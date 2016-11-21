N-G All-Area Boys' Golf: Meet the 2016 team

First team

NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Varun Chopra Uni High Sr.

Caden Ellis Sullivan So.

Shandon Herschberger Arcola/ALAH Sr.

Seth Icenogle Tuscola Sr.

Clayton Miller Arcola/ALAH Sr.

Logan Richardson Tri-County So.

Noah Wright Monticello Jr.



Second Team

NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Conor Butts Champaign Central Jr.

Ben Carnahan Champaign Central Sr.

Eli Evans Urbana Sr.

Cam Hedge Centennial Sr.

Hunter Keith Bismarck-Henning Jr.

DJ Nelson Uni High So.

Brandon Rowe Oakwood Sr.



Special Mention

NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Clayton Bane GCMS Jr.

Matt Becker Champaign Central Jr.

Andy Bunton Danville Jr.

Leighton Burcham Sullivan So.

Hayden Cekander Champaign Central Jr.

Hans Dee Centennial Jr.

Blake Douglass Bismarck-Henning Sr.

Sam Duggins Blue Ridge Sr.

Cameron Dyson Monticello Jr.

Connor Hagan Centennial Jr.

Max Harmon Fisher Sr.

Cade Herriott Bismarck-Henning Jr.

Trent Hicks Oakwood Sr.

Lucas Hoshauer Oakwood Sr.

Kyle Kaufmann Monticello Sr.

Blake Lindenmeyer Arcola/ALAH Sr.

Justin McCoy Champaign Central Fr.

Skyler Mitchell Bismarck-Henning Jr.

Carter Nowak Prairie Central So.

Caleb Poindexter LeRoy Jr.

Nathan Schroeder Watseka Sr.

Evan Scott Mahomet-Seymour Sr.

Cage Sestak Champaign Central Jr.

Skylar Slade Mahomet-Seymour Jr.

Kade Smith Bismarck-Henning Sr.

Lucas Tay St. Thomas More Sr.

Cole Thomas Tuscola Sr.

Rylan Wolfe Danville Jr.

Adam Woller Mahomet-Seymour Jr.

Carson Zindars Monticello Sr.