Burnett helping Urbana boys' soccer

Well-rounded Tigers rely on steady new keeper

URBANA — Randy Blackman knew about Artem Burnett from watching the sophomore play goalkeeper on the club scene for years.

The Urbana native, though, was homeschooled until the second semester of his freshman year, so he wasn’t on the Tigers’ roster last season.

Burnett, though, has become a key part of the top team in the area this season.

“He’s at Urbana now, and we’re glad that he’s here,” Blackman said. “He’s phenomenal.”

With a strong defense in front of him, including outside backs Noah Dobson and Jonathan Mnyampara and center backs Sam Arend and Hugo Rios-Neto, Burnett has put up a goals-against average of .706 to lead all area starters aside from Urbana Uni High’s Noah Blue.

Urbana could face Uni, which it defeated 7-0 last Saturday, in the Class 2A Champaign Central Regional final after the Tigers earned the top seed in their sub-sectional.

If he wanted, Blackman could deploy Burnett virtually anywhere on the field, and he’d likely succeed.

“He’s fast. He’s just extremely athletically gifted,” Blackman said. “He’s a heck of an athlete. Just seeing him at practice, running around, he’s a really good player. Not just a goalie, he’s a really good player.”

But Blackman doesn’t plan on him getting the chance to play the field during meaningful minutes.

“No, we won’t do that,” Blackman said. “He’s too valuable (in goal).”

Vikings trying to perfect throw-in set piece

DANVILLE — One of Danville’s key offensive weapons comes from an inconspicuous set play. A throw-in from deep in the Vikings’ attacking third, though, can be at least as valuable as a corner kick.

During the season, Darien Jackson has found the head of 6-foot-2 center back Caleb Griffin time after time, and Griffin registered his team’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Urbana in that situation.

“It’s a very dangerous weapon, and we’ve done a lot off of it,” Danville coach Chris Griffin said. “Darien throwing it to Caleb’s head, and we’ve done a good job of getting that.”

Whether he’s up top or in the defensive end of the field, where he usually lurks, Caleb Griffin is especially adept at winning balls out of the air.

Playing defense, he’s managed to score 13 goals and dish out 11 assists.

The key for Danville on its dangerous, deep throw-ins, though, may have nothing to do with Caleb Griffin or Jackson.

“The throw comes in, and everybody in the stadium, everybody in the state knows we’re looking to throw it to Caleb there,” Chris Griffin said. “The problem is, we’ve missed a lot of easy chances off of that than we’ve scored on, just of getting guys to the second ball. ... We’ve scored a few times, and we’ve gotten a couple of flicks and rebounds and put them in, but we’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re getting guys to the second ball because there are a lot of chances of getting to that second ball at the back post.”

Sabers wanting more once postseason arrives

CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More coach James Johnson wasn’t sure how his team’s leadership — and its season — would play out after losing three News-Gazette All-Area seniors, including first-team pick Matt Jones and second-team selection Michael Behrensmeyer.

But thus far, a group that includes more freshmen (five) than seniors (four) has bucked expectations to earn the No. 1 seed in its Class 1A sub-sectional.

“I’m proud of them because it’s not easy to keep the tradition of the program going with such a young team this year,” Johnson said. “They’re so young, and when you’ve got a young team, you get better every day. Last year, we did kind of hit our peak earlier on in the season.”

Still, influence from last year’s group, which fell to Urbana Uni High 2-0 in the Class 1A Urbana Sectional championship, is alive with the Sabers.

Nick Fruehling and Joe Hoffman earned All-Area honors last year, Max Cochrane leads the team in goals, and Jake Sellett has been solid in goal.

Those veterans have made their voices heard for a team that will host its regional and sectional if it advances that far.

“We’ve really been on the cusp of winning a sectional for a few years in a row,” Johnson said. “The guys that we’re bringing back from last year didn’t want to have that feeling again, and I think the younger guys are starting to see that more and more as the season progresses.”