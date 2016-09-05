Monday's highlights: Monticello edges Unity in soccer
TOLONO — Senior Brent Buffenbarger had two goals and one assist, leading Monticello to a 3-2 victory against Unity on Monday in boys’ soccer. Carter Burgener hit the other Monticello goal, and goalkeeper Rye Johnson collected four saves. Owen Foran and Luke Rudolph each had one assist. Unity’s goals were scored by Andrew Cook and Kenny Mantell.
ALAH sweeps. Junior Madison Brown had 13 assists and five aces as Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond swept the visiting Sages 25-15, 25-18 on Monday in volleyball. Kimberly Davis had eight digs. Leading the offense were Abby Foreman and Hannah Wallen with five and four kills, respectively. Monticello’s leaders were Aubrey Frye with eight assists, Emily Wilson with seven digs and Erika Miller with six digs.
