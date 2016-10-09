Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Oct. 10)

BOYS

Name, School Rds Avg.

Chopra, University High 16 35.0

C. Miller, Arcola 16 35.4

Ellis, Sullivan 14 37.1

Kafer, Prairie Central 9 38.2

L. Richardson, Tri-County 19 38.2

Wright, Monticello 20 38.3

Rowe, Oakwood 13 38.5

Icenogle, Tuscola 19 38.6

Herschberger, Arcola 16 38.8

Keith, Bismarck-Henning 22 38.9

Hedge, Centennial 26 39.0

Evans, Urbana 13 39.1

Nelson, University High 16 39.1

Sestak, Central 27 39.7

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 16 39.8

Carnahan, Central 28 39.9

Pinter, Westville 11 40.0

Bane, GCMS 10 40.1

Bunton, Danville 26 40.3

Butts, Central 27 40.5

Becker, Central 30 40.8

Tay, St. Thomas More 23 41.4

Krouse, Central 14 41.5

McCoy, Central 28 41.5

Kaufmann, Monticello 16 41.9

Cekander, Central 30 42.1

Woller, Mahomet-Seymour 14 42.2

Schroeder, Watseka 21 42.3

Watts, Central 12 42.4

Slade, Mahomet-Seymour 16 42.8

Wolfe, Danville 24 42.9

Harmon, Fisher 11 43.0

Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 22 43.0

Hoshauer, Oakwood 14 43.1

Zindars, Monticello 20 43.1

Hagan, Centennial 26 43.2

Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 22 43.3

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 16 43.3

Burcham, Sullivan 14 43.4

Kilcullen, Prairie Central 9 43.4

T. Hicks, Oakwood 15 43.6

Douglass, Bismarck-Henning 22 43.7

Dyson, Monticello 20 43.8

Nowak, Prairie Central 9 43.9

K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 22 44.3

Dee, Centennial 25 44.4

Berky, GCMS 14 44.7

Thomas, Tuscola 20 44.7

Hebert, Watseka 21 44.8

Duggins, Blue Ridge 12 45.0

Houpt, Danville 24 45.0

Schibur, Sullivan 9 45.3

Barragree, Watseka 21 45.5

Beckler, Central 8 45.8

Mertens, Central 13 45.9

Drews, Danville 21 46.0

Rodawig, Central 12 46.1

Frambes, Prairie Central 9 46.2

Green, Centennial 25 46.3

Hebert, Urbana 12 46.3

Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage 10 46.4

Davis, GCMS 14 46.7

Grace, Tuscola 20 46.7

Kuipers, Iroquois West 14 46.7

Richardson, Villa Grove/Heritage 10 47.2

Campbell, Centennial 11 47.3

Fogal, Prairie Central 9 47.3

Ballion, St. Thomas More 24 47.4

Stinger, Monticello 10 47.4

Voyles, Blue Ridge 12 47.4

Harris, Watseka 21 47.6

Hunt, GCMS 14 47.6

Jayne, Blue Ridge 12 47.8

Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henning 22 47.8

A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage 9 48.0

Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Heritage 10 48.1

C. Richardson, Tri-County 19 48.3

Cravens, Danville 21 48.5

R. Hicks, Oakwood 15 48.5

Mozingo, Blue Ridge 12 48.6

Baillie, GCMS 14 48.7

Ca. Lawhorn, Oakwood 3 48.7

Herges, Central 6 48.8

Hensgen, Danville 21 49.2

Gass. Westville 11 49.3

Peifer, St. Thomas More 21 49.6

Burgin, St. Thomas More 22 49.7

Raines, Blue Ridge 12 49.7

Reed, Tri-County 6 49.7

Rothery, Westville 6 49.7

Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 12 49.2

Cheesman, Westville 11 50.1

Eads, Tri-County 19 50.1

Keeley, Urbana 15 50.1

C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area 6 50.3

Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour 12 50.3

Jamison, Blue Ridge 9 50.6

Ward, Fisher 14 50.6

Bonnett, Centennial 25 50.7

Reitz, Iroquois West 15 50.9

Mosley, Urbana 4 51.0

Soutchay, Urbana 9 51.1

Stickels, Centennial 16 51.1

Co. Lawhorn, Oakwood 13 51.5

Wise, Oakwood 15 51.5

Brown, Westville 11 51.6

Benoit, Cissna Park 7 51.7

Hutton, Arcola 16 51.8

Rhoda, Prairie Central 9 51.8

Bodine, Central 7 51.9

Olson, Iroquois West 14 52.0

Althaus, Salt Fork 21 52.2

Yousef, Centennial 13 52.2

Ball, Watseka 20 52.4

Tomlinson, Tri-County 17 52.6

Czys, Central 7 52.7

Butler, Arcola 14 53.0

Judd, Danville 14 53.2

Kerns, GCMS 16 53.2

