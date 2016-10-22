Urbana soccer moves on to sectionals

Image Gallery: Class 2A Regional Boys Soccer:Urbana vs Central » more Photo by: Holly Hart Urbana's Hugo Rios-Neto (#13) and Central's Andrew Mininger (#28) battle for ball control. IHSA Boys Soccer Class 2A Regional Championship, Urbana vs Champaign Central. Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Franklin Soccer Field. Urbana defeated Central 2-0.

CHAMPAIGN — Urbana soccer coach Randy Blackman led his team off its smooth artificial turf field during Friday’s practice and toward the patch of grass on the west side of the school’s athletic complex. There, he found the bumpiest ground he could and told his team that that’s where they’d do drills for the time being.



The unpredictability of the uneven surface, he explained as he walked down Champaign Central’s Franklin Field, helped prepare them for Saturday’s regional final against the host Maroons.



“It’s smoother than this one,” Blackman said as he looked down at the field, “but there’s an area where we had a grass problem, too, that they’ve had as well. We worked the ball right in that area. We didn’t go to where it was nice and smooth.”



The Tigers couldn’t always work the ball fluidly as they have throughout a season that’s seen them pick off some of the top teams in Class 2A. Still, they took advantage of a two-minute span midway through the first half in a 2-0 win in the Champaign Central Regional final, when Bennett Anderson scored on a counterattack through ball from Ndumiso Madela and Hugo Rios-Neto finished a minute later when he volleyed Pablo Diaz’s low corner kick into the near post.



“It was kind of a buildup,” Anderson said. “We knew that if we kept on going, it would come. After that first goal, we kept pressuring, and it turned out well.”



Urbana had chances to score in the second half, including an open-goal opportunity late in the match that went awry, but the Tigers couldn’t add to their tally.



Possession and chances may have tipped in the Tigers’ favor, but Central hung in against a team it fell to 5-1 earlier in the season.



“Urbana caught us on two mistakes, and they capitalized off of them,” Champaign Central coach Steve Whiteley said. “We caught them on mistakes, but we didn’t capitalize. All credit to them, when their opportunities came to them, they made us pay. For a team that lost to them 5-1 in the regular season and come back and give them all they could, I’m proud of the way we played.”



After two matches playing on the bumpy turf on the field between Judah Christian and Franklin Middle School, Urbana is looking forward to heading home for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. sectional semifinal against Chatham Glenwood.



“It’s going to feel more like home because it is home. On this field, with passes you have to focus more,” defender Sam Arend said. “On our field, you know where you’re going to hit it, and you know where it’s going to go.”



If past results are any indication, the Tigers will be favorites to take home a sectional title on their home turf. Urbana topped Springfield, which is the top-seeded team in Chatham Glenwood’s sub-sectional, 3-2 two weeks ago.



Blackman doesn’t necessarily see it that way, but he is happy to go home, where the ground is flat.



“Obviously, we know the turf, we practice on it every day, but we still have to play soccer,” Blackman said. “We have Chatham Glenwood in there that (is) really, really good.



“I think (we) can do quite well this year, but these will be tough games. I think we’re just as capable of winning the game as anyone else, even the next three, I think we’re capable if we make it that far, but we could also lose to any of those teams because those teams all are going to be good.”



Bulldogs fall in PKs. Mahomet-Seymour coach Andrew Kennedy knows exactly how the Mattoon squad felt as it celebrated its penalty-kick shootout victory against the Bulldogs, a 3-2 shootout win after regulation and overtime ended 4-4 in the Class 2A Centennial Regional final.



“We were in the exact same situation last year,” Kennedy said. “It feels like a true inverse situation.”



Kennedy listed the ways this year’s regional-final loss was the opposite of last year’s regional-final win against Urbana. Last year, M-S led Urbana 1-0 at halftime. This year, the Bulldogs trailed heading into the break after the Green Wave took a 3-1 lead in the first 20 minutes.



“It was certainly a sucker punch,” Kennedy said. “But as good fighters, we took that punch and absorbed it.”



A year ago, Urbana came back to tie. The same happened for M-S on Saturday, although this year’s version was a bit more hectic than Urbana’s one-goal comeback last year, with Evan Lundstrom scoring a goal and assisting Dylan Rogers in the first eight minutes of the half.



“You really felt like momentum, I mean, it was in our favor,” Kennedy said. “You felt like it was an incoming flood, a levy was breaking.”



Toward the end of the match last year, Kennedy noticed Urbana players pulling up with cramps. Late in this match, Lundstrom, an All-Area first-teamer, pulled up with a cramp that hobbled him the rest of the game.



Unlike last year’s match, Mahomet-Seymour took a lead on another goal from Lundstrom, who was assisted by Kerry Lippold. But in the final 10 minutes, the Green Wave struck on a set piece to send the match to overtime and eventually penalties, where the Bulldogs led after one round but made just one more kick.



“(A shootout is) not a way you want to end the game,” Kennedy said. “Obviously, when you win, it’s a beautiful thing.”