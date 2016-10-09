Local golfers begin sectional play Monday
A look at the 94 boys and 46 girls with area connections who will tee it up Monday and Tuesday (if noted) in golf sectional action:
BOYS
Class 3A
Pekin Sectional
At Lick Creek Golf Course, Pekin
Danville: Andy Bunton and Sean Houpt
Class 2A
Metamora Sectional
At Metamora Fields Golf Club, Metamora
Centennial: Cameron Hedge, Connor Hagan and Thomas Green
Champaign Central: Conor Butts, Ben Carnahan, Matthew Becker, Cage Sestak, Justin McCoy and Hayden Cekander
Clinton: Chase Reynolds and Mac Hickman
Mahomet-Seymour: Adam Woller and Evan Scott
Rantoul/PBL: Chase Moore
Unity: Sam Billman
Urbana: Eli Evans
Chicago St. Rita Sectional
At Glenwoodie Country Club, Glenwood
Prairie Central: Cooper Frambes, Carter Nowak, Karson Kafer, Josh Kilcullen, Jake Fogal and Ryan Rhoda
Class 1A
Watseka Sectional
At Shewami Country Club, Watseka
Arcola/ALAH: Blake Lindenmeyer, Clayton Miller, Shandon Herschberger, Jacob Butler, Dallas Sisk and Lucas Hutton
Bismarck-Henning: Cade Herriott, Hunter Keith, Skyler Mitchell, Blake Douglass, Kade Smith and Jake Sermersheim
Blue Ridge: Sam Duggins
Fisher: Max Harmon and Sean Ward
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Clayton Bane, Joe Baillie, Connor Birky, Matt Hunt, Logan Davis and Jake Kerns
Iroquois West: Justin Kuipers and Brandon Olson
Judah Christian: Marc Davis
LeRoy: Caleb Poindexter, Jay B Ready, Michael Morgan, Tyler McCarthy, Seth Morgan and Noah Carroll
Milford: Bradley Leitz, Brady Marshino, James Birch, Austin Price, Dane Gaffield and Dylan Payne
Monticello: Noah Wright, Kyle Kaufmann, Carson Zindars, Cameron Dyson, Luke Stringer and Camdyn McFarland
Oakwood: Brandon Rowe, Lukas Hoshauer, Trent Hicks, Cameron Wise, Colton Lawhorn and Ryan Hicks
St. Thomas More: Lucas Tay and Spencer Burgin
Sullivan: Caden Ellis, Leighton Burcham, Tommy Schibur, Aiden Short, Tim Lawyer and Luke Delong
Tri-County: Logan Richardson and Cody Richardson
Tuscola: Seth Icenogle
Urbana Uni High: Varun Chopra and D.J. Nelson
Villa Grove/Heritage: Austin Smith and Elijah Richards
Watseka: Nathan Schroeder, Joe Hebert, Daison Harris, Cam Barragree, Lukas Ball and Blake Dixon
Westville: Nick Pinter and Andrew Rothery
GIRLS
Class 2A
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional (Tuesday)
At Illini Country Club, Springfield
Centennial: Claire Sherrick
Champaign Central: Mia Hayasaki, Mackenzie McCoy, Anna Livingston, Alaea Francis, Dominick Fuentes and Hannah Perkinson
Class 1A
Lincoln Sectional
At Lincoln Elks Golf Course, Lincoln
Fisher: Sidney Hood
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Megan Moody and Shannon Spangler
LeRoy: Meredith Hogue, Megan Woltkamp and Skielyr Trenkle
Mahomet-Seymour: Sarah Amjad
Monticello: Kendyl McFarland, Molly Stringer, Kayleigh Louis, Taylor Wunderlich, Lily Brown and Ellie Nelson
St. Thomas More: Alaina Bowie, Kait Asklund, Emily Roth, Maeve Kirby, Sammy Miller and Bri Hege
Sullivan: Brooke Tuttle, Addison Darush, Alexis Britton, Tatum Ellis and Irie Dullin
Tuscola: Claire Ring
Pontiac Sectional
At Pontiac Elks Club, Pontiac
Iroquois West: Taylor McTaggart, Stephanie Orr, Marissa Pool, Meara Tilstra, Maya Sanchez and Hannah Fink
Prairie Central: Hannah Conlisk, Molly Lane, Megan Honegger, Gera Reis, Taylor Bachman and Alycia Lewis-Deaton
Watseka: Summer Cramer and Madi Hebert
