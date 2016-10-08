Friday's highlights: Watseka soccer wins in regional

Image Gallery: HS Football: Tuscola vs. St. Teresa » more Tuscola's Haden Cothron(25) celebrates his touchdown vs. St. Teresa in a prep football game at Tuscola High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

WATSEKA — Jesus Cintora tallied an overtime goal for the seventh-seeded Warriors on Friday, leading Watseka to a 3-2 win against 10th-seeded Clifton Central in a Class 1A Iroquois West Regional soccer match. Cintora finished with two goals for the Warriors, and David Rodriguez struck once.



Jacksonville 2, Centennial 0. Christian Contreras had 17 saves for the Chargers at the Jacksonville Tournament.



In volleyball

Judah Christian 2, Decatur Christian 0. Josalyn Martinez had 15 assists and three aces for the Tribe, which won 25-18, 25-7. Brooke Harris added five digs, and Madelyn Peters had five kills.