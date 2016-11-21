Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

N-G All-Area Boys' Golf: 2016 final leaders
Mon, 11/21/2016 - 12:04am | The News-Gazette

Name, School    Rnds    Avg.
Chopra, University High    18    35.2
C. Miller, Arcola    18    35.5
Ellis, Sullivan    21    37.6
L. Richardson, Tri-County    24    38.0
Kafer, Prairie Central    9    38.2
Wright, Monticello    22    38.3
Icenogle, Tuscola    19    38.6
Herschberger, Arcola    18    38.7
Nelson, University High    18    38.9
Hedge, Centennial    28    39.2
Rowe, Oakwood    21    39.2
Keith, Bismarck-Henning    28    39.3
Evans, Urbana    22    39.5
Carnahan, Central    34    39.6
Poindexter, LeRoy    18    39.7
Pinter, Westville    11    40.0
Sestak, Central    33    40.2
Bunton, Danville    28    40.3
Butts, Central    33    40.3
Lindenmeyer, Arcola    18    40.3
Bane, GCMS    14    40.4
Becker, Central    36    41.0
Woller, Mahomet-Seymour    17    41.0
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour    19    41.3
Tay, St. Thomas More    23    41.4
Krouse, Central    14    41.5
Kaufmann, Monticello    18    41.9
McCoy, Central    34    42.0
Cekander, Central    36    42.1
Schroeder, Watseka    23    42.3
Watts, Central    12    42.4
Harmon, Fisher    15    42.8
Mitchell, Bismarck-Henning    28    42.8
Wolfe, Danville    24    42.9
Burcham, Sullivan    21    43.1
Hagan, Centennial    28    43.1
Zindars, Monticello    22    43.2
Duggins, Blue Ridge    20    43.3
Herriott, Bismarck-Henning    28    43.3
Kilcullen, Prairie Central    9    43.4
Slade, Mahomet-Seymour    17    43.5
Douglass, Bismarck-Henning    28    43.6
T, Hicks, Oakwood    23    43.6
Dyson, Monticello    22    43.6
Hoshauer, Oakwood    22    43.8
Nowak, Prairie Central    9    43.9
Dee, Centennial    25    44.4
K. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    28    44.6
Thomas, Tuscola    20    44.7
Berky, GCMS    18    44.8
Hebert, Watseka    23    45.1
Schibur, Sullivan    9    45.3
Barragree, Watseka    23    45.5
Houpt, Danville    26    45.5
Ready, LeRoy    18    45.5
Beckler, Central    8    45.8
Mertens, Central    13    45.9
Drews, Danville    21    46.0
Hebert, Urbana    20    46.0
Rodawig, Central    12    46.1
Frambes, Prairie Central    9    46.2
Green, Centennial    27    46.2
Davis, GCMS    18    46.3
Harrison, Villa Grove/Heritage    12    46.3
Morgan, LeRoy    18    46.4
Richardson, Villa Grove/Heritage    14    46.6
Davis, Judah Christian    21    46.7
Grace, Tuscola    20    46.7
Kuipers, Iroquois West    14    46.7
Chitty, Judah Christian    17    46.8
McCarthy, LeRoy    18    47.2
Campbell, Centennial    11    47.3
Fogal, Prairie Central    9    47.3
A. Smith, Villa Grove/Heritage    13    47.3
Ballion, St. Thomas More    24    47.4
Harris, Watseka    23    47.4
Stringer, Monticello    12    47.4
Voyles, Blue Ridge    18    47.6
Hunt, GCMS    18    47.8
C. Richardson, Tri-County    24    47.8
Jayne, Blue Ridge    18    47.9
Sermersheim, Bismarck-Henning    28    48.3
Cravens, Danville    21    48.5
Raines, Blue Ridge    18    48.5
Herges, Central    6    48.8
Ca. Lawhorn, Oakwood    4    48.8
Vandeventer, Villa Grove/Heritage    13    48.9
R. Hicks, Oakwood    23    49.0
