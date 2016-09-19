STM boys' soccer shows of potential in win

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Soccer: Central vs. Centennial » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Central's Junior Kadji(9) kicks in a goal past Centennial's Christin Contreras(1) in a prep soccer game at Centennial in Champaign Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Joe Hoffman knows the St. Thomas More soccer team isn’t nearly as physically imposing as it has been in previous years, when it dominated defensively and dumped the ball quickly forward. Starting three freshmen and just one senior will do that.

But that doesn’t necessarily bother the junior Hoffman.

“We are much, much smaller this year,” Hoffman said, “and we make up for that in skill. Something that we’ve wanted to do for a long time is possess the ball, and we finally have the skill to do it.”

On Monday, the Sabers (9-6-0) possessed to great effect in a 3-1 win over Blue Ridge, which had lost just twice in 12 matches this season coming in.

One of the five STM freshmen who entered Monday’s game, Joe Sellett, led off the scoring in the opening minutes on an assist from Hoffman before Blue Ridge’s Adam Cheek equalized.

In the 18th minute, Hoffman sliced his way through the defense, and his low shot found the back of the net.

Then, with just over seven minutes remaining in the match, Sabers junior JP Ridge sent a free kick across the face of goal, and it went into the side netting untouched.

“We passed it and we didn’t dribble,” Hoffman said, “and that’s essentially what we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

For STM coach James Johnson, that style of play is a departure from the style he learned as a player and assistant coach at Peoria Notre Dame. But as more young, skilled players with club experience arrived at STM, he adjusted.

“(The defend and counter system is) what I like to do as a coach, and it’s how I’ve been coached on the teams I’ve played on, but it’s the players,” Johnson said. “We’ve had some great athletes come through. This year, we have more skill around the field, so I have to adjust my coaching style.”

For the Knights, Monday’s match was a departure from a successful season, to this point. One-goal losses to Urbana Uni High and Bismarck-Henning, two of the top teams in the area, were the only previous black marks on their slate.

But an attack that includes the area’s leading goal scorer, Cheek, wasn’t able to create many chances against the Sabers after the early strike.

“Hopefully this loss sets in and turns things around,” Blue Ridge coach Marty Price said. “We had nothing (Monday). We had no defense, we played kick ball, we had no passes, we couldn’t string any passes together. I don’t know what to say.”

With a young group of players adjusting to a new system, the Sabers knows they have plenty of distance to cover before they reach the postseason. But with their ability, Hoffman is bullish on this group.

“Coach and I have talked, next year we’re going to be really hard to beat, and that’s something I’m looking forward to,” Hoffman said. “(This year during the) postseason, I think we’re going to go the farthest this team has ever gone. I think that we have the potential to go to state as long as everyone stays disciplined and buys into the program.”