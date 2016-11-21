Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, November 21, 2016 83 Today's Paper

N-G All-Area Boys' Golf: Meet the 2016 team
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

N-G All-Area Boys' Golf: Meet the 2016 team

Mon, 11/21/2016 - 12:13am | Anthony Zilis

First team
NAME    SCHOOL    YEAR
Varun Chopra    Uni High    Sr.
Caden Ellis    Sullivan    So.
Shandon Herschberger    Arcola/ALAH    Sr.
Seth Icenogle    Tuscola    Sr.
Clayton Miller    Arcola/ALAH    Sr.
Logan Richardson    Tri-County    So.
Noah Wright    Monticello    Jr.

Second Team
NAME    SCHOOL    YEAR
Conor Butts    Champaign Central    Jr.
Ben Carnahan    Champaign Central    Sr.
Eli Evans    Urbana    Sr.
Cam Hedge    Centennial    Sr.
Hunter Keith    Bismarck-Henning    Jr.
DJ Nelson    Uni High    So.
Brandon Rowe    Oakwood    Sr.

Special Mention
NAME    SCHOOL    YEAR
Clayton Bane    GCMS    Jr.
Matt Becker    Champaign Central    Jr.
Andy Bunton    Danville    Jr.
Leighton Burcham    Sullivan    So.
Hayden Cekander    Champaign Central    Jr.
Hans Dee    Centennial    Jr.
Blake Douglass    Bismarck-Henning    Sr.
Sam Duggins    Blue Ridge    Sr.
Cameron Dyson    Monticello    Jr.
Connor Hagan    Centennial    Jr.
Max Harmon    Fisher    Sr.
Cade Herriott    Bismarck-Henning    Jr.
Trent Hicks    Oakwood    Sr.
Lucas Hoshauer    Oakwood    Sr.
Kyle Kaufmann    Monticello    Sr.
Blake Lindenmeyer    Arcola/ALAH    Sr.
Justin McCoy    Champaign Central    Fr.
Skyler Mitchell    Bismarck-Henning    Jr.
Carter Nowak    Prairie Central    So.
Caleb Poindexter    LeRoy    Jr.
Nathan Schroeder    Watseka    Sr.
Evan Scott    Mahomet-Seymour    Sr.
Cage Sestak    Champaign Central    Jr.
Skylar Slade    Mahomet-Seymour    Jr.
Kade Smith    Bismarck-Henning    Sr.
Lucas Tay    St. Thomas More    Sr.
Cole Thomas    Tuscola    Sr.
Rylan Wolfe    Danville    Jr.
Adam Woller    Mahomet-Seymour    Jr.
Carson Zindars    Monticello    Sr.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments