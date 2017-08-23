Prep highlights: Mahomet-Seymour soccer wins emotional season opener

In volleyball



Cissna Park Tip-Off



Watseka 2, Momence 0. Kennedy Bauer finished with 11 kills and five digs while Emily Bunting dished out 16 assists to go with six aces for Watseka in a 26-24, 25-16 win.



Watseka 2, Milford 1. Bauer finished with 10 kills, Emily Bunting had 21 assists, and Watseka once again played a tight first game in a 25-27, 25-18, 17-15 win. Mallory Drake tallied 15 digs and three aces.



Nontournament



Monticello 2, Heyworth 0. Zanna Myers had five kills, Aubrey Frye added eight assists and five aces and Addison Wichus had 13 digs as the Sages topped Heyworth 25-19, 25-23.



Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Heritage 1. The Buffaloes won the first game 25-9, but the Hawks put up a fight in the second, falling 25-21.



Taylor Stal had seven kills and eight digs for the Buffaloes while Lacey Steinbaugh had 15 assists, five killls and three aces. Gracyn Allen tallied four kills and eight digs, Morgan Rothermel notched eight digs and Aliyah Holloman finished with two kills and seven digs for Heritage.



Warrensburg-Latham 2, Cerro Gordo 0. Anna Peter led the Broncos with five kills and two blocks and notched nine digs, Taylor Cherry had a team-high 12 digs and Sydney Walker tallied 10 digs, but Cerro Gordo fell 14-25, 17-25.



Prairie Central 2, Coal City 0. The Hawks topped Coal City 25-21, 25-20.



Bement 2, Deland-Weldon 0. Hannah Foran notched eight kills and dominated up front with six blocks for Bement while Tatum Auth notched 10 digs in a 25-23, 25-22 win.



Unity 2, LeRoy 0. Megan Foster notched eight kills and six digs while Katie Kaiser had six kills for the Rockets. Jalyn Powell led the way with 14 assists and Erin Stevens had 12 digs in a 25-14, 26-24 win.



Mahomet-Seymour 2, Champaign Central 1. Champaign Central dominated the second game but Mahomet-Seymour controlled the other two in a 25-18, 10-25, 25-15 win.Rachel Hurt had seven kills for the Maroons, Brittany Anglin notched 13 assists and eight digs and Rylee Hinton tallied two blocks.



Tri-County 2, Okaw Valley 0. Grace Burnside led the way with five kills, Kayelynn Hunt finished with four kills and two blocks and Maiya Eskey dished out 12 assists in a 25-16, 25-18 win for Tri-County.



In boys’ soccer



Mahomet-Seymour 6, Metamora 0. Emotions ran high in Mahomet-Seymour’s first game without Jacob Hamilton, a would-be captain who died in a car accident in May.



“We knew it was going to be really hard on everybody,” coach Jeremy Davis said. “We came out pretty well. A couple of players will still noticeably battling it on the sideline during the game. A couple of the guys probably would have played a little bit more typically.”



The team took a moment of silence before the game after coming out intheir powder blue warmup shirts and wristbands, which honor Hamilton’s favorite soccer team, Manchester City.



Then, they beat Metamora, 6-0, behind two goals from Callan Whitehouse andone each from Ethan Mansfield, Brandon Bussman, Austin Carr and Cole Brunner. Mansfield and Carr added assists.



“We’ve talked about just building each other up and supporting each other as a team, and I think that was evident how strong these guys are behind each other,” Davis said. “We’re all here picking each other up.”



Hoopeston 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Brayden Grimsey scored the opening goal, but the Spartans’ lead was short-lived. Hoopeston’s Rhys Root scored 30 seconds later. Root scored on an assist from Carson Alwardt in the second half to give the Cornjerkers their second win of the season.



Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 6, ALAH 5. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond shot out to a 2-0 lead, but Drew Barney scored twice on John Ashikyan assists and Ashikyan scored five minutes before the break to give the Buffaloes the lead heading into the half.



