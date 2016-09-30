Friday's highlights: Judah Christian soccer dominates

In boys' soccer

Judah Christian 11, Decatur Christian 2. Max Berry and Nick Stone each notched a hat trick Friday, leading Judah Christian boys’ soccer to a victory against Decatur Christian. Paul Limentato added two strikes for the Tribe, which received five saves apiece from Matthew Robinson and Harry Lee.



Marquette Downers Grove 4, First Baptist 1. A Jordan Miller cross went in off a Marquette defender for First Baptist’s lone goal.



In volleyball

Danville First Baptist 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. Ashley Snook recorded 12 kills and two aces, Mattie Bumpus added five kills and three aces and Danville First Baptist secured a 25-16, 25-6 win at home.



Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Urbana Uni High 0. Lillian Messmore tallied five kills and seven digs for the Conquering Riders in a 25-11, 25-12 decision against the Illineks.