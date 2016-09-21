Boys' soccer Top 10: Urbana leads way
RANK, TEAM PREV. REC. COMMENT
1. Urbana 5 9-2-1 Tigers showed they top the area after a win against Danville.
2. Danville 1 10-3-1 Vikings fell to two top programs this week but still should feel good.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 6 6-4-2 With five consecutive wins, the Bulldogs are on a roll.
4. Urbana Uni High 2 13-1-0 A loss to M-S is the only blemish for the rebuilding Illineks.
5. Champaign Central 3 7-4-2 Maroons have won four of five behind Junior Kadji Deumani.
6. St. Thomas More 4 9-5-0 This young team may top these rankings this time next year.
7. Bismarck-Henning 9 7-2-1 The Blue Devils are a tough team to beat despite two rough weeks.
8. Oakwood/Salt Fork — 10-3-0 The Comets’ victory over B-H was a program-defining moment.
9. Blue Ridge 7 9-5-1 Three strong attackers could make this an interesting playoff team.
10. Judah Christian — 7-4-1 Forward Max Berry has his team on an upward trajectory.
Comments
