Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer sees season end

CHAMPAIGN — The sound of the ball hitting the crossbar was all too familiar to Cameron Haskins.



The senior Oakwood/Salt Fork midfielder had hit the woodwork more times than he can count this season, but midway through the second half of Wednesday’s Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, he thought the ball was headed for the upper corner when he let it fly from the edge of the penalty area.



“I thought it was going in from the looks of it,” Haskins said. “I just couldn’t quite keep it down.”



Instead of putting his team on the board and tying the match, his shot ricocheted right back to him, and his subsequent volley went just over the crossbar.



That proved to be the best of several scoring chances for Oakwood/Salt Fork, which fell 1-0 to a team that defeated second-seeded St. Teresa 7-3 last Friday.



While the score didn’t necessarily show it, coach Eric Fenton knew the match would be different than the St. Thomas More Regional final last week, when the Comets absorbed pressure the entire game and escaped with a 0-0 tie and a penalty-kick shootout win.



The Cyclones, meanwhile, are a prolific scoring team that tends to give up multiple goals against quality opponents.



“I had a pretty good idea that they were vulnerable to being scored against but also very dangerous offensively,” Fenton said. “I thought our defense was a little bit better than what I saw on tape, and I really thought we were going to get a goal or two in this game.”



Instead, the Comets’ few chances fell by the wayside while their hard-nosed defense came through aside from one lapse, when Moses Kabuswe found himself with the ball in the penalty area, cut back and scored in the 21st minute. Defenders blocked shot after shot before they got to goalkeeper Austin Marcinko, who contributed multiple clutch saves.



“I couldn’t have drawn it up much better,” Fenton said. “Holding this team to one goal? I don’t think anybody would have thought we were going to be able to do that, no matter how we were doing defensively.”



Only once in the previous 11 matches had the Comets allowed more than one goal, and they wouldn’t relinquish any more on Wednesday.



“I couldn’t have asked for more from our defense,” senior Dawson LaBaw said. “We played an excellent game, but we couldn’t capitalize. ... It was a great season; I couldn’t have asked for more.”



The Comets didn’t leave dejected. After all, a team that began the season 2-4 in the second year of a new co-op won its first regional title.



“They showed the heart to put the team ahead of themselves,” Fenton said. “They started buying in and realizing that their role was to be the best defenders they could be.



“If you had told me after the first week-and-a-half of the season that we were going to be able to defend like that, I might have been a little skeptical,” Fenton added. “But as the season went along, we started rounding back into form. They learned to play together, and (late in the season) you had to be almost perfect to score against us.”



In Class 2A



Bulldogs stay alive. Evan Lundstrom scored two goals for Mahomet-Seymour, which defeated Charleston 2-0 in a Centennial Regional semifinal.



Lundstrom scored on an assist from Trevor Burgess and added the other goal on a penalty kick.



The match was scoreless after the first half.



Third-seeded Mahomet-Seymour is scheduled to play second-seeded Mattoon at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Champaign for the regional championship.

