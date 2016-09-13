Central tosses shutout against Centennial

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Soccer: Central vs. Centennial » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Central's Junior Kadji(9) kicks in a goal past Centennial's Christin Contreras(1) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central defender Ryan Chalifoux didn’t think twice when he let a long ball rip from midfield during the first half of Tuesday’s 4-0 win against Centennial. In teammate Junior Kadji, he knew an outlet lurked up top, and Chalifoux, the football team’s kicker, knew his leg could cover the distance.



“I saw a fast kid up top, and I said, ‘Let me try to find that,’ ” Chalifoux said. “Honestly, it’s kind of ‘hit it and hope.’ And when you’ve got Junior up top, you can have a lot more hope on that ball.”



A year ago, Kadji said, he routinely stood still as the ball approached, unfamiliar with how to play the game in an organized setting.



Not this season.



Kadji attacked the ball, collected it and fired it into the Centennial goal, a clinical finish for his 10th goal of the season.



“If the ball was coming to me, I would stay here, I was not going to find the ball,” Kadji said, standing straight up with his arms at his side. “(On Tuesday) there was a defender, and I knew he was not going to save the ball, so I went to the ball. ... Chalifoux knows if he gives me the ball, I will take the ball.”



Before last season, Kadji had only played pickup games in his home country of Cameroon. But after moving to Champaign midway through his sophomore year, a friend introduced him to coach Steve Whiteley.



That summer, Kadji showed he had the ability to become a consistent goal scorer. But the language barrier and unfamiliarity with the organized game loomed large for Kadji.



“We had a hard time communicating with him like, what kinds of runs we wanted him to make, how we wanted him to support off the ball,” Whiteley said. “I think it was just overload for him.”



But Whiteley kept communicating with Kadji, in whatever way he could, diagramming the runs he wanted him to make and speaking to him on Facebook.



This year, it all clicked. After working hard in school, his English improved. During the summer, Kadji rode his bike to every workout, usually arriving before any of his teammates. He was the only player, his coach said, to attend every summer workout. And on the field, he learned how to fit into the Maroons’ system.



“He scored at will,” Whiteley said. “I think the removal of the language barrier for us has been huge. ... He’s done everything. He’s just a great kid. He’s a joy for all of us to be around.”



After scoring the opener on Tuesday, he added his 11th goal of the season in the 59th minute, placing the ball into the corner after receiving a slip pass from Omar Gomez. Chalifoux also scored late in the first half when he made a run to the near post and headed in a free kick cross from Reynaldo Zarco. Joe Bagger added the final goal in the closing minute.



Whiteley’s team includes a host of veterans and young contributors. And in Kadji, they’ve found their target man up top.



“It was frustrating for him I think (last year),” Whiteley said. “He’s really come in strong. There’s no issue understanding what we want from him in practice and what we want from him in games. ... Pretty consistently the last four or five games, he’s been creating chances for himself and creating chances for other people.”