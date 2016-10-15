Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday's highlights: Centennial soccer wins regional opener
Sat, 10/15/2016 - 12:48am | Colin Likas
Centennial's Casey Lavin(15) blocks a shot by Danville's Chelsey Cunningham(8) in a prep volleyball match at Centennial in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.

In boys’ soccer
Class 2A Centennial Regional
Centennial 3, Mt. Zion 2. The eighth-seeded Chargers received second-half goals from Benjamin Rowitz and Shannon Borukhovich to top the seventh-seeded Braves. Henoc Mondika tallied in the first half for Centennial, which trailed 2-1 at halftime. The Chargers move on to face No. 2 Mattoon on Tuesday.

Class 2A Champaign Central Regional
Rantoul 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Garet Kinnett tallied twice and Andrew Girkin recorded a shutout in his first career goaltending start as the ninth-seeded Eagles defeated No. 8 G-RF. Germain Salinas, Jesus Gonzalez and Jasmin Hagemann also found the net for Rantoul, which will take on No. 1 Urbana on Tuesday.

In girls’ tennis
Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional
Tigers’ doubles team advances. Urbana’s Candy Leti and Erin Wright moved closer to a state tournament doubles’ berth with two wins. The duo will start play today in sectional semifinal action.

Class 2A Centennial Sectional
Vikings, Chargers keep presence. Danville’s Lauren Ellis advanced to the singles semifinals with two victories. She’ll face Pekin’s Abbie Latronico today for a spot in the final. Also still alive are Centennial’s Victoria Gonzalez and Madison Scaggs, in the doubles draw. They’ll take on Normal Community’s Kavya Sudhir and Grace Walls in the semifinals today.

In volleyball
Nontournament
Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Decatur Christian 0. Lillian Messmore and Katie Brandt each notched five kills as the Conquering Riders took a 25-15, 25-17 decision.

