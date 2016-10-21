Zilis: Parkland soccer blends together nicely

CHAMPAIGN — Parkland men’s soccer coach Mark Sikora turned around on the bus as his team traveled back from its 2-0 win against the Olivet Nazarene junior varsity team in a procession of two buses.



“Guys, how many different languages do we speak?” he asked after struggling to count them himself.



On his bus alone, his players spoke Swahili, Albanian, Spanish, Lingala, and Portuguese, in addition to English. Out of all of those languages, the most difficult players for sophomore Vitor Santos to understand when he arrived in the United States from Brazil two summers ago were his teammates from England.



“With their accent, it was harder,” the Rio de Janeiro native said with a laugh.



Santos caught on quickly and is now fluent. This year, he’s made an effort to help his younger teammates coming from other countries adjust.



The Cobras, ranked No. 4 in NJCAA Division I, include players from Brazil, Venezuela, Congo, England, Portugal, Albania, South Africa and Gabon. “That’s what’s most exciting about our team,” South African forward Jeremie Mafumba said. “I’m someone who loves learning languages. … Every time I’m speaking with teammates, speaking the same language, there are always other teammates who want to learn our language. When they’re speaking Spanish, I always want to learn something about Spanish. You’ve got British guys on our team, I love the accent. I want to speak that accent.”



The international players found their way to the Cobras, who head into Saturday’s Region 24 quarterfinals with only one loss, in various ways. Some went to high school in the United States, while several connected with Sikora through various recruiting services in their country, wanting to take advantage of the uniquely American practice of playing sports while attending college. Mafumba, who is Congolese by way of South Africa, was already in the area after moving in with his uncle in Champaign before he found out Parkland had a soccer team.



NJCAA rules have fluctuated on the amount of international players allowed throughout the years, from an unlimited number allowed on rosters to four allowed on scholarship to four allowed on a team whatsoever back to an unlimited number allowed, which is where the rule currently stands. But Sikora said those fluctuations didn’t affect his recruitment much, because until a few years ago, his team didn’t have many international players.



“I typically try to build the team not from where they’re from but from fitting our needs,” Sikora said, although he added he starts by recruiting the area. “If there’s someone who comes across and I feel that, not only is he going to be a good player, but for him and his family this is going to be a good transition for him, we’ll do it.”



The cultural differences show up on the field.



The English players play a bruising, physical style, augmented by the long balls they play from the back. The South Americans hold on to the ball, while the Africans have their own distinct style. Mixed in are several athletes from the Champaign-Urbana area, including Centennial graduate Aidan Reilly, Champaign Central alums Juan Garcia, Emmanuel Komba and Alex Zarco, Urbana’s Gesi Muharremi and Hoopeston Area’s Nate Allison.



“Especially this year, it’s sort of a cocktail of different styles that comes together very well,” said defender Dan White, who grew up playing in the Sheffield Wednesday Academy in England. “We’ve got South Americans who’ve got a bit more flair, English people who have a bit more creative determination, Americans who’ve got more athleticism. I think this year it’s come together to make a very good blend and a very good soccer team.”



The Cobras, who play at noon Saturday against Lincoln Land for a spot in Wednesday’s 2 p.m. semifinal, have jelled beyond the field. Most of the international players live in an apartment complex across the street from campus, creating a culture that has extended to the players who live at home.



“I knew this was what Parkland was like,” said Reilly, whose father is Parkland’s former head coach, “but then at the same time, I met people from countries like Venezuela, Brazil; I never thought I’d be hanging out with Portuguese people all the time. It’s crazy how the differences in cultures just kind of disappear as soon as we get to meet each other. It’s like, we’re here, we’re playing soccer, we all know each other and we’re going to stick together and be a team.”



Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis writes a column throughout the school year. He can be reached at 217-351-5235, at azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilis on Twitter.