Strube, Mahomet-Seymour 9 53.4

Sisk, Arcola 13 53.6

Atkins, St. Thomas More 9 53.7

McFarland, Monticello 16 53.8

Small, Iroquois West 12 54.2

Neill, Tri-County 16 54.5

Tammen, Iroquois West 15 54.5

Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage 9 54.6

Croft, St. Thomas More 21 54.8

Riden, Monticello 13 54.9

Lawlyer, Sullivan 4 55.0

Dixon, Watseka 19 55.1

Brown, Hoopeston Area 5 55.2

Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area 5 55.4

DeLong, Sullivan 4 55.5

Marquardt, Monticello 9 55.6

Kerns, Tuscola 20 55.7

Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 14 55.7

Horner, Urbana 12 55.8

Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour 7 56.7

McMollough, Hoopeston Area 6 57.3

Howard, Oakwood 6 57.5

Lewis, GCMS 13 57.5

Cribbett, GCMS 10 57.9

Clodfelder, Mahomet-Seymour 4 58.0

Giroux, Watseka 4 58.0

Steumeier, Tuscola 19 58.0

Kerner, Tuscola 20 58.8

Maxey, GCMS 12 58.9

Norbot, GCMS 10 59.2

Roark, Hoopeston Area 6 59.8

Yelenick, Watseka 7 60.0

Bass, Hoopeston Area 5 60.2

Harlan, Salt Fork 21 60.5

Kaeb, Cissna Park 5 60.6

Heavillin, GCMS 10 60.8

Wilken, Iroquois West 15 62.0

Shannon.Salt Fork 21 63.0

Savoree, Cissna Park 7 63.3

Poffenberger, Tuscola 5 63,6

Bruens, Watseka 5 64.2

Speirs, Cissna Park 7 65.0

Ingalsbe, Salt Fork 21 65.9

Petry, Cissna Park 7 66.4

Pondel, GCMS 11 71.9

Grieser, Fisher 13 79.3



GIRLS

Name, School Rds Avg.

Hayasaki, Central 21 39.6

Bowie, St. Thomas More 17 39.7

McFarland, Monticello 18 41.4

Aslkund, St. Thomas More 18 41.5

Roth. St. Thomas More 16 44.1

Kirby, St. Thomas More 18 44.4

McCoy, Central 21 45.2

Ellis, Sullivan 9 47.6

McTaggart, Iroquois West 14 47.9

Orr, Iroquois West 14 48.0

Tuttle, Sullivan 9 48.4

Stringer, Monticello 18 48.5

Sherrick, Centennial 13 48.8

Lane, Prairie Central 7 49.9

S. Miller, St. Thomas More 18 50.0

Conlisk, Prairie Central 7 51.0

Hoel, Tuscola 14 51.1

Darush, Sullivan 7 51.7

Moody, GCMS 11 51.9

S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 13 52.0

Spangler, GCMS 11 52.1

Cramer, Watseka 17 52.2

Trimble, Blue Ridge 10 52.2

Ring, Tuscola 15 52.3

Louis, Monticello 16 52.7

Francis, Central 21 53.0

Sommer, GCMS 7 53.0

Savage. Mahomet-Seymour 16 54.0

Honegger, Prairie Central 7 54.0

Reis, Prairie Central 7 54.0

Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour 17 54.0

Hebert, Watseka 15 54.1

Castle, Blue Ridge 8 54.7

Fink, Iroquois West 14 54.7

Nelson, Monticello 18 55.1

E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour 11 56.0

Brown, Monticello 18 56.0

Schneman, Blue Ridge 10 56.2

Tilstra, Iroquois West 14 56.7

Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour 15 57.0

Lammers, St. Thomas More 12 57.5

Wunderlich, Monticello 14 57.6

Katavich, Salt Fork 21 57.8

Sanchez, Iroquois West 13 58.0

Germann, Watseka 17 58.1

Hege, St. Thomas More 10 58.2

Pool, Iroquois West 14 58.2

Chester, Tuscola 12 58.3

Epley, Mahomet-Seymour 5 60.0

Kern, Mahomet-Seymour 17 60.0

Atkinson, Central 18 60.1

Livingston, Central 18 60.1

Reeder, Monticello 6 60.5

Hood, Fisher 10 60.7

Lewis, Salt Fork 21 60.7

Bachman, Prairie Central 4 61.0

Marry, Fisher 13 61.4

Kaur, Watseka 11 61.5

DeLuce, Centennial 10 61.6

Henderson, Tuscola 15 62.2

Kamman, GCMS 11 62.8

Henness, Central 7 63.8

Deaton, Prairie Central 7 64.6

Parson, GCMS 11 64.7

Wingren, Watseka 17 64.7

J Fuentes, Central 12 64.8

ohnson, GCMS 8 65.0

Funk, GCMS 9 65.3

Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour 4 66.0

Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour 6 66.0

Banta, Tuscola 15 66.3

Cox, Westville 11 66.4

Perkinson, Central 10 66.6

Root, Tuscola 13 66.7

Rothert, Prairie Central 4 67.8

Prather, Monticello 4 68.3

Bernard, Blue Ridge 9 69.1

Conley, Watseka 17 70.1

Valentine, Watseka 3 72.3

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.