State golf: By the numbers
A by-the-numbers look on what to watch:
1: Area golfer, boy or girl, who tees off during the first tee time, slated for 8:30 a.m. on Friday at all five courses hosting the state meet. Jake Sermersheim of Bismarck-Henning gets the honor as the Blue Devils junior and his teammates are at the Class 1A boys’ state tournament. The last area golfer to tee off is Urbana Uni High sophomore D.J. Nelson at 10:27 a.m. on Friday.
2: Uni High boys’ golfers in the 1A field who could contend for a state title. Illinois commit Varun Chopra, last year’s runner-up in 1A by 1 stroke, finished third at the Watseka Sectional on Monday, with Nelson shooting a 73 to tie for first with Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Clayton Miller before Miller defeated Nelson in a one-hole playoff to garner medalist honors.
3: Area boys’ teams and area girls’ golfers who will compete at state. In 1A boys, Monticello and Bismarck-Henning are at Prairie Vista. In 2A boys, Champaign Central will lead the Maroons at Weibring Golf Club. On the girls’ side, Mia Hayasaki will represent Champaign Central in 2A at Hickory Point, while Alaina Bowie and Kait Asklund of St. Thomas More will play the 1A course at Red Tail Run.
Where to watch
Class 2A boys’ state
Site: Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University, Normal
When: Friday-Saturday
Class 1A boys’ state
Site: Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington
When: Friday-Saturday
Class 2A girls’ state
Site: Hickory Point Golf Club, Decatur
When: Friday-Saturday
Class 1A girls’ state
Site: Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur
When: Friday-Saturday
