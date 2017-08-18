Thursday's highlights: Spangler leads GCMS girls to win

In boys’ golf

■ At Harrison Park. Hunter Keith and Kevin Clapp both fired a 40 and Cade Herriott was close behind with a 41 to help Bismarck-Henning/Roseville Alvin beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 163-179. Clay Bane led all golfers with a 38 and Connor Birky had a 41 for the Falcons.

■ At Lincoln. Centennial came home in fourth place in the 19-team Lincoln Elks Scramble held at the Lincoln Elks Country Club. Clinton took 11th place, and Urbana finished in 16th place.

■ At Eagle Creek. Okaw Valley improved its record to 6-0 with a 162-189 triumph over Villa Grove-Heritage (0-1). Case Crawford fired a 39 for the Timberwolves. Tristian Harrison fired a 44 and Elijah Richards netted a 45 for the Hawks.

■ At Milford (Shewami). Wateska’s twosome of Lukas Ball and Cam Barragree proved to be too much for Milford. Ball shot a 41 and Barragree fired a 42 to pace the Warriors (5-0) to a 182-200 victory over the Bearcats. James Birch led the way for the Bearcats (0-1), firing a 45.

In girls’ golf

■ At Gibson City. Shannon Spangler’s 39 and Hattie Parsons’ 46 set the pace for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the Falcons downed Iroquois West and Fisher 184-207-225 at Railside Golf Club. Meara Tilstra led the Raiders with a 47. Sidney Hood fired a 51 for the Bunnies. Lauren Trimble shot a 60 for Blue Ridge, which did not field a full team.

■ At Milford (Schewami). Summer Cramer fired a 44 and Emma Germann shot a 54 to lead Watseka past Milford. The Warrior girls are now 1-1 on the season. Bailey Fanning led the Bearcats, finishing with a 61.

■ At Moweaqua. Sydney Hoel shot a 44, Claire Ring fired a 49 and Colson Munson finished at 53 to lead Tuscola (0-1) in a 194-200 loss to Meridian at the Moweaqua Golf Course. Grace Miller led the way for Meridian (1-0) with a 39.

