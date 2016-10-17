Area prep statistics: Boys' soccer (Oct. 18)

GOALS

PLAYER, SCHOOL G

Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 51

Max Berry, Judah 32

Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Uni High 29

Ethan Norton, Danville 29

Ndumiso Madela, Urbana 21

Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 20

Evan Lundstrom, M-S 20

Joe Hoffman, STM 19

Drayke Lannert, SJO 19

Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 18

Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 18

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 18

Max Cochrane, STM 17

Dawson LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 17

Caleb Griffin, Danville 16

J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 16

Brent Buffenbarger, Monticello 14

Paul D’Angelo, Uni High 13

Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 13

Omar Camarena, IWest 12

Pablo Diaz, Urbana 12

Luis Melgoza, IWest 12

Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Uni High 11

Payton Fredrick, Hoop. Area 10

Michael Ibrahim, Judah 10

Kenny Mantell, Unity 10

Dawson Rogers, Oakwood/SF 10

Joe Sellett, STM 10

Josh Toler, B-H 10

Michael Ibrahim, Judah 9

Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 9

Andrew McDermott, SJ-O 9

Jordan Miller, Danville FB 9

Edgar Ochoa, IWest 9

Dylan Rogers, M-S 9

Kevin Sanchez, Danville 9

Sean Smith, GRF/W 9

Chase Stiner, SJ-O 9

Evan Bachert, Unity 8

Ren Dazey, Oakwood/SF 8

Albert Lee, Uni High 8

Magnus Parente, Urbana 8

Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 8

Carter Burgener, Monticello 7

Nick Kotcher, Oakwood/SF 7

Omar Gomez, Ch. Central 7

JP Ridge, STM 7

Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 7

Bennett Anderson, Urbana 6

Trevor Burgess, M-S 6

Sam Harris, Judah 6

Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 6

Max Larrison, Ch. Central 6

Caleb Pulley, Fisher/GCMS 6

Drew Reifsteck, B-H 6

Colton Story, B-H 6

Matt Tankersley, SJ-O 6

Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 6

Riley Baker, SJ-O 5

Drew Barney, GRF/W 5

Ivan Diaz, Rantoul 5

Logan Flessner, Urbana 5

Cameron Haskins, Oakwood/SF 5

Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 5

Alexander Higgs, Uni High 5

Paul Limentato, Judah 5

Isandro Malik, Uni High 5

Germain Salinas, Rantoul 5

Nick Stone, Judah 5

Colby Woolcott, Unity 5

John Ashikyan, GRF/W 4

Jarrett Brunner, M-S 4

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 4

Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 4

Caruso Craft, STM 4

Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 4

Matthias Dean, Fisher/GCMS 4

Traycen Gilman, Blue Ridge 4

Jesus Gonzalez, Rantoul 4

Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul 4

Landon LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 4

Jared Motley, Rantoul 4

Jonathan Mnyampara, Urbana 4

Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS 4

