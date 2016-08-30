Illineks edge Maroons in boys' soccer

URBANA — No matter what, junior Omeed Miraftab-Salo said, the Urbana Uni High boys’ soccer team feels like an underdog against its big Champaign-Urbana brothers.

The competition is bigger, both in size and enrollment, the play is a little faster, and the tackles are more physical when the Illineks go head to head with those players.

“People are starting to respect us a little more after the years past,” Miraftab-Salo said, “but we still have a little bit of that dynamic every time we play these guys.”

Against Champaign Central on Tuesday, the Illineks showed they are far from inferior to their Twin City rivals.

In a 1-0 win against the Maroons, Uni vanquished the only team in Champaign-Urbana that it didn’t defeat last year, when the Illineks settled for a 1-1 draw, before Uni placed fourth at the Class 1A state tournament.

Like typical underdogs, though, the Illineks lacked confidence early on, Miraftab-Salo admitted.

Without last year’s large group of seniors that led Uni to the state semifinals, the Illineks are young.

Champaign Central created several chances early, including a shot by Lorren Krantz that was saved off the line by Jake Robbennolt with 10 minutes to go in the first half. Omar Gomez, Junior Kadji and Joe Bagger also fired near misses before the break, and a Uni defender knocked a header off his own crossbar.

“The first half was a pretty good tempo,” Champaign Central coach Steve Whiteley said. “We were dominating possession, we were dominating chances created, but we just didn’t put any of them in.”

With three minutes left in the first half, Miraftab-Salo curled a bouncing, low free kick toward the lower corner with his dominant left foot, but Central goalkeeper Peter Wagner made a diving save.

With 25 minutes left, Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Omeed’s twin and the team’s leading scorer, dribbled through three defenders at midfield before he was taken down 25 yards from goal for a free kick.

When Omeed Miraftab-Salo lined up behind the ball, he knew exactly where to put it, and his low, bouncing shot curled into the lower corner.

“When I saw the same positioning, I wanted to pounce on it,” he said. “I didn’t want to go for power, I wanted to place it. I don’t know, I think the cards fell right, and it went in the net. Any time I get a goal, I’m happy, but this one meant a lot for me.”

Both teams created more chances.

Ryan Chalifoux, whose natural position is goalkeeper, gradually moved up the field from defender to forward, and he sent a shot screaming by the goal with four minutes remaining.

Central, though, wasn’t able to finish.

As the match went along, Uni found more and more possessions, growing closer to the team that dominated the ball last year with intricate passing.

“Confidence can go a long way. Not overconfidence, but a little bit of arrogance is all right,” Uni coach Phil Anders said. “That’s something we talked about at halftime.”

Last year, Uni showed it was on par, at the least, with the best teams in Champaign-Urbana.

The Illineks now have a chance to do something they didn’t do last year — defeat every Champaign-Urbana team — with matches against St. Thomas More, Centennial, Judah Christian and Urbana still on the slate.

“That’s one step down, but we’re not letting it get to our head,” Omeed Miraftab-Salo said. “This is the one I personally really wanted. I’ve never beaten Central. We’ve beaten every other team in the area, but I’ve never beaten Central. I really enjoyed this win, especially getting the game-winning goal.”