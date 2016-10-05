Boys' golf regional roundup

COAL VALLEY — Danville advanced two boys’ golfers to the Class 3A Pekin Sectional after their efforts on Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club as part of the 3A Moline Regional.

Andy Bunton shot an 81 to tie for eighth, while Sean Houpt qualified with an 84. The duo will golf next Monday at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.



■ At Pontiac. Prairie Central placed third at the 2A regional at the Elks Club with a 352 to advance to next Monday’s Chicago St. Rita Sectional at Glenwoodie Country Club in Glenwood.

Cooper Frambes (86), Carter Nowak (87), Karson Kafer (88) and Josh Kilcullen (91) paced the Hawks on Tuesday.



■ At Tuscola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond led the area contingent on Tuesday at Ironhorse Golf Club.

The Purple Riders totaled 329 to place first at the 12-team 1A Tuscola Regional, defeating runner-up Monticello by 4 strokes and third-place Sullivan by 24 shots.

All three area teams, along with five individuals on area teams, will golf again next Monday at Shewami Country Club at the 1A Watseka Sectional.

Blake Lindenmeyer shot a 70 and Clayton Miller came through with a 72 to carry Arcola/ALAH. Shandon Herschberger (84) and Jacob Butler (103) rounded out the scoring for the Purple Riders.

Noah Wright (72), Kyle Kaufmann (80), Carson Zindars (87) and Cameron Dyson (94) led the Sages. Caden Ellis won medalist honors with a 70 to spark Sullivan, which also received an 83 from Leighton Burcham and 100s from Tommy Schibur and Aiden Short.

Logan Richardson of Tri-County (72), Seth Icenogle of Tuscola (83), Austin Smith of Villa Grove/Heritage (84), Cody Richardson of Tri-County (85) and Elijah Richards of VG/Heritage (87) all advanced.



■ At Crete. Medalist Nathan Schroeder lifted Watseka to a 1A Beecher Regional title at Balmoral Woods Country Club with a round of 81.

Bradley Leitz carried Milford to runner-up honors with an 86. Both teams will golf next Monday at the Watseka Sectional.



■ At El Paso. Caleb Poindexter finished with a 77 to help LeRoy place second at the 1A El Paso-Gridley Regional at El Paso Golf Club and advance the Panthers to next Monday’s Watseka Sectional.