Chopra second at state golf after one round

Other Related Content State golf: By the numbers

BLOOMINGTON — Varun Chopra knows a golf state championship can’t be won on the first day of the tournament. Tied for the lead through one round last year, the Urbana Uni High standout and Illinois commit finished second.

That’s where Chopra found himself Friday after the first round of this year’s Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The Uni High senior birdied two of his last three holes for a 2-over 72 to sit 2 shots behind Byron senior Trent Snodgrass.

“I’m in a good spot for Saturday,” Chopra said. “You can’t really win the tournament off the first day, but you can put yourself in the hunt. From tee to green I was pretty good. I made some good par-savers. It definitely could have been 2-3 shots better, but I’m right there.”

Chopra was joined in the first-day top five by Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Clayton Miller, who shot a 3-over 75 to tie for fifth. The turning point for Miller came early in his round, with a birdie on No. 4 after he double bogeyed No. 3.

“Oh, I needed that,” Miller said. “I was pretty upset after that double. Two over through three holes, and I’m thinking this could be a long day. That birdie right back kept me in it.”

Monticello shot a 342 on Friday to finish the first round in sixth place in the team chase. The Sages were led by junior Noah Wright, who shot an 8-over 80 to tie for 20th. Bismarck-Henning was in ninth with a 346, led by Hunter Keith’s 84 (tied for 43rd).



Class 2A boys

Carnahan leads Central. Champaign Central didn’t have the first round it wanted as a team, shooting a 330 to place 11th and sit 23 strokes off the lead. But Maroon senior Ben Carnahan isn’t far off contention even tied for 32nd.

Carnahan shot a 7-over 78 at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Normal, but is just 5 shots behind the four-way tie for first at 2-over 73.

“He certainly would like to have some of those strokes back, but certainly pleased and ready for Saturday,” Central coach Jeff Butts said of Carnahan. “Ben, the last few rounds is, very determined, very focused. I don’t think Ben wants to be done playing competitive golf.”



Class 1A girls

Sabers’ pair in top 10. St. Thomas More junior Kait Asklund and freshman Alaina Bowie both fired a 7-over 79 to finish Friday’s first round of the Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur within striking distance of a title. Both Sabers are tied for seventh and 5 shots behind two-time champion Lauren Chappell, of Charleston.



Class 2A girls

Hayasaki has tough first round. Champaign Central’s Mia Hayasaki shot a 10-over 82 on Friday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur, finishing the first round of the Class 2A state tournament in a tie for 65th place. The Maroon junior is 11 shots off the lead.