Area prep boys' soccer leaders: Week of Sept. 4

GOALS

PLAYER, SCHOOL GOALS

Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 14

Ethan Norton, Danville 12

Max Cochrane, STM 10

J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 10

Joe Hoffman, STM 7

Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 7

Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 6

Caleb Griffin, Danville 6

Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 6

Albert Lee, Urbana Uni 6

Paul D’Angelo, Urbana Uni 5

Payton Frederick, Hoop. Area 5

Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 5

Kevin Sanchez, Danville 5

Sean Smith, G-RF/W 5

Josh Toler, B-H 5

Drew Barney, G-RF/W 4

Caruso Craft, STM 4

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 4

Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 4

John Ashikyan, G-RF/W 3

Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 3

Omar Gomez, Ch. Central 3

Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 3

JP Ridge, STM 3

Drew Reifsteck, B-H 3

Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 3

Joe Bagger, Ch. Central 2

Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 2

Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 2

Max Larrison, Ch. Central 2

Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 2

Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 2

Joe Sellett, STM 2

Spencer Bauer, Ch. Central 1

Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 1

Parker Downing, G-RF/W 1

Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 1

Izzy Gray, Urbana Uni 1

Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 1

Alexander Higgs, Urbana Uni 1

Lucas Hofer, Hoop. Area 1

Darien Jackson, Danville 1

Drake Johnson, Danville 1

Bobby Kapolnek, STM 1

Hudson Lenhart, G-RF/W 1

Tyler Maxwell, Blue Ridge 1

Jan Ondrejcek, Urbana Uni 1

Caleb Pulley, Fisher/GCMS 1

Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS 1

Drew Rothery, G-RF/W 1

Ethan Smith, Hoop. Area 1

Max Stewart, Ch. Central 1

Colton Story, B-H 1

Lawrence Taritsa, Urbana Uni 1

Kade Thomas, Fisher/GCMS 1

Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 1

Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 1



ASSISTS

PLAYER, SCHOOL ASSISTS

Caleb Griffin, Danville 7

Joe Sellett, STM 7

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 6

JP Ridge, STM 6

Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 5

Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 5

Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 5

Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 5

Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 4

Joe Hoffman, STM 4

Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 4

Traycen Gilman, Blue Ridge 3

Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 3

Ethan Norton, Danville 3

Sean Smith, G-RF/W 3

Luis Tapia, Danville 3

Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 3

Drew Barney, G-RF/W 2

Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 2

Max Cochrane, STM 2

Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 2

Payton Frederick, Hoop. Area 2

Tyke Gustafsson, Ch. Central 2

J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 2

Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 2

Alexander Higgs, Urbana Uni 2

Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 2

Albert Lee, Urbana Uni 2

Hudson Lenhart, G-RF/W 2

Jordan Lopez, G-RF/W 2

Jonathan Morales, Hoop. Area 2

Jan Ondrejcek, Urbana Uni 2

Drew Reifsteck, B-H 2

Colton Story, B-H 2

Lawrence Taritsa, Urbana Uni 2

Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 2

Nick Becker, Blue Ridge 1

Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 1

Caruso Craft, STM 1

Liam Ferriara, Ch. Central 1

Daniel Giger, Ch. Central 1

Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 1

Alexandre Geubelle, Urbana Uni 1

Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 1

JP Hoffman, STM 1

Darien Jackson, Danville 1

Drake Jackson, Danville 1

Ezra Johnson, Urbana Uni 1

Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 1

Jacob Kopp, Blue Ridge 1

Lorren Krantz, Ch. Central 1

Max Larrison, Ch. Central 1

Jacob Lo, Ch. Central 1

Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 1

Connor O’Mahoney, STM 1

Justin Maniquis, Danville 1

Pryce Punkay, Ch. Central 1

Andrew Prom, Ch. Central 1

Jake Robbenholt, Urbana Uni 1

Kyle Rasmussen, STM 1

Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 1

GOALS-AGAINST AVERAGE

PLAYER GA AVG.

Connor Watson, B-H 3 667

Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 4 .677

Dane Houser, Blue Ridge 8 1.000

Wes Ravens, Hoop. Area 6 1.200

Peter Wagner, Ch. Central 14 1.556

Jake Sellett, STM 18 1.800

Caleb Stout, Danville 2 2.000

Carsen White, B-H 2 2.000

Day’len Davis Williams, Danville 14 2.130

Riley Wyss, Hoop. Area 5 2.500

Ethan Kasper, Fisher/GCMS 15 3.000

Brandt Williamson, G-RF/W 6 3.000

Kaleb Pierce, G-RF/ W 16 3.200

Mikhail Sigalov, Urbana Uni 3 3.614

Steven Blanke, Urbana Uni 1 4.000

Drew Cagle, Fisher/GCMS 7 7.000



NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to email stats to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by noon on Mondays. Teams not represented and stats not updated are those whose coaches did not submit information.