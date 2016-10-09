Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Boys' and girls' golf (Oct. 10)
Sun, 10/09/2016 - 11:12pm | Bob Jones

BOYS
Name, School    Rds    Avg.
Chopra, University High    16    35.0
C. Miller, Arcola    16    35.4
Ellis, Sullivan    14    37.1
Kafer, Prairie Central    9    38.2
L. Richardson, Tri-County    19    38.2
Wright, Monticello    20    38.3
Rowe, Oakwood    13    38.5
Icenogle, Tuscola    19    38.6
Herschberger, Arcola    16    38.8
Keith, Bismarck-Henning    22    38.9
Hedge, Centennial    26    39.0
Evans, Urbana    13    39.1
Nelson, University High    16    39.1
Sestak, Central    27    39.7
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    16    39.8
Carnahan, Central    28    39.9
Pinter, Westville    11    40.0
Bane, GCMS    10    40.1
Bunton, Danville    26    40.3
Butts, Central    27    40.5
Becker, Central    30    40.8
Tay, St. Thomas More    23    41.4
Krouse, Central    14    41.5
McCoy, Central    28    41.5
Kaufmann, Monticello    16    41.9
Cekander, Central    30    42.1
Woller, Mahomet-Seymour    14    42.2
Schroeder, Watseka    21    42.3
Watts, Central    12    42.4
Slade, Mahomet-Seymour    16    42.8
Wolfe, Danville    24    42.9
Harmon, Fisher    11    43.0
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning    22    43.0
Hoshauer, Oakwood    14    43.1
Zindars, Monticello    20    43.1
Hagan, Centennial    26    43.2
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning    22    43.3
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour    16    43.3
Burcham, Sullivan    14    43.4
Kilcullen, Prairie Central    9    43.4
T. Hicks, Oakwood    15    43.6
Douglass, Bismarck-Henning    22    43.7
Dyson, Monticello    20    43.8
Nowak, Prairie Central    9    43.9
K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    22    44.3
Dee, Centennial    25    44.4
Berky, GCMS    14    44.7
Thomas, Tuscola    20    44.7
Hebert, Watseka    21    44.8
Duggins, Blue Ridge    12    45.0
Houpt, Danville    24    45.0
Schibur, Sullivan    9    45.3
Barragree, Watseka    21    45.5
Beckler, Central    8    45.8
Mertens, Central    13    45.9
Drews, Danville    21    46.0
Rodawig, Central    12    46.1
Frambes, Prairie Central    9    46.2
Green, Centennial    25    46.3
Hebert, Urbana    12    46.3
Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage    10    46.4
Davis, GCMS    14    46.7
Grace, Tuscola    20    46.7
Kuipers, Iroquois West    14    46.7
Richardson, Villa Grove/Heritage    10    47.2
Campbell, Centennial    11    47.3
Fogal, Prairie Central    9    47.3
Ballion, St. Thomas More    24    47.4
Stinger, Monticello    10    47.4
Voyles, Blue Ridge    12    47.4
Harris, Watseka    21    47.6
Hunt, GCMS    14    47.6
Jayne, Blue Ridge    12    47.8
Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henning    22    47.8
A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage    9    48.0
Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Heritage    10    48.1
C. Richardson, Tri-County    19    48.3
Cravens, Danville    21    48.5
R. Hicks, Oakwood    15    48.5
Mozingo, Blue Ridge    12    48.6
Baillie, GCMS    14    48.7
Ca. Lawhorn, Oakwood    3    48.7
Herges, Central    6    48.8
Hensgen, Danville    21    49.2
Gass. Westville    11    49.3
Peifer, St. Thomas More    21    49.6
Burgin, St. Thomas More    22    49.7
Raines, Blue Ridge    12    49.7
Reed, Tri-County    6    49.7
Rothery, Westville    6    49.7
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour    12    49.2
Cheesman, Westville    11    50.1
Eads, Tri-County    19    50.1
Keeley, Urbana    15    50.1
C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area    6    50.3
Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour    12    50.3
Jamison, Blue Ridge    9    50.6
Ward, Fisher    14    50.6
Bonnett, Centennial    25    50.7
Reitz, Iroquois West    15    50.9
Mosley, Urbana    4    51.0
Soutchay, Urbana    9    51.1
Stickels, Centennial    16    51.1
Co. Lawhorn, Oakwood    13    51.5
Wise, Oakwood    15    51.5
Brown, Westville    11    51.6
Benoit, Cissna Park    7    51.7
Hutton, Arcola    16    51.8
Rhoda, Prairie Central    9    51.8
Bodine, Central    7    51.9
Olson, Iroquois West    14    52.0
Althaus, Salt Fork    21    52.2
Yousef, Centennial    13    52.2
Ball, Watseka    20    52.4
Tomlinson, Tri-County    17    52.6
Czys, Central    7    52.7
Butler, Arcola    14    53.0
Judd, Danville    14    53.2
Kerns, GCMS    16    53.2
Strube, Mahomet-Seymour    9    53.4
Sisk, Arcola    13    53.6
Atkins, St. Thomas More    9    53.7
McFarland, Monticello    16    53.8
Small, Iroquois West    12    54.2
Neill, Tri-County    16    54.5
Tammen, Iroquois West    15    54.5
Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage    9    54.6
Croft, St. Thomas More    21    54.8
Riden, Monticello    13    54.9
Lawlyer, Sullivan    4    55.0
Dixon, Watseka    19    55.1
Brown, Hoopeston Area    5    55.2
Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area    5    55.4
DeLong, Sullivan    4    55.5
Marquardt, Monticello    9    55.6
Kerns, Tuscola    20    55.7
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County    14    55.7
Horner, Urbana    12    55.8
Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour    7    56.7
McMollough, Hoopeston Area    6    57.3
Howard, Oakwood    6    57.5
Lewis, GCMS    13    57.5
Cribbett, GCMS    10    57.9
Clodfelder, Mahomet-Seymour    4    58.0
Giroux, Watseka    4    58.0
Steumeier, Tuscola    19    58.0
Kerner, Tuscola    20    58.8
Maxey, GCMS    12    58.9
Norbot, GCMS    10    59.2
Roark, Hoopeston Area    6    59.8
Yelenick, Watseka    7    60.0
Bass, Hoopeston Area    5    60.2
Harlan, Salt Fork    21    60.5
Kaeb, Cissna Park    5    60.6
Heavillin, GCMS    10    60.8
Wilken, Iroquois West    15    62.0
Shannon.Salt Fork    21    63.0
Savoree, Cissna Park    7    63.3
Poffenberger, Tuscola    5    63,6
Bruens, Watseka    5    64.2
Speirs, Cissna Park    7    65.0
Ingalsbe, Salt Fork    21    65.9
Petry, Cissna Park    7    66.4
Pondel, GCMS    11    71.9
Grieser, Fisher    13    79.3

