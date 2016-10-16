Tigers ready to kick it up a notch

URBANA — Randy Blackman is a member of a rare breed of high school soccer coach.



The grizzled coach of 30 years can harken back to the 1980s, when the game hadn’t yet taken off in the United States and his Urbana teams were dominated by foreign players. Of his 400th win, which he secured this season, he simply stated, “It means I’ve been around a long time.”



That is to say, not much surprises Blackman, who led Urbana to the Class 2A state championship game in 2012. So his team’s resurgence after an up-and-down 2015 season hasn’t been a shock. The level of their emergence during a 17-3-1 season, though, wasn’t exactly foreseen.



“I wasn’t necessarily surprised. I expected to win,” Blackman said while standing on the field named in his honor. “Now, we’ve had some wins on the road that I didn’t expect us to win. To go out and beat Danville in Danville and to go out and beat Normal West is not an easy thing to do. To beat Springfield in Springfield is not an easy thing to do. Those are tough games. Those are tough things to do.”



Of course, he knew this year he’d have the material to work with.



That talent isn’t concentrated to one part of the field, but it starts up top with electric goalscorer Ndumiso Madela, who has scored 21 goals this season and could break Urbana’s all-time mark of 27. But as teams have begun to focus their attention on the speedy senior, plenty has opened up for his teammates.



“Some of these really good people are putting people on me,” Madela said. “I’ve gotten better, and other people have noticed that. If they use that tactic, I need to get the ball to my teammates.”



In a 3-2 win over Springfield, which beat Urbana 5-0 last year before winning a sectional title, goals were scored by Logan Flessner, Hugo Rios-Neto and Bennett Anderson, not Madela or his starting strike partner, sophomore Pablo Diaz, who assisted on the final two goals of the comeback win.



“They put a little more urgency on him,” defender Noah Dobson said. “It just gives us gaps for other great players like Bennett Anderson and Pablo.”



The talent extends back through the midfield and into the back line. Dobson and Jonathan Mnyampara do work on the outside, while Rios-Neto and newcomer Sam Arends hold down the center of the defense. The emergence of Arends and goalkeeper Artem Burnett, who came to Urbana second semester of last year, has made a difference along with an added year of experience for eight returning starters.



“It just makes us a little stronger across the board,” Blackman said. “Last year we did not have the same amount of depth as we have now. … At the end of the year (in 2015), we played extremely well. In the regional final (penalty-kick loss to Mahomet-Seymour), I feel like we really controlled the game. We just didn’t put the ball in the goal. But we were a young team. We’re a little more experienced now.”



The Tigers will take on Rantoul in the Class 2A Champaign Central Regional semifinal on Tuesday, and they’ll meet either Champaign Central or Uni High, both of whom they’ve beaten this season, in Saturday’s regional final. Then, Chatham Glenwood, which went 16-2-2 this regular season, will likely await in the Tigers’ home sectional semifinal. Springfield will be favored to make the sectional final.



If they do make another deep playoff run, Dobson knows exactly who to credit: the man who’s been on the sideline for 30 years.



“He’s 90 percent of the reason we win,” Dobson said. “Coaching is just natural to him and he’s a great leader, a born leader.”