N-G Boys' Golf Coach of Year 2016: Central's Jeff Butts

Why he’s Coach of the Year: The Maroons finished seventh in Class 2A, and they did it without a singular star. On any given day, any of Champaign Central’s six varsity golfers could top the team score. A regional championship plaque also was added to the school’s trophy case.



Season highlights: Champaign Central posted six scores in the 70s at the Champaign County meet … Won the varsity competition at the John Macek Invite, where the Maroons’ junior varsity team finished fifth with a score of 336 … Led by Hayden Cekander, won the Class 2A Bloomington Regional … In a tense last half-hour of sectional play, the Maroons played well enough to advance to state, with Cage Sestak taking an uncharacteristically conservative approach on the final hole to secure the state bid … Finished seventh as a team at state behind Ben Carnahan’s eighth-place finish.



Butts on the sectional title: “I had just seen (Conor) Butts make a good bogey with two scary shots played well. Then, Carnahan’s ball bounds off the cart path over my head, over the practice green short of the parking lot. Coach Osterbur took Ben to the green, and I went to make sure Cage Sestak knew we had not only a shot to advance but a good shot. Sestak and conservative don’t go together, so he reluctantly finished with a conservative approach.”



What I enjoy most about coaching: “The improvement, and that’s all 18 on the roster. Runner-up for enjoyment is the finish at sectionals. What I’m going to miss about this team is the seniors and the seniors’ parents. They have been a wonderful part of our success this year.”

News-Gazette Boys’ Golf Coaches of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Jeff Butts Champaign Central

2015 Terry French Bismarck-Henning

2014 Mark Tate St. Thomas More

2013 Mark Tate St. Thomas More

2012 Terry French Bismarck-Henning

2011 Mike Wallner Centennial