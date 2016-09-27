Fisher/GCMS and Rantoul make soccer strides

Image Gallery: HS Soccer: Fisher/GCMS vs. Rantoul » more Rantoul's Jared Motley(8) kicks between Fisher/GCMS' Graham Voelker(6) and Caleb Bleich(7) as Rantoul's Andrew Girkin(22) watches in a prep soccer game at the Bill Seeber Complex in Rantoul on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

RANTOUL — Two years ago, a brand-new program took on a team that may have felt like one when the Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer team took on Rantoul.



In the infancy of their first-year program, only a few Rantoul players had participated in organized soccer, while few skilled veterans took their place in the Bunnies’ starting lineup.



“We only had one or two guys that were looking to score,” Fisher/GCMS coach Levi Horsch said.



Fisher/GCMS’ 2-0 win against Rantoul on Tuesday was a much different story.



After winning its six previous matches by a combined score of 29-6, Fisher/GCMS looked at Rantoul as a step up from some of its recent competition. The Eagles, after all, hadn’t lost in six matches after starting the season on a six-match losing streak.



“We didn’t know what to really expect (Tuesday),” senior Caleb Pulley said. “We’ve been handling the game very well, but we came out (Tuesday) and knew this team was a lot better. We wanted to play our game. We wanted to hold the ball up, move the ball, getting people to run off the ball.”



Against a much-improved Rantoul squad, the Bunnies controlled possession for most of the match and allowed the Eagles only a few scoring chances.



A few minutes before halftime, Alec Johnson’s cross found the feet of Matthias Dean, who opened the scoring. Early in the second half, Johnson scored the Bunnies’ second, finding the back of the net off a pass from sophomore Caleb Bleich.



The attack, though, wasn’t Fisher/GCMS’ only strength on Tuesday. For a program that won just three matches two years ago and seven last season, nearly every player on a team with just four seniors has at least one year of varsity experience.



“Now I feel like everywhere on the field, there’s really good, quality players,” Horsch said. “I think that’s the difference (from two seasons ago) is that there’s more talent overall.”



For Rantoul, a momentous streak in program history ended on Tuesday, but the Eagles know they’re in a much better place than they’ve been in program history.



“It’s tough,” Rantoul coach Tim Robinson said. “Not a totally disappointing loss; there’s things that we can work on. We haven’t lost for like three weeks, so finally getting a loss kind of takes a little of the steam out of your engine.”



The Bunnies, meanwhile, are rolling with seven consecutive wins and four matches before the playoffs. For Pulley and the Fisher/GCMS veterans, this type of team has been a long time coming.



“We’ve had good players, but we just haven’t been blending the last few years,” Pulley said. “That was something I always wanted to do, but we didn’t blend in the style the players wanted. ... This is the kind of team that I’ve always wanted to be a part of.”