Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer keeps streaking

Judah Christian's Terrell Helm(20) and Max Berry(9) lose traction on the wet grass in front of Oakwood/Salt Fork's Stanley Wrzosek(20) in a Class 1A Regional match at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — With the wind at his back, Oakwood/Salt Fork forward Dawson LaBaw was ready for the quick kick from goalkeeper Austin Marcinko late in Wednesday’s Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional semifinal against Judah Christian. All day, the Comets absorbed the Tribe’s pressure and quickly moved the ball forward, but Judah was closing in after Max Berry struck to close the Oakwood/Salt Fork lead to 2-1.



“I knew that when we have the wind, he’s always looking for those long passes,” LaBaw said. “He always punts it far so we can chase it down because we have speed up top.”



The quick distribution worked. LaBaw collected the ball, dribbled into the box, and after an initial save by goalkeeper Harry Lee, he knocked in the rebound to seal a 3-1 win.



A year ago, that chemistry led to Oakwood/Salt Fork’s first playoff win in two years as a co-op. Last season was one of adjustment for the Comets players, particularly the ones coming from Salt Fork, nine of whom are on the team this year.



“The Salt Fork kids, I’ve played with since I was young,” LaBaw said. “The Oakwood kids, I didn’t know. ... It was really different. I didn’t know how the coaches worked, how the other kids played.”



But with LaBaw leading the way up top, the Comets have come together throughout the season, when they’ve used a defend-and-counter system to great effect.



The Comets were effective in the defensive third throughout Wednesday’s match, when they protected a lead for all but two minutes.



In the third minute, senior Kyle Kotcher collected a misplayed clearance that bounced toward him and knocked it up and over the Judah Christian goalkeeper to open the scoring. With eight minutes left in the first half, a cross from LaBaw deflected off the goalkeeper and into the goal.



Max Berry’s volley of a corner kick from Michael Ibrahim pulled Judah Christian to within one, but LaBaw’s goal with 19:59 left gave the Comets a cushion. After coming back from a two-goal deficit in the final 10 against the Comets earlier in the season, a young Judah Christian team, which starts five freshmen and two sophomores, wasn’t able to score again.



“I felt like we were going to do the same again, but it wasn’t to be,” Judah Christian coach Graham Berry said. “I’m proud of this team, especially the lower-classmen. ... (Wednesday) wasn’t our day, but I feel like we represented our school well.”



After a 2-4 start to the season, the Comets have won eight of their last nine matches heading into Saturday’s regional final against host St. Thomas More.



“Everything’s kind of jelling at the right time,” Comets coach Eric Fenton said. “We tweaked lineups and some things, but the main thing was playing with a little more passion, a little more aggressiveness to outwork other teams. We’re not more skilled than every other team we’re going to play, but if we outwork them, our skill is good enough to win.”



And unlike last year, Fenton knows how to squeeze the most out of his team.



“Last year, I was trying to learn the new players,” Fenton said. “Our players learned to play with each other pretty quickly last year, but it was me trying to find roles for different people. I think we’ve definitely come a long way in that regard.”



In other regional action



St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Hoopeston Area 2. Drayke Lannert scored twice in the second half for the Spartans. His first goal came 51 seconds into the second half, and he scored the game-winner with 28:29 to go. Andrew McDermott opened the scoring for the Spartans, but Bailey Crose tied the match for the Cornjerkers on a penalty kick. Payton Frederick scored the other goal for the Cornjerkers.



Bismarck-Henning will play the Spartans at 1 p.m. Saturday for the championship.



Cornerstone Christian Academy 5, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Matthias Dean and Alec Johnson each scored for the Bunnies (10-8-4). Drew Cagle made two saves in the loss.