State golf: Chopru fourth

BLOOMINGTON — Varun Chopra was 3 shots away from the top spot in Saturday’s Class 1A boys’ golf state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, but his fourth-place finish made him a two-time all-stater.

Chopra fired a final-round 77, giving him a two-day score of 149. The winner, Byron’s Trent Snodgrass, shot a final 76 and compiled an overall 146 score.

“The conditions were tough all day,” Chopra said. “I knew it would be a grind. There was a lot of motivation for me to win. I’m kind of disappointed, but still happy with a top finish.

“I’m definitely proud of it.”

An Illini recruit, Chopra said he “hit well off the tee,” but then encountered some troubles. “My short game around the greens could have been better, and I missed a couple of big putts that could have switched the tables.”

Uni High coach Scott Easton said, “I have nothing but great things to say about Varun and how well he handled himself this season. He really played well throughout the entire season. He was an excellent mentor and role model for D.J. Nelson and has an extremely bright future playing golf.”

Chopra was one of two area athletes to capture all-state honors. Arcola/ALAH’s Clayton Miller tied for ninth after his 80 gave him a two-round total of 155.

Miller, who hopes to play golf in college, said, “I’m pretty thrilled.”

On a day when coach Tyler Renshaw said “his driver and putter were not as sharp as they usually are,” Miller secured his all-state berth with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17.

“I knew I had to dig down and grind it out,” Miller said. “It was definitely a grind. I got every ounce out of what I had left.”

Added Renshaw: “This was a nice end to a very good high school career.”

Saturday’s round was Miller’s only one at 80 all season.

“He proved himself day in and day out as the season went along,” Renshaw said.

Chopra’s lone Uni High teammate, Nelson, finished with a 78 and placed 22nd with an overall 161. There were 110 golfers at state.

Monticello cut 3 strokes off its team score from the first round and pulled into a fourth-place tie with Hillsboro in coach Chris Townsend’s farewell season. Individually, Noah Wright carded an 80 to tie for 17th at 160. Teammate Kyle Kaufmann fished with an 83, giving him a two-day total of 168 and positioned in a tie for 35th.

The Sages were tied for sixth after Day 1.

“I felt the kids were playing defense on the greens,” Townsend said. “They couldn’t be too aggressive on too many putts. If it didn’t go in, it would go way past.”

Wright — whom Townsend called “the best ball-striker I’ve ever coached” — broke the school record for best nine-hole season average, finishing at 38.4. The previous mark (38.7) was set by Drew Hefley in 2012.

Monticello’s team finish was also its best at state.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Townsend said. “This is an atmosphere they’ve never been in before.”

Bismarck-Henning shot the third-best score (338) on the final day to move up to sixth place, the seventh time in coach Terry French’s 16-year tenure that the school has been a top-10 team state placer.

“When I took the job, all I wanted to do was help the kids learn the game and it has exploded,” French said.

Junior Hunter Keith was the team leader, placing 23rd after a second-round 78. His two-day total was 162.

In Class 2A boys:

At Weibring Golf Club, Normal. Central senior Ben Carnahan followed his first-round 78 with a 3-over-par 74, placing in a tie for eighth individually in a field of 110 competitors and helping the Maroons to a tie for seventh-place in the team race. Central started the final 18 holes in 11th place.

Central junior Conor Butts, who opened with an 82, closed with a 79 and ended in a tie for 39th place. Mahomet-Seymour junior Adam Woller carded an 84 on the second day and placed in a tie for 50th overall with a 163.

The Maroons received a pre-match pep talk from coach Jeff Butts, but he didn’t have a patented speech.

“They were individual talks, with different messages for each guy,” Butts said. “They each needed a little different message. We had two seniors playing their last round and a freshman getting his first taste at state.”

Carnahan, who fired an overall 152, earned all-state accolades for his top-10 finish, the 26th athlete from his school to earn that honor.

“He has been very business-like down the stretch,” Butts said. “He had a solid day. He sensed his high school season was coming to an end and he wanted it to end well.”

Central’s last state tournament appearance as a team was 2003.

In Class 1A girls:

At Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur. St. Thomas More teammates Kait Asklund and Alaina Bowie each secured top-25 finishes. Asklund, a junior, carded an 85 to give her a 36-hole score of 164. She tied for 13th and was 1 shot above what was needed to earn all-state laurels. Bowie, a freshman, had an 88, giving her a two-day tally of 168. She tied for 22nd.

The winner was Charleston’s Lauren Chappell, a three-time champion, who came in at 149.

In Class 2A girls:

At Hickory Point Golf Course, Decatur. Champaign Central’s Mia Hayasaki had a final-round 74 — which tied for the fifth-best on Saturday — and moved up to a tie for 30th overall with a 156. Her round included three birdies and 11 pars. There were 110 state competitors.