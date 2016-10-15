Friday's highlights: Centennial soccer wins regional opener
In boys’ soccer
Class 2A Centennial Regional
■ Centennial 3, Mt. Zion 2. The eighth-seeded Chargers received second-half goals from Benjamin Rowitz and Shannon Borukhovich to top the seventh-seeded Braves. Henoc Mondika tallied in the first half for Centennial, which trailed 2-1 at halftime. The Chargers move on to face No. 2 Mattoon on Tuesday.
Class 2A Champaign Central Regional
■ Rantoul 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Garet Kinnett tallied twice and Andrew Girkin recorded a shutout in his first career goaltending start as the ninth-seeded Eagles defeated No. 8 G-RF. Germain Salinas, Jesus Gonzalez and Jasmin Hagemann also found the net for Rantoul, which will take on No. 1 Urbana on Tuesday.
In girls’ tennis
Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional
■ Tigers’ doubles team advances. Urbana’s Candy Leti and Erin Wright moved closer to a state tournament doubles’ berth with two wins. The duo will start play today in sectional semifinal action.
Class 2A Centennial Sectional
■ Vikings, Chargers keep presence. Danville’s Lauren Ellis advanced to the singles semifinals with two victories. She’ll face Pekin’s Abbie Latronico today for a spot in the final. Also still alive are Centennial’s Victoria Gonzalez and Madison Scaggs, in the doubles draw. They’ll take on Normal Community’s Kavya Sudhir and Grace Walls in the semifinals today.
In volleyball
Nontournament
■ Arthur Okaw Christian 2, Decatur Christian 0. Lillian Messmore and Katie Brandt each notched five kills as the Conquering Riders took a 25-15, 25-17 decision.
