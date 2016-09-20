Tigers soccer pulls away late at Danville

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Soccer: Danville vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Robin Scholz All eyes on the ball as Urbana defender Hugo Rios-Neto(13) goes for the ball vs. Danville in a prep soccer match at Danville high School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016.

DANVILLE — Pablo Diaz didn’t realize he had just sealed Urbana’s 3-1 boys’ soccer victory Tuesday as he lay on his back, gasping for air after Danville goalkeeper Day’len Davis-Williams knocked the wind out of him while sliding to block Diaz’s shot.

Only by listening to his teammates and the crowd did he realize that the ball had trickled into the net.

“I saw everybody screaming,” the Urbana sophomore said, “so I was like, ‘Oh, I scored.’”

For 77 minutes, the teams looked as if they would play to a 1-1 draw, until a pass from Diaz took an unfortunate Danville bounce over the foot of a defender. The ball went straight into the stride of Urbana’s leading goal scorer, senior Ndumiso Madela, who slotted the ball into the lower corner.

Both goals came on counter attacks, quick outlets from the back leading to through balls in the final third. And both were departures from the way Urbana controlled the second half Tuesday.

Instead, the Tigers relied on ball movement through the midfield as they weaved their way through the Danville defense time and again.

Urbana’s possession wasn’t quite up to coach Randy Blackman’s standards, though.

“I don’t think we played overly well (Tuesday), but we fought a little better in the second half,” Blackman said. “They owned the first half. We were fortunate that they weren’t up 3-0 or 3-1. The second half, I thought we came out and played with a little more desire. It was hard-fought and kind of bounced our way.”

Danville, meanwhile, played a more direct style, with All-Area defender and football kicker Caleb Griffin playing balls out of the back, and speedy All-State forward Ethan Norton wreaking havoc up top.

The Vikings took the first lead when Darien Jackson’s throw-in found the head of Griffin, and the 6-foot-4 junior directed the ball into the back of the net.

Playing through Norton, the Vikings created several early chances, but none were able to find the back of the net.

The Tigers, though, have their own speedy forward, and with the seconds winding down in the first half, Madela collected a long ball off of a goal kick, weaved through multiple defenders and took a shot with his weaker left foot that found the lower corner, making the score 1-1 with 14 seconds left before the break.

“We talked about how we can’t give Ndumiso any space at all,” Danville coach Chris Griffin said, “and we did a great job for (almost 40 minutes), but he had one opportunity and he buried it.”

After beginning the season with a 9-1-1 record, the Vikings have lost two matches in two days, the first coming to Peoria Notre Dame, which fell in the Class 2A state-championship match last year.

“We lost to two really good teams,” Griffin said. “We just have to cut out a couple of little mistakes, but the two teams that we lost to are going to be at the top of our conference, and we’re right there with them. Overall, I think we’re a pretty good team sitting at 9-3-1.”

The Tigers, meanwhile, showed they’re a different team than they were a year ago, when they fell to Danville in the regular season and lost in the Class 2A regional finals.

But that wasn’t shown solely through how they scored their goals.

“Last year, it was more of the defenders kicking the ball up and expecting the forwards to chase it,” Madela said. “We weren’t really playing passing (soccer). I feel like we’re a whole lot more organized, we can move the ball and everybody’s familiar with each other. I feel like that made us better.”