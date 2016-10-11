Monticello golfers give retiring coach sectional title

Other Related Content Local golfers begin sectional play Monday

WATSEKA — Monticello is giving boys’ golf coach Chris Townsend its best at the end. Not only is the high school season within four days of its finish, but the veteran Townsend is retiring after 33 years in coaching, including 25 with golf.

His Sages gave him a farewell present Monday, capturing the first Class 1A sectional championship in school history at Shewami Country Club.

Junior Noah Wright (74) led the way, but it came down to a fifth-score tiebreaker, a 95 by sophomore dual-sport athlete (football/golf) Luke Stringer, to take home the hardware.

“A pleasant surprise,” Townsend said. “I thought we could get out (by placing among the top three teams), but I didn’t imagine winning it. That just shows that everybody has to grind and get you every shot they can.”

Wright was also the lone Sage to break 80 at regionals and is the team’s No. 1 player.

“I told them we have to be like cross-country and have a strong pack behind him,” Townsend said.

Monticello opened with a 161 on the front nine and closed with a team composite of 170 on the back to reach its season-best total.

“I still don’t think we’ve fired on all cylinders yet,” Townsend said. “I think we can shoot in the 320s.”

Other leaders for Monticello, which tied El Paso-Gridley with 331 team composites, were Cameron Dyson (84), Kyle Kaufmann (85) and Carson Zindars (88).

The Sages will be making their third appearance at the state tournament. The school also qualified in 1995 and 1996.

Class 1A state starts on Friday at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Area state golf qualifiers

A look at who will compete in state action this weekend at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course (Class 1A boys), Normal’s Weibring Golf Club (Class 2A boys) and Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course (Class 1A girls):



Class 1A boys: Noah Wright, Monticello; Kyle Kaufmann, Monticello; Carson Zindars, Monticello; Cameron Dyson, Monticello; Luke Stringer, Monticello; Camdyn McFarland, Monticello; Cade Herriott, Bismarck-Henning; Hunter Keith, Bismarck-Henning; Skyler Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning; Blake Douglass, Bismarck-Henning; Kade Smith, Bismarck-Henning; Jake Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henning; Clayton Miller, Arcola/ALAH; D.J. Nelson, Urbana Uni High; Varun Chopra, Urbana Uni High; Shandon Herschberger, Arcola/ALAH; Claeb Poindexter, LeRoy; Leighton Burcham, Sullivan

Class 2A boys: Conor Butts, Champaign Central; Ben Carnahan, Champaign Central; Matthew Becker, Champaign Central; Cage Sestak, Champaign Central; Justin McCoy, Champaign Central; Hayden Cekander, Champaign Central; Adam Woller, Mahomet-Seymour; Karson Kafer, Prairie Central

Class 1A girls: Alaina Bowie, St. Thomas More; Kait Asklund, St. Thomas More