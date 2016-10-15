Soccer roundup: Comets come through

Image Gallery: Class 1A Regional Boys Soccer: STM vs Oakwood/Salt Fork » more Photo by: Holly Hart Oakwood/Salt Fork goalie Austin Marcinko (middle) deflects a shot in the second half of regulation play. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.

CHAMPAIGN — Shot after shot bounced wide, off of one of six Oakwood/Salt Fork defenders that constantly stood behind the ball, or off of the hands of Comets goalkeeper Austin Marcinko. But St. Thomas More boys’ soccer coach James Johnson was confident that his team’s one-two passes and possession-oriented system would earn the Sabers a goal in Saturday’s Class 1A regional final.

“I told them if we stick to our plan for 80 minutes, no team can defend them,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s theory had merit. After all, St. Thomas More’s strong defensive unit couldn’t close out Uni in a 2-0 loss in last year’s sectional final. But Oakwood/Salt Fork didn’t relent.

For 100 minutes, the Comets stood strong.

And in the end, the Comets forced a penalty kick shootout after overtime ended 0-0. With the game on the line, Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Dawson LaBaw hammered a free kick into the corner to win the shootout, 3-2.

“I had to stay relaxed, keep my routine, three steps back, two steps to the side, read the goalie, and just play it wherever he wasn’t,” LaBaw said.

Sitting back behind the ball isn’t foreign to the Comets, who have used that style against highly skilled teams all season. While the Sabers had chances as they fought through a thicket of purple-clad defenders and outshot the Comets, 21-2, few of them were point blank.

“(Absorbing that much pressure is) kind of threatening, kind of scary, but you get comfortable with it after awhile, but you need to make sure you have your eyes around all the time so you know where everything is,” sweeper Landon LaBaw said. “Being connected is one of the best things for a defense so you know where to go and help each other out. We tried to get as much of the pressure off of us. They pushed hard, but we were able to push back.”

The Sabers dominated possession all game, using the style that they switched to this season, when several young, highly skilled players joined the program. But while their possession produced plenty of shots, they weren’t able to find that decisive goal.

The young Sabers will return to class 1A next year, which wouldn’t have been the case if they would have won on Saturday due to the IHSA’s success factor.

“When a team sits in like that, it’s just incredibly hard to break down. We saw it a couple of months ago with the women’s (Olympic quarterfinal) against Sweden, getting the win over the U.S. That’s just part of the game. … Basically, it was very frustrating, but afterwards we talked about the sting of the loss and we started one senior. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back. Next year, we’ve been talking, should be our year. But in the short term, this one stings.”

The Comets will move on to play Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, which beat St. Teresa 7-3. A similar strategy in the Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional will likely be in play.

“It went mostly according to plan: Try to absorb some pressure and hit them on the counter attack,” Oakwood/Salt Fork coach Eric Fenton said. “We never quite got the counter attack, but we definitely absorbed all the pressure. … It’s just effort, intensity and heart.”

At other Class 1A sites:

At Hoopeston Area Regional. Bismarck-Henning overcame a halftime deficit to edge St. Joseph-Ogden 2-1. B-H scored twice in the final 30 minutes, starting on a Blake Reifsteck penalty kick. The Blue Devils hit the winner with 1 minute, 58 seconds to play, with Josh Toler connecting on an assist from Reifsteck. Drayke Lannert scored the lone SJ-O goal with less than 4 minutes remaining in the opening half.

B-H will play Williamsville in the St. Thomas More Sectional on Tuesday.

At Williamsville Regional. The host Bullets shut out Blue Ridge 3-0 to capture the championship.

At Gilman Regional. Iroquois West was held scoreless in the title game, dropping a 4-0 decision to Herscher.