Hugo Rios-Neto, Urbana 4

Ethan Smith, Hoop. Area 4

Ty Stegall, SJ-O 4

Lawrence Taritsa, Uni High 4

Caleb Aldridge, Judah 3

Tyler Alt, Judah 3

Jon Andrade, IWest 3

Joe Bagger, Ch. Central 3

Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 3

Diego Camarena, IWest 3

Chase Fincham, Unity 3

Darien Jackson, Danville 3

Felipe Artola, M-S 2

Noah Blue, Uni High 2

Andrew Cook, Unity 2

Nate Cundiff, Danville FB 2

Dionicio Felipe, Rantoul 2

Justyn Frisby, SJ-O 2

Aidan Garrett, Uni High 2

Santiago Gasca, IWest 2

Jose Gonzalez, IWest 2

Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 2

Izzy Gray, Uni High 2

Eric Hall, Judah 2

Terrell Helm, Judah 2

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2

Drake Jackson, Danville 2

Ezra Johnson, Uni High 2

Miguel Lemus, Urbana 2

Joseph Linsner, Judah 2

Austin Marcinko, Oakwood/SF 2

Roman Mineyev, Urbana 2

Ethan O’Line, Monticello 2

Jan Ondrejcek, Uni High 2

Derek Peterson, Urbana 2

Wesley Quimby, Fisher/GCMS 2

Andrew Richardson, SJ-O 2

Mikhail Sigalov, Uni High 2

Josh Stephens, B-H 2

Kenrick Vail, Monticello 2

Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 2

Kyle Alyea, Oakwood/SF 1

Angel Barajas, IWest 1

Spencer Bauer, Ch. Central 1

Matt Bozarth, Blue Ridge 1

Tyler Brenner, IWest 1

Luke Brinegar, B-H 1

Jack Brown, Unity 1

Artem Burnett, Urbana 1

Austin Carr, M-S 1

Luke Cohen, SJ-O 1

Aiden Coon, SJ-O 1

Noah Dobson, Urbana 1

Parker Downing, GRF/W 1

Brennen Douglass, B-H 1

Devin Epstein, Uni High 1

Liam Ferriara, Ch. Central 1

Dalton Fox, Oakwood/SF 1

Micah Freeman, Unity 1

Devon Goldi-Wasson, B-H 1

Max Grant, IWest 1

Tyler Grenda, Judah 1

Devon Grey, IWest 1

Martin Grosman, Uni High 1

Alexis Hallden, Fisher/GCMS 1

Lucas Hofer, Hoop. Area 1

Elliott Idleman, SJ-O 1

Bobby Kapolnek, STM 1

Ethan Kasper, Fisher/GCMS 1

Sam Keck, STM 1

Jordan Kelly, SJ-O 1

Garet Kinnett, Rantoul 1

Garrett Kraft, M-S 1

Hudson Lenhart, GRF/W 1

Norman Lewis, Danville 1

Kerry Lippold, M-S 1

Jacob Lo, Ch. Central 1

Andrew Longfellow, M-S 1

Ethan Mansfield, M-S 1

Tyler Maxwell, Blue Ridge 1

Joel Menez, Danville FB 1

Colin Merritt, Danville FB 1

Micah Mills, Judah 1

Andrew Miniger, Ch. Central 1

Joah Moore, M-S 1

Jonathan Morales, Hoop. Area 1

Shelbert Nance, Urbana 1

Brock Newsome, Unity 1

Daniel Nobbe, B-H 1

Samuel Norton, Danville 1

Michael Norvell, Monticello 1

Nicolas Nuetzmann, B-H 1

Dylan Palmer, Monticello 1

Zac Peecher, Judah 1

Derek Peterson, Urbana 1

Kaleb Pierce, GRF/W 1

Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 1

Jaydon Rose, Oakwood/SF 1

Drew Rothery, GRF/W 1

Umah Sallah, Ch. Central 1

Alex Stahl, Unity 1

Clay Stephens, Blue Ridge 1

Max Stewart, Ch. Central 1

Drew Swartz, B-H 1

Jacob Swiney, Rantoul 1

Luis Tapia, Danville 1

Kade Thomas, Fisher/GCMS 1

Graham Voelker, Fisher/GCMS 1

Evan Walworth, B-H 1

Connor Watson, B-H 1

Samuel Whitesell, Urbana 1

Tyeshiro Wilson, Urbana 1

Stanley Wrzosek, Oakwood/SF 1

ASSISTS

PLAYER, SCHOOL ASST.

Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 19

Max Berry, Judah 18

Jose Gonzalez, IWest 17

Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 15

Joe Hoffman, STM 14

Michael Ibrahim, Judah 14

Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Uni High 14

Germain Salinas, Rantoul 13

Dawson LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 12

Caleb Griffin, Danville 11

J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 11

Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Uni High 11

Max Cochrane, STM 10

Pablo Diaz, Urbana 10

Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 10

JP Ridge, STM 10

Joe Sellett, STM 10

Chase Stiner, SJ-O 10

Peter D’Angelo, Uni High 9

Evan Lundstrom, M-S 9

Drew Reifsteck, B-H 9

Caleb Aldridge, Judah 8

Felipe Artola, M-S 8

Ndumiso Madela, Urbana 8

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 8

Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 8

Bennett Anderson, Urbana 7

Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 7

Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 7

Brent Buffenbarger, Monticello 7

Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 7

Drake Jackson, Danville 7

Magnus Parente, Urbana 7

Dawson Rogers, Oakwood/SF 7

Evan Bachert, Unity 6

Noah Blue, Uni High 6

Carter Burgener, Monticello 6

Trevor Burgess, M-S 6

Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 6

Traycen Gilman, Blue Ridge 6

Darien Jackson, Danville 6

Isandro Malik, Uni High 6

Ethan Norton, Danville 6

Caleb Pulley, Fisher/GCMS 6

Dylan Rogers, M-S 6

Ethan Smith, Hoop. Area 6

Luis Tapia, Danville 6

Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 6

Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 6

Tyler Alt, Judah 5

Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 5

Noah Dobson, Urbana 5

Alexandre Geubelle, Uni High 5

Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 5

Jordan Miller, Danville FB 5

Alex Stahl, Unity 5

Josh Toler, B-H 5

Joe Bagger, Ch. Central 4

Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 4

Payton Fredrick, Hoop. Area 4

Aidan Garrett, Uni High 4

Cameron Haskins, Oakwood/SF 4

Alexander Higgs, Uni High 4

Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 4

Ryne Krall, SJ-O 4

Max Larrison, Ch. Central 4

Albert Lee, Uni High 4

Paul Limentato, Judah 4

Kenny Mantell, Unity 4

Joah Moore, M-S 4

Edgar Ochoa, IWest 4

Sean Smith, GRF/W 4

Drew Barney, GRF/W 3

Ren Dazey, Oakwod/SF 3

Owen Foran, Monticello 3

J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 3

Sam Harris, Judah 3

Ezra Johnson, Uni High 3

Lorren Krantz, Ch. Central 3

Kerry Lippold, M-S 3

Andrew McDermott, SJ-O 3

Luis Melgoza, IWest 3

Samuel Norton, Danville 3

Jan Ondrejcek, Uni High 3

Kevin Sanchez, Danville 3

Colton Story, B-H 3

Lawrence Taritsa, Uni High 3

Graham Voelker, Fisher/GCMS 3

Lateef AbdulRahman-Bridgewater, Urbana 2

Kyle Alyea, Oakwood/SF 2

Jarrett Brunner, M-S 2

Diego Camarena, IWest 2

Omar Camarena, IWest 2

Aiden Coon, SJ-O 2

Ren Dazey, Oakwood/SF 2

Jace Dean, Blue Ridge 2

Matthias Dean, Fisher/GCMS 2

Logan Flessner, Urbana 2

Devon Goldi-Wasson, B-H 2

Daniel Giger, Ch. Central 2

Omar Gomez, Ch. Central 2

Jesus Gonzalez, Rantoul 2

Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 2

Max Grant, IWest 2

Izzy Gray, Uni High 2

Tyke Gustafsson, Ch. Central 2

Eric Hall, Judah 2

Justin Hirstein, Unity 2

JP Hoffman, STM 2

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2

Elliott Idleman, SJ-O 2

AJ Ingram, Unity 2

Nick Kotcher, Oakwood/SF 2

Landon LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 2

