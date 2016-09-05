Area prep boys' soccer leaders: Week of Sept. 4
GOALS
PLAYER, SCHOOL GOALS
Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 14
Ethan Norton, Danville 12
Max Cochrane, STM 10
J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 10
Joe Hoffman, STM 7
Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 7
Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 6
Caleb Griffin, Danville 6
Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 6
Albert Lee, Urbana Uni 6
Paul D’Angelo, Urbana Uni 5
Payton Frederick, Hoop. Area 5
Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 5
Kevin Sanchez, Danville 5
Sean Smith, G-RF/W 5
Josh Toler, B-H 5
Drew Barney, G-RF/W 4
Caruso Craft, STM 4
Blake Reifsteck, B-H 4
Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 4
John Ashikyan, G-RF/W 3
Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 3
Omar Gomez, Ch. Central 3
Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 3
JP Ridge, STM 3
Drew Reifsteck, B-H 3
Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 3
Joe Bagger, Ch. Central 2
Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 2
Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 2
Max Larrison, Ch. Central 2
Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 2
Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 2
Joe Sellett, STM 2
Spencer Bauer, Ch. Central 1
Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 1
Parker Downing, G-RF/W 1
Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 1
Izzy Gray, Urbana Uni 1
Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 1
Alexander Higgs, Urbana Uni 1
Lucas Hofer, Hoop. Area 1
Darien Jackson, Danville 1
Drake Johnson, Danville 1
Bobby Kapolnek, STM 1
Hudson Lenhart, G-RF/W 1
Tyler Maxwell, Blue Ridge 1
Jan Ondrejcek, Urbana Uni 1
Caleb Pulley, Fisher/GCMS 1
Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS 1
Drew Rothery, G-RF/W 1
Ethan Smith, Hoop. Area 1
Max Stewart, Ch. Central 1
Colton Story, B-H 1
Lawrence Taritsa, Urbana Uni 1
Kade Thomas, Fisher/GCMS 1
Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 1
Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 1
ASSISTS
PLAYER, SCHOOL ASSISTS
Caleb Griffin, Danville 7
Joe Sellett, STM 7
Blake Reifsteck, B-H 6
JP Ridge, STM 6
Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 5
Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 5
Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 5
Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 5
Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 4
Joe Hoffman, STM 4
Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 4
Traycen Gilman, Blue Ridge 3
Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 3
Ethan Norton, Danville 3
Sean Smith, G-RF/W 3
Luis Tapia, Danville 3
Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 3
Drew Barney, G-RF/W 2
Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 2
Max Cochrane, STM 2
Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 2
Payton Frederick, Hoop. Area 2
Tyke Gustafsson, Ch. Central 2
J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 2
Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 2
Alexander Higgs, Urbana Uni 2
Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 2
Albert Lee, Urbana Uni 2
Hudson Lenhart, G-RF/W 2
Jordan Lopez, G-RF/W 2
Jonathan Morales, Hoop. Area 2
Jan Ondrejcek, Urbana Uni 2
Drew Reifsteck, B-H 2
Colton Story, B-H 2
Lawrence Taritsa, Urbana Uni 2
Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 2
Nick Becker, Blue Ridge 1
Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 1
Caruso Craft, STM 1
Liam Ferriara, Ch. Central 1
Daniel Giger, Ch. Central 1
Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 1
Alexandre Geubelle, Urbana Uni 1
Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 1
JP Hoffman, STM 1
Darien Jackson, Danville 1
Drake Jackson, Danville 1
Ezra Johnson, Urbana Uni 1
Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 1
Jacob Kopp, Blue Ridge 1
Lorren Krantz, Ch. Central 1
Max Larrison, Ch. Central 1
Jacob Lo, Ch. Central 1
Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 1
Connor O’Mahoney, STM 1
Justin Maniquis, Danville 1
Pryce Punkay, Ch. Central 1
Andrew Prom, Ch. Central 1
Jake Robbenholt, Urbana Uni 1
Kyle Rasmussen, STM 1
Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 1
GOALS-AGAINST AVERAGE
PLAYER GA AVG.
Connor Watson, B-H 3 667
Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 4 .677
Dane Houser, Blue Ridge 8 1.000
Wes Ravens, Hoop. Area 6 1.200
Peter Wagner, Ch. Central 14 1.556
Jake Sellett, STM 18 1.800
Caleb Stout, Danville 2 2.000
Carsen White, B-H 2 2.000
Day’len Davis Williams, Danville 14 2.130
Riley Wyss, Hoop. Area 5 2.500
Ethan Kasper, Fisher/GCMS 15 3.000
Brandt Williamson, G-RF/W 6 3.000
Kaleb Pierce, G-RF/ W 16 3.200
Mikhail Sigalov, Urbana Uni 3 3.614
Steven Blanke, Urbana Uni 1 4.000
Drew Cagle, Fisher/GCMS 7 7.000
