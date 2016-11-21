N-G All-Area Boys' Golf: 2016 final leaders

Name, School Rnds Avg.

Chopra, University High 18 35.2

C. Miller, Arcola 18 35.5

Ellis, Sullivan 21 37.6

L. Richardson, Tri-County 24 38.0

Kafer, Prairie Central 9 38.2

Wright, Monticello 22 38.3

Icenogle, Tuscola 19 38.6

Herschberger, Arcola 18 38.7

Nelson, University High 18 38.9

Hedge, Centennial 28 39.2

Rowe, Oakwood 21 39.2

Keith, Bismarck-Henning 28 39.3

Evans, Urbana 22 39.5

Carnahan, Central 34 39.6

Poindexter, LeRoy 18 39.7

Pinter, Westville 11 40.0

Sestak, Central 33 40.2

Bunton, Danville 28 40.3

Butts, Central 33 40.3

Lindenmeyer, Arcola 18 40.3

Bane, GCMS 14 40.4

Becker, Central 36 41.0

Woller, Mahomet-Seymour 17 41.0

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 19 41.3

Tay, St. Thomas More 23 41.4

Krouse, Central 14 41.5

Kaufmann, Monticello 18 41.9

McCoy, Central 34 42.0

Cekander, Central 36 42.1

Schroeder, Watseka 23 42.3

Watts, Central 12 42.4

Harmon, Fisher 15 42.8

Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning 28 42.8

Wolfe, Danville 24 42.9

Burcham, Sullivan 21 43.1

Hagan, Centennial 28 43.1

Zindars, Monticello 22 43.2

Duggins, Blue Ridge 20 43.3

Herriott, Bismarck-Henning 28 43.3

Kilcullen, Prairie Central 9 43.4

Slade, Mahomet-Seymour 17 43.5

Douglass, Bismarck-Henning 28 43.6

T, Hicks, Oakwood 23 43.6

Dyson, Monticello 22 43.6

Hoshauer, Oakwood 22 43.8

Nowak, Prairie Central 9 43.9

Dee, Centennial 25 44.4

K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 28 44.6

Thomas, Tuscola 20 44.7

Berky, GCMS 18 44.8

Hebert, Watseka 23 45.1

Schibur, Sullivan 9 45.3

Barragree, Watseka 23 45.5

Houpt, Danville 26 45.5

Ready, LeRoy 18 45.5

Beckler, Central 8 45.8

Mertens, Central 13 45.9

Drews, Danville 21 46.0

Hebert, Urbana 20 46.0

Rodawig, Central 12 46.1

Frambes, Prairie Central 9 46.2

Green, Centennial 27 46.2

Davis, GCMS 18 46.3

Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage 12 46.3

Morgan, LeRoy 18 46.4

Richardson, Villa Grove/Heritage 14 46.6

Davis, Judah Christian 21 46.7

Grace, Tuscola 20 46.7

Kuipers, Iroquois West 14 46.7

Chitty, Judah Christian 17 46.8

McCarthy, LeRoy 18 47.2

Campbell, Centennial 11 47.3

Fogal, Prairie Central 9 47.3

A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage 13 47.3

Ballion, St. Thomas More 24 47.4

Harris, Watseka 23 47.4

Stringer, Monticello 12 47.4

Voyles, Blue Ridge 18 47.6

Hunt, GCMS 18 47.8

C. Richardson, Tri-County 24 47.8

Jayne, Blue Ridge 18 47.9

Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henning 28 48.3

Cravens, Danville 21 48.5

Raines, Blue Ridge 18 48.5

Herges, Central 6 48.8

Ca. Lawhorn, Oakwood 4 48.8

Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Heritage 13 48.9

R. Hicks, Oakwood 23 49.0

Baillie, GCMS 18 49.1

