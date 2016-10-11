Monday's highlights: Miller, Champaign Central golf shine

Other Related Content Monticello golfers give retiring coach sectional title

In boys’ golf

■ At Watseka. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Clayton Miller beat Urbana Uni High’s D.J. Nelson in a one-hole playoff to win medalist honors in a Class 1A sectional at Shewami Country Club. They each fired 73s, 1 shot ahead of Uni High’s Varun Chopra and Monticello’s Noah Wright. Also advancing to state individually were Arcola/ALAH’s Shandon Herschberger (76), LeRoy’s Caleb Poindexter (78) and Sullivan’s Leighton Burcham (80). Besides team champion Monticello, Bismarck-Henning also qualified its entire team for state. Blue Devils juniors Hunter Keith and Skyler Mitchell were the team leaders, carding matching 82s. B-H’s Blake Douglass shot an 83 and Cade Herriott came in at 86. B-H’s composite 333 allowed it to beat Arcola by 5 strokes for the final team state berth.

■ At Metamora. Champaign Central (310) tied for second in the sectional at Metamora Fields Golf Club and reserved a berth at the Class 2A state tournament for its entire team. Leading the Maroons were Conor Butts and Ben Carnahan with 76s. Teammate Matt Becker carded a 78. Advancing to state as an individual was Mahomet-Seymour’s Adam Woller (75), who placed sixth. Clinton’s Chase Reynolds and Unity’s Sam Billman posted 79s and missed qualifying for state by 2 strokes. They tied for 23rd in a field of 96. Centennial teammates Cam Hedge and Connor Hagan each fired 83s.

■ At Pekin. Danville’s Andy Bunton (81) tied for 24th in the 111-player Class 3A sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course and just missed qualifying for state. Teammate Sean Houpt registered a 104.

■ At Glenwood. Prairie Central junior Karson Kafer placed sixth (78) at Glenwoodie Country Club and reserved a berth in the Class 2A state tournament.



In girls’ golf

■ At Lincoln. Freshman Alaina Bowie (79) placed third and St. Thomas More junior teammate Kait Asklund (82) finished in a tie for fifth (82) in a Class 1A sectional at the Lincoln Elks Golf Course and secured their berths at state. STM (370) placed fourth and missed advancing by 6 shots. Sullivan’s team was sixth, and Monticello’s was 10th. Brooke Tuttle (89) was 19th and led Sullivan. Molly Stringer (92) led the Sages. LeRoy was led by Megan Woltkamp (94), Fisher was led by Sidney Hood (104), Tuscola was led by Claire Ring (104), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was led by Megan Moody (105) and Mahomet-Seymour was led by Sarah Amjad (111).

■ At Pontiac. Neither Prairie Central (sixth) nor Iroquois West (11th) qualified for state at the Class 1A sectional at the Pontiac Elks Club. Molly Lane (102) led Prairie Central, and Taylor McTaggart (104) led Iroquois West. Wasteka’s Summer Cramer came in at 105.



In volleyball

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Champaign Central 1. Kylie Michael had a double-double (19 kills, 16 digs) as the visiting Spartans overcame a one-set deficit to win at Combes Gym 22-25, 25-23, 25-12. Andrea Coursey handed out 33 assists, Bree Trimble had 15 digs and Abbi Burnett landed eight kills. Central’s Brittany Anglin had 30 assists and Maranda Day had 15 assists.

■ Centennial 2, Moline 1. Jenna Woods had 15 assists and four aces as Centennial won on the road 18-25, 25-18,25-19. Casey Lavin had 19 digs, and teammate Sahriah Ellis produced eight kills.

■ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Arcola 0. Megan Lindenmeyer had five assists, Ixcell Vega had four digs and Morgan Hobgood had three kills for Arcola (10-12), which lost at home 25-3, 25-11.

■ LeRoy 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Hallie Sammer had 10 assists and Maddi Qualls had 10 digs for LeRoy, which won on the road 25-11, 25-18. Teammate Alicia Claunch had nine kills. For GCMS, Jessalyn Davis had seven digs and Jacey Goin had six assists.

■ Judah Christian 2, Chrisman 0. Madelyn Peters had seven digs, Brooke Harris had eight digs and Josalyn Martinez had 16 assists for Judah, which topped visiting Chrisman 25-20, 25-21. Kodey Bush had 11 assists and Hannah Eddy five kills for Chrisman (9-10).

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Rantoul 1. Kalista Klann had 26 digs and Katelyn Riffle pounded 12 kills for PBL, which rallied to win at Rantoul 21-25, 25-15, 25-14. Kelsey Vaughn and Kaitlyn Weber each contributed eight kills.

■ Blue Ridge 2, Villa Grove 0. Jessica Gilbert had 13 assists, Maddy Hopkins had six kills and Hannah Brackenhoff had six digs as Blue Ridge won 25-10, 25-8.



In boys’ soccer

■ Danville 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Caleb Griffin and Sam Norton had goals for the Vikings (14-3-2), who dispatched the visiting Bulldogs.



In girls’ tennis

■ At Champaign. Mia Stipes and Delaney Tressler each won in singles and teamed up for a victory at No. 1 doubles as St. Thomas More edged Teutopolis 5-4.