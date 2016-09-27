Boys' soccer Top 10: Urbana remains on top
Preps coordinator ANTHONY ZILIS offers his latest batch of rankings:
RANK, TEAM PREV. REC. COMMENT
1. Urbana 1 12-2-1 Monday’s win against Mahomet-Seymour reaffirmed this ranking.
2. Danville 2 12-3-1 Caleb Griffin and Ethan Norton are the top offense-defense combo in the area.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 3 7-6-2 The Bulldogs were tied with Urbana late, showing they’re a threat in the playoffs.
4. Urbana Uni High 4 16-1 Illineks keep rolling, with a showdown against Urbana on Saturday.
5. Champaign Central 5 8-5-3 Competing with Danville next Tuesday would breed confidence.
6. St. Thomas More 6 11-6 The Sabers remain undefeated in the Okaw Valley Conference.
7. Oakwood/Salt Fork 8 13-3 After falling on Sept. 10, the Comets haven’t lost since.
8. Bismarck-Henning 7 9-2-1 Thursday’s match against Oakwood/Salt Fork will reveal a lot.
9. Blue Ridge 9 10-5-1 The Knights have the talent to make a deep postseason run.
10. Judah Christian 10 7-7-1 This is the most unpredictable team in the area, with big wins and losses.