Drayke Lannert, SJ-O 2

Hudson Lenhart, GRF/W 2

Joseph Linsner, Judah 2

Jordan Lopez, GRF/W 2

Jonathan Morales, Hoop. Area 2

Jonathan Mnyampara, Urbana 2

Connor O’Mahoney, STM 2

Derek Peterson, Urbana 2

Bryan Retallick, M-S 2

Andrew Richardson, SJ-O 2

Evan Walworth, B-H 2

Tyeshiro Wilson, Urbana 2

Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 2

Jon Andrade, IWest 1

Samuel Arend, Urbana 1

John Ashikyan, GRF/W 1

Jack Aubry, STM 1

Riley Baker, SJ-O 1

Angel Barajas, IWest 1

Nick Becker, Blue Ridge 1

Jack Brown, Unity 1

Izak Brown, Judah 1

Brandon Bussman, M-S 1

Austin Carr, M-S 1

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 1

Josh Coburn, Oakwood/SF 1

Andrew Cook, Unity 1

Caruso Craft, STM 1

Nate Cundiff, Danville FB 1

Ivan Diaz, Rantoul 1

Devin Epstein, Uni High 1

Liam Ferriara, Ch. Central 1

Micah Freeman, Unity 1

Justyn Frisby, SJ-O 1

Nick Fruehling, STM 1

Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul 1

Samir Gray, Uni High 1

Alexis Hallden, Fisher/GCMS 1

Noah Hanselman, Monticello 1

Evan Hazzard, Fisher/GCMS 1

Terrell Helm, Judah 1

Lucas Hofer, Hoop. Area 1

AJ Ingram, Unity 1

Victor Jersild, SJ-O 1

Jacob Kopp, Blue Ridge 1

Lorren Krantz, Ch. Central 1

Harry Lee, Judah 1

Miguel Lemus, Urbana 1

Norman Lewis, Danville 1

Jacob Lo, Ch. Central 1

Michael Longworth, SJ-O 1

Justin Maniquis, Danville 1

Lucas Miller, GRF/W 1

Micah Mills, Judah 1

Rafael Murrieta-Garza, Ch. Central 1

Shelbert Nance, Urbana 1

Ethan O’Line, Monticello 1

Dylan Palmer, Monticello 1

Maycoll Paredes, Rantoul 1

Travis Peak, Oakwood/SF 1

Derek Peterson, Urbana 1

Andrew Prom, Ch. Central 1

Pryce Punkay, Ch. Central 1

Ivan Ramirez, IWest 1

Kyle Rasmussen, STM 1

Benji Rebeiz, Judah 1

Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS 1

Hugo Rios-Neto, Urbana 1

Dale Robbenholt, Uni High 1

Jake Robbenholt, Uni High 1

Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 1

Jaydon Rose, Oakwood/SF 1

Luke Rudolph, Monticello 1

Aaron Schrock, Fisher/GCMS 1

Jeremy Steidinger, Fisher/GCMS 1

Matt Tankersley, SJ-O 1

Kenrick Vail, Monticello 1

Reece Williams, Hoop. Area 1

GOALS-AGAINST AVERAGE

PLAYER GA AVG.

Jacob Hamilton, M-S 0 .000

Artem Burnett, Urbana 12 .706

Dane Houser, Blue Ridge 19 .791

Connor Watson, B-H 14 .857

Ulses Aguilera, IWest 11 .917

Noah Blue, Uni High 14 .933

Josh Coburn, Oakwood/SF 1 1.000

Jarod Dazey, B-H 1 1.000

Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 2 1.000

Chris Winkler, Oakwood/SF 1 1.000

Austin Marcinko, Oakwood/SF 29 1.261

Caleb Stout, Danville 4 1.333

Jake Sellett, STM 34 1.478

Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 9 1.500

Joseph Johnson, SJ-O 33 1.500

Ethan Soloveychik, Uni High 5 1.538

Riley Wyss, Hoop. Area 18 1.636

Day’len Davis Williams, Danville 23 1.740

Ethan Kasper, Fisher/GCMS 26 1.763

Wes Ravens, Hoop. Area 28 1.867

Garret Kraft, M-S 28 1.867

Peter Wagner, Ch. Central 40 1.905

Carsen White, B-H 2 2.000

Corbin Kelson, Danville FB 11 2.200

Mathew Robinson, Judah 17 2.125

Kenrick Vail, Monticello 9 2.250

Drew Cagle, Fisher/GCMS 11 2.588

Harry Lee, Judah 17 2.615

Bradley Herman, Hoop. Area 8 2.667

Kaleb Pierce, GRF/ W 33 2.750

Brandt Williamson, GRF/W 6 3.000

Bryson Chancellor, Unity 55 3.667

Nate Reitmeier, Unity 23 3.833

Mikhail Siglalov, Uni High 5 4.000

Rye Johnson, Monticello 97 4.850

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to statistics to either email stats to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Mondays. Teams not represented and stats not updated are those whose coaches did not submit information.