Hensgen, Danville 21 49.2

Mozingo, Blue Ridge 18 49.1

Gass. Westville 11 49.3

Reed, Tri-County 9 49.4

Peifer, St. Thomas More 21 49.6

Burgin, St. Thomas More 22 49.7

Jamison, Blue Ridge 12 49.7

Rothery, Westville 6 49.7

C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area 12 49.9

Eads, Tri-County 20 49.9

Keeley, Urbana 24 49.9

Cheesman, Westville 11 50.1

Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour 15 50.2

Co. Lawhorn, Oakwood 21 50.6

Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 15 50.6

Bonnett, Centennial 25 50.7

Wise, Oakwood 23 50.7

Reitz, Iroquois West 15 50.9

Ward, Fisher 18 50.8

Soutchay, Urbana 9 51.1

Stickels, Centennial 16 51.1

Brown, Westville 11 51.6

Benoit, Cissna Park 7 51.7

Rhoda, Prairie Central 9 51.8

Bodine, Central 7 51.9

Hutton, Arcola 18 52.0

Olson, Iroquois West 14 52.0

Althaus, Salt Fork 21 52.2

Kerns, GCMS 20 52.2

Yousef, Centennial 13 52.2

Tomlinson, Tri-County 18 52.5

Ball, Watseka 22 52.6

Butler, Arcola 16 52.6

Czys, Central 7 52.7

Judd, Danville 14 53.2

Sisk, Arcola 15 53.3

McFarland, Monticello 20 53.5

Strube, Mahomet-Seymour 9 53.6

Atkins, St. Thomas More 9 53.7

N. Johnson, Central 3 53.7

Mosley, Urbana 14 53.8

Brown, Hoopeston Area 11 54.0

Small, Iroquois West 12 54.2

Barringer, Central 3 54.3

Tammen, Iroquois West 15 54.5

Croft, St. Thomas More 21 54.8

Riden, Monticello 13 54.9

Lawlyer, Sullivan 4 55.0

Dixon, Watseka 21 55.1

Horner, Urbana 17 55.1

Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage 12 55.1

DeLong, Sullivan 4 55.5

Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area 10 55.5

Marquardt, Monticello 9 55.6

Neill, Tri-County 18 55.6

Kerns, Tuscola 20 55.7

Z. Knofsky, Tri-County 17 55.8

Bass, Hoopeston Area 11 56.5

McMollough, Hoopeston Area 12 56.8

Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour 7 56.9

Howard, Oakwood 7 57.3

Roark, Hoopeston Area 12 57.3

Lewis, GCMS 13 57.5

Clodfelder, Mahomet-Seymour 7 57.6

Cribbett, GCMS 10 57.9

Schmidt, Blue Ridge 4 57.9

Giroux, Watseka 4 58.0

Steumeier, Tuscola 19 58.0

Kerner, Tuscola 20 58.8

Maxey, GCMS 12 58.9

Firedman, Prairie Central 3 59.0

Hughes, Hoopeston Area 4 59.0

Norbot, GCMS 10 59.2

Caranzza, Prairie Central 3 59.3

Drach, Prairie Central 3 60.0

Talbott, Central 3 60.0

Yelenick, Watseka 7 60.0

Harlan, Salt Fork 21 60.5

Young, Central 3 60.7

Kaeb, Cissna Park 5 60.6

Heavillin, GCMS 10 60.8

Liebach, St. Thomas More 2 62.0

Wilken, Iroquois West 15 62.0

Dawson, Judah Christian 19 62.2

Shannon.Salt Fork 21 63.0

Reno, Villa Grove/Heritage 3 61.3

Savoree, Cissna Park 7 63.3

Poffenberger, Tuscola 5 63,6

Bruens, Watseka 5 64.2

Brandt, Tuscola 3 65.0

Speirs, Cissna Park 7 65.0

Glen, Mahomet-Seymour 2 65.5

Ingalsbe, Salt Fork 21 65.9

Petry, Cissna Park 7 66.4

Pondel, GCMS 11 71.9

Capel, Urbana 7 77.5

Grieser, Fisher 15 80.3

