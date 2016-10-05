Wednesday's highlights: Hayasaki sparks Central

In girls’ golf



■ At Normal. Sixth-place finisher Mia Hayasaki fired an 84 and teammate Mac-Kenzie McCoy shot an 85 at Ironwood, to place seventh individually, helping Champaign Central (392) secure a third-place finish at the Class 2A Normal Community Regional. The Maroons captured the final team berth for Tuesday’s Springfield Sectional, edging Mattoon by 3 strokes. Individually, Centennial’s Claire Sherrick (100) also advanced. The team champion was Normal Community (310).



■ At Normal. In addition to team champion St. Thomas More, seven area athletes advanced from the U-High Class 1A Regional at Weibring Golf Course and qualified for Monday’s Lincoln Sectional. Three LeRoy golfers qualified, Meredith Hogue (98), Megan Woltkamp (101) and Skielyr Trenkle (105), as did Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates Megan Moody (101) and Shannon Spangler (102). Also advancing were Fisher’s Sidney Hood (98) and Mahomet-Seymour’s Emma Amjad (100). In the team race, LeRoy was fourth, M-S sixth and GCMS seventh.



■ At Pana. Full teams from Sullivan and Monticello qualified for Monday’s Lincoln Sectional, as did Tuscola’s Claire Ring (107) individually. The Sullivan and Monticello teams tied for second with 410 composites at the Class 1A regional at Oak Terrace Golf Course, but Sullivan earned the runner-up finish based on a better fifth score. Brooke Tuttle (89) was Sullivan’s leader. Monticello was led by Kendyl McFarland (91). Team honors were captured by Charleston (333).



■ At Grant Park. Taylor McTaggart shot a 100 and Stephanie Orr carded a 103, helping Iroquois West to a second-place finish in the Class 1A regional at Minne Monesse Golf Course. The Raiders’ team, which placed 2 shots behind meet champion Beecher, moves on to the Pontiac Sectional, as do Watseka individuals Summer Cramer (103) and Madi Hebert (117). Watseka missed out on a team berth at sectionals by 10 shots. Milford placed sixth and had no sectional qualifiers.



■ At Pontiac. Prairie Central finished as the team runner-up in the Class 1A regional at the Pontiac Elks and moved on to Monday’s Pontiac Sectional. The Hawks were led by Hanna Conlisk (105). El Paso-Gridley (412) won team honors.



In boys’ soccer



■ Blue Ridge 1, Fisher/GCMS 1. A first-half unassisted goal by Blue Ridge’s Adam Cheek was the lone score until the 71st minute, when Caleb Pulley hit the equalizer for the home Fisher/GCMS Bunnies (10-7-4). Fisher’s Ethan Kasper had seven saves. For Blue Ridge (15-5-2), Dane Houser had 10 saves.

In girls’ tennis



■ At Rantoul. Thanks to wins in four singles matches, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won its first match of the season, edging the Eagles 5-4. Sophia Hafer (No. 1) and Rachel Harmet (No. 5) were straight-set winners in singles. Talley Rouley (No. 4) rallied from a first-set loss to win her match.





