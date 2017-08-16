Campaign Central's Butts, Maroons post strong showing at Raider Redbird

In boys’ golf

■ At Normal: Champaign Central placed second in the 24-tem Raider Redbird Tournament at Weibring Golf Club, with Conor Butts leading the way with a 73 to tie for fifth. Justin McCoy added a 76 for the Maroons, who finished with a 315. Normal U-High won the tournament with a 294. Mahomet-Seymour tied for 11th with a 339, and Adam Woller paced the Bulldogs by shooting a 75. Centennial wound up in 15th place with a 340 as Thomas Green led the Chargers with an 81. Uni High's DJ Nelson finished with a 79 to tie for 21st, while Wade Baillon led STM, which finished 22nd with a 370, by carding an 83.

■ At Danville.: Hunter Keith paced Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a dual meet win against Danville at Turtle Run. Keith led the Blue Devils with a 77 as BHRA compiled a score of 335 compared to 345 for the Vikings. Skylar Mitchell (81) and Cade Herriot (88) also contributed for the Blue Devils. Andy Bunton registered medalist honors for Danville with a 76, while Jordan Robinson (81) and Rylan Wolfe (88) also chipped in for the Vikings.

■ At Monticello: Monticello relied on steady rounds from Noah Wright and Calvin Fisher to lead the Sages to a triangular win against Clinton and Maroa-Forstyh/Warrensburg-Latham at Monticello Golf Club. The host Sages received a 38 from Wright and a 40 from Fisher to go along with a 45 from Cam Dyson and 48 from Alex Marquardt to give Monticello a 171, five strokes ahead of Clinton. Chase Reynolds earned medalist honors with a 37 to pace Clinton, which also had a 42 from Mac Hickman in compiling its 176, six strokes ahead of M-F/W-L.

■ At Saybrook. Fisher’s Sean Ward led the Bunnies during the Ridgeview Invitational at Indian Springs Golf Course with a 94 as he placed 10th.