Ashikyan scored twice in the second half — once off of an assist from Barney — and Barney helped seal the win with a 70th minute goal off of an assist from Hudson Lenhart to make the score 6-4. Keegan Morfey scored twice for ALAH and Collin Budd and Eusebio Briseno scored once each.



Fisher/GCMS 2, Judah Christian 2. Judah Christian took a 2-0 lead behind goals from Paul Limentato and Joe Linsner, but Fisher came back late. Andrew Ferguson scored off of an assist from Tyler Ricks in the 69th minute and Caleb Bleich netted off of an Alec Johnson assist just before time expired to salvage the tie for the Bunnies.



St. Teresa 6, Unity 2. Evan Bachert and Andrew Cook scored off of assists from Alex Stahl and Tyler Carter early in the second half to tie the game. St. Teresa, though, scored four unanswered to win.



Cornerstone Christian 7, Rantoul 2. Garet Kinnett and Alexis Gordillo each tallied for the Eages and Maycoll Prcedes made 12 saves in the loss.



Centennial 3, St. Anthony 1. Francisco Andrade scored twice and Albert Ostoja-Starzewski scored another as the Chargers took a 3-0 lead.



Iroquois West 9, Reed-Custer 1. Diego Camerana scored two goals and Luis Melgoza notched a goal and an assist in a six-goal first half for the Raiders. Edgar Ochoa scored in each half and Alexis Ramirez, Santiago Gasca, Devin Grey and Angel Barajas all tallied goals.



In boys’ golf



At Mahomet. Blue Ridge’s Aaron Jayne led all golfers with a score of 41 at Lake of the Woods, but Mahomet-Seymour edged out the Knights by a stroke. Adam Woller carded a 43 for the Bulldogs, who scored 180, while Skylar Slad and Marcus Taylor both carded 45. Trey Jamison came in with a score of 44 for Blue Ridge.



At Westville. Watseka’s Cam Barragree carded a 40 to tie Westville’s Nick Pinter for the meet’s top score and lead Watseka to a winover Westville and Oakwood at Wolf Creek Golf Course. Joe Hebert carded a 48 for the Warriors, which scored 200. Cameron Wise notched a score of 44 and teammate Kamden Howard followed with a score of 45 to lead Oakwood to second with a score of 210. Westville scored 232.



At Pontiac. Lucas Tay carded a 42 to tie for first place in a three-team meet with Pontiac and Ottawa, but the Spartans finished third with a score of 202. Spencer Burgin scored a 50 and Jack Peifer registereda 51 for the Sabers.



At Clinton. Clinton took second place at Clinton Country Club with a score of 201 — 30 strokes behind Okaw Valley. Arcola/ALAH took third in the three-team meet with a score of 224 behind scores of 44 from Jacob Butler and 53 from Dallas Sisk.



In girls’ golf



At Savoy. Mia Hayasaki led all golfers with a nine-hole score of 39 to lead Champaign Central to a win over Monticello and Bloomington. Mackenzie McCoy and Alaea Francis each carded a score of 43 for theMaroons, which came in with a total of 174. Molly Stringer carded a 45 and Ashley Long scored 47 for Monticello, which topped Bloomington with a score of 206.



At Mahomet. Emma Amjad led the way with a score of 55 for Mahomet-Seymour, Sarah Amjad scored 58 and Jaden Klaus carded a score of 65 against Blue Ridge, which only scored three golfers. Lauren Trimble paced all golfers by carding a 54, and Macy Baird followed with a 58.



In girls’ tennis



At Champaign. Mia Stipes won her match at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-1, but St. Thomas More fell to Normal West, 6-3 at the Atkins Tennis Center. Caroline Waddell won her match at No. 2 6-0, 1-6, 10-8, and Stipes combined with Delaney Tressler at No. 1 doubles to post an 8-3 win.



At Champaign. Madison Scaggs topped Bloomington’s Lauren Jackson, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles and combined with Mary Woods to win 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, but Bloomington beat the Chargers, 6-3. Cayla Risinger picked up the other with for Centennial at No. 4 singles.



