Local golfers begin sectional play Monday

A look at the 94 boys and 46 girls with area connections who will tee it up Monday and Tuesday (if noted) in golf sectional action:

BOYS

Class 3A

Pekin Sectional

At Lick Creek Golf Course, Pekin

Danville: Andy Bunton and Sean Houpt



Class 2A

Metamora Sectional

At Metamora Fields Golf Club, Metamora

Centennial: Cameron Hedge, Connor Hagan and Thomas Green

Champaign Central: Conor Butts, Ben Carnahan, Matthew Becker, Cage Sestak, Justin McCoy and Hayden Cekander

Clinton: Chase Reynolds and Mac Hickman

Mahomet-Seymour: Adam Woller and Evan Scott

Rantoul/PBL: Chase Moore

Unity: Sam Billman

Urbana: Eli Evans



Chicago St. Rita Sectional

At Glenwoodie Country Club, Glenwood

Prairie Central: Cooper Frambes, Carter Nowak, Karson Kafer, Josh Kilcullen, Jake Fogal and Ryan Rhoda



Class 1A

Watseka Sectional

At Shewami Country Club, Watseka

Arcola/ALAH: Blake Lindenmeyer, Clayton Miller, Shandon Herschberger, Jacob Butler, Dallas Sisk and Lucas Hutton

Bismarck-Henning: Cade Herriott, Hunter Keith, Skyler Mitchell, Blake Douglass, Kade Smith and Jake Sermersheim

Blue Ridge: Sam Duggins

Fisher: Max Harmon and Sean Ward

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Clayton Bane, Joe Baillie, Connor Birky, Matt Hunt, Logan Davis and Jake Kerns

Iroquois West: Justin Kuipers and Brandon Olson

Judah Christian: Marc Davis

LeRoy: Caleb Poindexter, Jay B Ready, Michael Morgan, Tyler McCarthy, Seth Morgan and Noah Carroll

Milford: Bradley Leitz, Brady Marshino, James Birch, Austin Price, Dane Gaffield and Dylan Payne

Monticello: Noah Wright, Kyle Kaufmann, Carson Zindars, Cameron Dyson, Luke Stringer and Camdyn McFarland

Oakwood: Brandon Rowe, Lukas Hoshauer, Trent Hicks, Cameron Wise, Colton Lawhorn and Ryan Hicks

St. Thomas More: Lucas Tay and Spencer Burgin

Sullivan: Caden Ellis, Leighton Burcham, Tommy Schibur, Aiden Short, Tim Lawyer and Luke Delong

Tri-County: Logan Richardson and Cody Richardson

Tuscola: Seth Icenogle

Urbana Uni High: Varun Chopra and D.J. Nelson

Villa Grove/Heritage: Austin Smith and Elijah Richards

Watseka: Nathan Schroeder, Joe Hebert, Daison Harris, Cam Barragree, Lukas Ball and Blake Dixon

Westville: Nick Pinter and Andrew Rothery

GIRLS

Class 2A

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional (Tuesday)

At Illini Country Club, Springfield

Centennial: Claire Sherrick

Champaign Central: Mia Hayasaki, Mackenzie McCoy, Anna Livingston, Alaea Francis, Dominick Fuentes and Hannah Perkinson



Class 1A

Lincoln Sectional

At Lincoln Elks Golf Course, Lincoln

Fisher: Sidney Hood

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Megan Moody and Shannon Spangler

LeRoy: Meredith Hogue, Megan Woltkamp and Skielyr Trenkle

Mahomet-Seymour: Sarah Amjad

Monticello: Kendyl McFarland, Molly Stringer, Kayleigh Louis, Taylor Wunderlich, Lily Brown and Ellie Nelson

St. Thomas More: Alaina Bowie, Kait Asklund, Emily Roth, Maeve Kirby, Sammy Miller and Bri Hege

Sullivan: Brooke Tuttle, Addison Darush, Alexis Britton, Tatum Ellis and Irie Dullin

Tuscola: Claire Ring



Pontiac Sectional

At Pontiac Elks Club, Pontiac

Iroquois West: Taylor McTaggart, Stephanie Orr, Marissa Pool, Meara Tilstra, Maya Sanchez and Hannah Fink

Prairie Central: Hannah Conlisk, Molly Lane, Megan Honegger, Gera Reis, Taylor Bachman and Alycia Lewis-Deaton

Watseka: Summer Cramer and Madi Hebert