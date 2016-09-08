SJ-O boys' soccer aggressive under new coach

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: STM vs. P-B-L 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon(14) and Kayla Brandon(5) go for the bloxk against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Katelyn Riffle(15) in a prep volleyball game at PBL High School in Paxton on Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

ST. JOSEPH — Dan Vogelsang’s soccer education began at Washington High School, when he jumped in goal for the first time his freshman year and found he had a knack for the position.

But it began in earnest an ocean away in Braunweiler, a small town in central Germany cut out of a vast neighboring forest. Vogelsang, who played for United States representative teams in Germany while in the military, found himself signing a semi-professional contract.

“Boy, they do train you,” Vogelsang said. “There’s nothing like the wintertime, when you’ve got the grounds crew coming out and sweeping off the field just so you can practice for two hours.”

Twenty years later, Vogelsang is in his first year as coach of the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer team, and he’s putting his base of knowledge to use as he tries to rebuild a young program from top to bottom.

Vogelsang’s most noticeable change, prominent in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Unity, is adding some offensive punch. He’s done that by switching last year’s formation, which sometimes included five defenders and one forward, to a 4-3-3 while allowing his players flexibility to push forward.

After averaging around three or four shots a game last year, Vogelsang said, the Spartans have averaged just over 19 attempts through six matches in 2016.

“In some instances where last year we were attacking with one and two guys, this year we’re attacking with six and seven,” Vogelsang said.

On Thursday, the attack flowed as the Spartans strung together passes across the field.

“We’ve gotten better at passing, moving the ball around the field and possessing,” SJ-O’s Drayke Lannert said.

In the 20th minute, Justyn Frisby found himself on the end of a pass from Lannert with his back to the goal, and without turning his body, Frisby flicked the ball into the net.

Six minutes into the second half, Elliott Idleman played a free kick cross into the box, only to have it bounce off the inside of the goalpost and past the Rockets’ keeper.

“(The offensive output) is a really big difference from last year,” Idleman said. “We’re trying to get the whole team involved.”

Through seven games, the Spartans have won four and out-scored their opposition 16-9. Perhaps more telling is the fact they’ve hung with some of the top teams in the area, playing within a goal of St. Thomas More and two of Urbana Uni High.

“We’re just revamping everything, trying to make a new stamp on the program,” Vogelsang said.