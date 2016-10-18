Boys' soccer roundup: Central, Urbana make date

Image Gallery: HS Boys Soccer: 2A Regional Semi Uni vs. Central » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Central's Andrew Mininger(28),Jacob Lo(12) and Santiago Rodriguez(23) smother Max Larrison (7) after he made a goal to put them up 2-1 during a 2A Regional soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — The ball rattled off the crossbar and fell to Max Larrison’s feet at the right side of the penalty area with 17 minutes left in Tuesday’s Class 2A Champaign Central Regional semifinal, and the Maroons senior looked up.



A swath of players stood between him and the goal, but Larrison saw an opening. He dribbled the ball to his right and hit a looping shot over the players crowding the penalty area. Larrison hit the side netting to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 win against Urbana Uni High.



“I was like, ‘Well, it’s a bad angle, but I’m just going to shoot it,’ ” Larrison said. “I tried to just rock it as hard as I could.”



In a second half that completely turned the match around, one of the largest differences for Champaign Central, literally and figuratively, came in the form of 6-foot-5 forward Junior Kadji.



The senior towered over most of the Illineks, and in the second half, he found the ball up top time and time again. He finally broke through when he received the ball on a scramble in the box and knocked it into the corner with 22 minutes left.



“We knew we were going to win when I scored,” Kadji said. “We had more chances.”



It was Kadji’s shot that hammered off the crossbar and found Larrison’s feet. But his shots on goal were far from his only contributions.



“When we get the ball to Junior, he was just making defenders miss out there and creating space for other players,” Larrison said. “That’s really important for us. It really opened up the game, his runs off the ball.”



The Illineks put the Maroons on their back foot in the first half when Paul D’Angelo received a cross-field pass from Omeed Miraftab-Salo in the 18th minute and hit a low shot off the inside of the post and in to give Uni the early lead.



After defeating Champaign Central 1-0 earlier in the season, Uni had multiple chances to add to its lead in the first half.



“The regular-season (meeting) could have gone either way when we beat them 1-0,” Uni coach Phil Anders said. “We played very well in the first half. In the second half, Junior played better, and he caused some problems in there.”



The Illineks’ season ended, but their top players return.



For the Maroons, whose top players come from a range of classes, Kadji, Larrison, All-Area senior Ryan Chalifoux and several other players

have at least one match left. How far their season extends will depend on whether they can defeat Urbana, which topped them 5-1 earlier in the season.



“They’re the best team in the area; they won the Big 12,” Maroons coach Steve Whiteley said. “There’s no pressure on us to get the result, so it’s about doing the little things that keep them from playing their normal game. We’ll get chances, it’s just, can we take advantage of those chances?”



The Maroons’ homefield advantage, Larrison thinks, may tip the scale toward them.



“Urbana’s got a lot of speed, but anything can happen,” Larrison said. “This field, they’re not used to playing on (grass). I think we can give them a good game.”



Urbana 5, Rantoul 1. Urbana coach Randy Blackman agrees with Larrison that Franklin Field won’t do them any favors.



He turned toward the Champaign Central players as they warmed up for the evening’s second match after the Tigers’ win against the Eagles.



“Just watch the ball, watch when they pass,” Blackman said. “The ball just bounces all over the place.”



Urbana’s turf field a few miles west, where the sectional will be held, is a far cry from Franklin Field at Franklin Middle School, where the Maroons hold their home matches. And, from Blackman’s view, it makes passing on the ground much more difficult.



“It takes away skill,” he said.



After a slow start against a team the Tigers had defeated 8-0 early in the season, Ndumiso Madela opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he collected a pass from Bennett Anderson, took a few dribbles and fired a shot to the back of the net as he fell to the ground.



Minutes later, Anderson scored his first of two goals.



“It felt like we were a little off our game (early on),” defender John Mnyampara said. “We picked it up in the second half.”



In the second half, goals came from Anderson, Sam Arends and Magnus Parente before Rantoul junior Garet Kinnett put the Eagles on the scoreboard. For a program that finished its third season on Tuesday, the regional semifinal showed them something to strive for.



“Urbana is the level we want to be,” Rantoul coach Tim Robinson said. “That’s one of our goals for next year, and it starts with offseason work. That’s huge. We need to get to work.”



Tuesday’s win moved the Tigers into Saturday’s regional final against Champaign Central.



“We underestimated (Rantoul) because we played them earlier and beat them 8-0,” Parente said. “They came out strong. They outplayed us the first half. We had to start moving. ... (Champaign Central) is hungry. We’ve got to come out with intensity and how we want to play.”



In Class 3A



Vikings falter. Danville suffered a season-ending 6-3 loss to Peoria Notre Dame on Tuesday evening in a Normal Community Regional semifinal despite holding on to an early second-half lead.



After Ethan Norton scored off an assist from Drake Jackson to put the Vikings ahead 3-2 seven minutes into the second half, Peoria Notre Dame rallied with four unanswered goals. The Vikings (14-4-3) struck first when Norton assisted on Drake Jackson’s goal to put Danville up 1-0. Caleb Griffin tallied the other goal for Danville in the first half, which tied the match at 2, but the Vikings couldn’t overcome the strong finish by the Irish.



In Class 2A

Chargers stumble. Centennial saw its season come to a close on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to Mattoon in a Class 2A regional semifinal match played on the Chargers’ home field.



In Class 1A



Blue Devils’ run ends. Bismarck-Henning couldn’t find the back of the net in the second half and lost 1-0 to Williamsville after the Blue Devils gave up a first-half goal during a sectional semifinal match

on Tuesday at St. Thomas More.