GIRLS
Name, School    Rds    Avg.
Hayasaki, Central    21    39.6
Bowie, St. Thomas More    17    39.7
McFarland, Monticello    18    41.4
Aslkund, St. Thomas More    18    41.5
Roth. St. Thomas More    16    44.1
Kirby, St. Thomas More    18    44.4
McCoy, Central    21    45.2
Ellis, Sullivan    9    47.6
McTaggart, Iroquois West    14    47.9
Orr, Iroquois West    14    48.0
Tuttle, Sullivan    9    48.4
Stringer, Monticello    18    48.5
Sherrick, Centennial    13    48.8
Lane, Prairie Central    7    49.9
S. Miller, St. Thomas More    18    50.0
Conlisk, Prairie Central    7    51.0
Hoel, Tuscola    14    51.1
Darush, Sullivan    7    51.7
Moody, GCMS    11    51.9
S. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    13    52.0
Spangler, GCMS    11    52.1
Cramer, Watseka    17    52.2
Trimble, Blue Ridge    10    52.2
Ring, Tuscola    15    52.3
Louis, Monticello    16    52.7
Francis, Central    21    53.0
Sommer, GCMS    7    53.0
Savage. Mahomet-Seymour    16    54.0
Honegger, Prairie Central    7    54.0
Reis, Prairie Central    7    54.0
Shafer, Mahomet-Seymour    17    54.0
Hebert, Watseka    15    54.1
Castle, Blue Ridge    8    54.7
Fink, Iroquois West    14    54.7
Nelson, Monticello    18    55.1
E. Amjad, Mahomet-Seymour    11    56.0
Brown, Monticello    18    56.0
Schneman, Blue Ridge    10    56.2
Tilstra, Iroquois West    14    56.7
Fugate, Mahomet-Seymour    15    57.0
Lammers, St. Thomas More    12    57.5
Wunderlich, Monticello    14    57.6
Katavich, Salt Fork    21    57.8
Sanchez, Iroquois West    13    58.0
Germann, Watseka    17    58.1
Hege, St. Thomas More    10    58.2
Pool, Iroquois West    14    58.2
Chester, Tuscola    12    58.3
Epley, Mahomet-Seymour    5    60.0
Kern, Mahomet-Seymour    17    60.0
Atkinson, Central    18    60.1
Livingston, Central    18    60.1
Reeder, Monticello    6    60.5
Hood, Fisher    10    60.7
Lewis, Salt Fork    21    60.7
Bachman, Prairie Central    4    61.0
Marry, Fisher    13    61.4
Kaur, Watseka    11    61.5
DeLuce, Centennial    10    61.6
Henderson, Tuscola    15    62.2
Kamman, GCMS    11    62.8
Henness, Central    7    63.8
Deaton, Prairie Central    7    64.6
Parson, GCMS    11    64.7
Wingren, Watseka    17    64.7
J Fuentes, Central    12    64.8
ohnson, GCMS    8    65.0
Funk, GCMS    9    65.3
Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour    4    66.0
Klaus, Mahomet-Seymour    6    66.0
Banta, Tuscola    15    66.3
Cox, Westville    11    66.4
Perkinson, Central    10    66.6
Root, Tuscola    13    66.7
Rothert, Prairie Central    4    67.8
Prather, Monticello    4    68.3
Bernard, Blue Ridge    9    69.1
Conley, Watseka    17    70.1
Valentine, Watseka    3    72.3

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