Baillie, GCMS    18    49.1
Hensgen, Danville    21    49.2
Mozingo, Blue Ridge    18    49.1
Gass. Westville    11    49.3
Reed, Tri-County    9    49.4
Peifer, St. Thomas More    21    49.6
Burgin, St. Thomas More    22    49.7
Jamison, Blue Ridge    12    49.7
Rothery, Westville    6    49.7
C. DeVore, Hoopeston Area    12    49.9
Eads, Tri-County    20    49.9
Keeley, Urbana    24    49.9
Cheesman, Westville    11    50.1
Stroud, Mahomet-Seymour    15    50.2
Co. Lawhorn, Oakwood    21    50.6
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour    15    50.6
Bonnett, Centennial    25    50.7
Wise, Oakwood    23    50.7
Reitz, Iroquois West    15    50.9
Ward, Fisher    18    50.8
Soutchay, Urbana    9    51.1
Stickels, Centennial    16    51.1
Brown, Westville    11    51.6
Benoit, Cissna Park    7    51.7
Rhoda, Prairie Central    9    51.8
Bodine, Central    7    51.9
Hutton, Arcola    18    52.0
Olson, Iroquois West    14    52.0
Althaus, Salt Fork    21    52.2
Kerns, GCMS    20    52.2
Yousef, Centennial    13    52.2
Tomlinson, Tri-County    18    52.5
Ball, Watseka    22    52.6
Butler, Arcola    16    52.6
Czys, Central    7    52.7
Judd, Danville    14    53.2
Sisk, Arcola    15    53.3
McFarland, Monticello    20    53.5
Strube, Mahomet-Seymour    9    53.6
Atkins, St. Thomas More    9    53.7
N. Johnson, Central    3    53.7
Mosley, Urbana    14    53.8
Brown, Hoopeston Area    11    54.0
Small, Iroquois West    12    54.2
Barringer, Central    3    54.3
Tammen, Iroquois West    15    54.5
Croft, St. Thomas More    21    54.8
Riden, Monticello    13    54.9
Lawlyer, Sullivan    4    55.0
Dixon, Watseka    21    55.1
Horner, Urbana    17    55.1
Roberts, Villa Grove/Heritage    12    55.1
DeLong, Sullivan    4    55.5
Glotzbach, Hoopeston Area    10    55.5
Marquardt, Monticello    9    55.6
Neill, Tri-County    18    55.6
Kerns, Tuscola    20    55.7
Z. Knofsky, Tri-County    17    55.8
Bass, Hoopeston Area    11    56.5
McMollough, Hoopeston Area    12    56.8
Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour    7    56.9
Howard, Oakwood    7    57.3
Roark, Hoopeston Area    12    57.3
Lewis, GCMS    13    57.5
Clodfelder, Mahomet-Seymour    7    57.6
Cribbett, GCMS    10    57.9
Schmidt, Blue Ridge    4    57.9
Giroux, Watseka    4    58.0
Steumeier, Tuscola    19    58.0
Kerner, Tuscola    20    58.8
Maxey, GCMS    12    58.9
Firedman, Prairie Central    3    59.0
Hughes, Hoopeston Area    4    59.0
Norbot, GCMS    10    59.2
Caranzza, Prairie Central    3    59.3
Drach, Prairie Central    3    60.0
Talbott, Central    3    60.0
Yelenick, Watseka    7    60.0
Harlan, Salt Fork    21    60.5
Young, Central    3    60.7
Kaeb, Cissna Park    5    60.6
Heavillin, GCMS    10    60.8
Liebach, St. Thomas More    2    62.0
Wilken, Iroquois West    15    62.0
Dawson, Judah Christian    19    62.2
Shannon.Salt Fork    21    63.0
Reno, Villa Grove/Heritage    3    61.3
Savoree, Cissna Park    7    63.3
Poffenberger, Tuscola    5    63,6
Bruens, Watseka    5    64.2
Brandt, Tuscola    3    65.0
Speirs, Cissna Park    7    65.0
Glen, Mahomet-Seymour    2    65.5
Ingalsbe, Salt Fork    21    65.9
Petry, Cissna Park    7    66.4
Pondel, GCMS    11    71.9
Capel, Urbana    7    77.5
Grieser, Fisher    15    80.3
 

