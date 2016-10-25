Area prep boys' soccer leaders: Week of Oct. 24

GOALS

PLAYER, SCHOOL GOALS

Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 51

Max Berry, Judah 32

Ethan Norton, Danville 31

Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 29

Ndumiso Madela, Urbana 23

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 23

Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 20

Evan Lundstrom, M-S 20

Joe Hoffman, STM 19

Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 19

Drayke Lannert, SJO 19

Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 18

Caleb Griffin, Danville 18

Max Cochrane, STM 17

Dawson LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 17

J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 16

Brent Buffenbarger, Monticello 14

Paul D’Angelo, Urbana Uni 14

Pablo Diaz, Urbana 13

Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 13

Josh Toler, B-H 13

Omar Camarena, IWest 12

Luis Melgoza, IWest 12

Bennett Anderson, Urbana 11

Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 11

Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 11

Magnus Parente, Urbana 11

Payton Fredrick, Hoop. Area 10

Michael Ibrahim, Judah 10

Kenny Mantell, Unity 10

Dawson Rogers, Oakwood/SF 10

Joe Sellett, STM 10

Sean Smith, GRF/W 10

Michael Ibrahim, Judah 9

Andrew McDermott, SJ-O 9

Jordan Miller, Danville FB 9

Edgar Ochoa, IWest 9

Dylan Rogers, M-S 9

Kevin Sanchez, Danville 9

Chase Stiner, SJ-O 9

Evan Bachert, Unity 8

Ren Dazey, Oakwood/SF 8

Albert Lee, Urbana Uni 8

Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 8

Carter Burgener, Monticello 7

Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 7

Nick Kotcher, Oakwood/SF 7

Omar Gomez, Ch. Central 7

Caleb Pulley, Fisher/GCMS 7

JP Ridge, STM 7

Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 7

Drew Barney, GRF/W 6

Trevor Burgess, M-S 6

Logan Flessner, Urbana 6

Sam Harris, Judah 6

Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 6

Max Larrison, Ch. Central 6

Drew Reifsteck, B-H 6

Hugo Rios-Neto, Urbana 6

Colton Story, B-H 6

Matt Tankersley, SJ-O 6

Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 6

Riley Baker, SJ-O 5

Matthias Dean, Fisher/GCMS 5

Ivan Diaz, Rantoul 5

Cameron Haskins, Oakwood/SF 5

Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 5

Alexander Higgs, Urbana Uni 5

Jonathan Mnyampara, Urbana 5

Paul Limentato, Judah 5

Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 5

Germain Salinas, Rantoul 5

Nick Stone, Judah 5

Colby Woolcott, Unity 5

John Ashikyan, GRF/W 4

Jarrett Brunner, M-S 4

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 4

Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 4

Caruso Craft, STM 4

Traycen Gilman, Blue Ridge 4

Jesus Gonzalez, Rantoul 4

Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul 4

Landon LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 4

Jared Motley, Rantoul 4

Derek Peterson, Urbana 4

Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS 4

Ethan Smith, Hoop. Area 4

Ty Stegall, SJ-O 4

Lawrence Taritsa, Urbana Uni 4

Caleb Aldridge, Judah 3

Tyler Alt, Judah 3

Jon Andrade, IWest 3

Joe Bagger, Ch. Central 3

Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 3

Diego Camarena, IWest 3

Chase Fincham, Unity 3

Drake Jackson, Danville 3

Darien Jackson, Danville 3

Miguel Lemus, Urbana 3

Roman Mineyev, Urbana 3

Felipe Artola, M-S 2

Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 2

Andrew Cook, Unity 2

Nate Cundiff, Danville FB 2

Dionicio Felipe, Rantoul 2

Justyn Frisby, SJ-O 2

Aidan Garrett, Urbana Uni 2

Santiago Gasca, IWest 2

Jose Gonzalez, IWest 2

Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 2

Izzy Gray, Urbana Uni 2

Eric Hall, Judah 2

Terrell Helm, Judah 2

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2

Ezra Johnson, Urbana Uni 2

Joseph Linsner, Judah 2

Austin Marcinko, Oakwood/SF 2

Colin Merritt, Danville FB 2

Samuel Norton, Danville 2

Ethan O’Line, Monticello 2

Jan Ondrejcek, Urbana Uni 2

Wesley Quimby, Fisher/GCMS 2

Andrew Richardson, SJ-O 2

Mikhail Sigalov, Urbana Uni 2

Josh Stephens, B-H 2

Kenrick Vail, Monticello 2

Samuel Whitesell, Urbana 2

Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 2

Lateef AbdulRaham-Bridgewater, Urbana 1

Kyle Alyea, Oakwood/SF 1

Samuel Arend, Urbana 1

Angel Barajas, IWest 1

Spencer Bauer, Ch. Central 1

Matt Bozarth, Blue Ridge 1

Tyler Brenner, IWest 1

Luke Brinegar, B-H 1

Jack Brown, Unity 1

Artem Burnett, Urbana 1

Austin Carr, M-S 1

Luke Cohen, SJ-O 1

Aiden Coon, SJ-O 1

Noah Dobson, Urbana 1

Parker Downing, GRF/W 1

Brennen Douglass, B-H 1

Devin Epstein, Urbana Uni 1

Liam Ferriara, Ch. Central 1

Dalton Fox, Oakwood/SF 1

Micah Freeman, Unity 1

Devon Goldi-Wasson, B-H 1

Max Grant, IWest 1

Tyler Grenda, Judah 1

Devon Grey, IWest 1

Martin Grosman, Urbana Uni 1

Alexis Hallden, Fisher/GCMS 1

Lucas Hofer, Hoop. Area 1

Elliott Idleman, SJ-O 1

Bobby Kapolnek, STM 1

Ethan Kasper, Fisher/GCMS 1

Sam Keck, STM 1

Jordan Kelly, SJ-O 1

Garet Kinnett, Rantoul 1

Garrett Kraft, M-S 1

Hudson Lenhart, GRF/W 1

Norman Lewis, Danville 1

Kerry Lippold, M-S 1

Jacob Lo, Ch. Central 1

Andrew Longfellow, M-S 1

Jordon Lopez, GRF/W 1

Ethan Mansfield, M-S 1

Tyler Maxwell, Blue Ridge 1

Joel Menez, Danville FB 1

Nino Miller, B-H 1

Micah Mills, Judah 1

Andrew Miniger, Ch. Central 1

Joah Moore, M-S 1

Jonathan Morales, Hoop. Area 1

Shelbert Nance, Urbana 1

Brock Newsome, Unity 1

Daniel Nobbe, B-H 1

Michael Norvell, Monticello 1

Nicolas Nuetzmann, B-H 1

Dylan Palmer, Monticello 1

Zac Peecher, Judah 1

Kaleb Pierce, GRF/W 1

Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 1

Jaydon Rose, Oakwood/SF 1

Drew Rothery, GRF/W 1

Umah Sallah, Ch. Central 1

Alex Stahl, Unity 1

Clay Stephens, Blue Ridge 1

Max Stewart, Ch. Central 1

Drew Swartz, B-H 1

Jacob Swiney, Rantoul 1

Luis Tapia, Danville 1

Kade Thomas, Fisher/GCMS 1

Graham Voelker, Fisher/GCMS 1

Evan Walworth, B-H 1

Connor Watson, B-H 1

Tyeshiro Wilson, Urbana 1

Stanley Wrzosek, Oakwood/SF 1

ASSISTS

PLAYER, SCHOOL ASSISTS

Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 19

Max Berry, Judah 18

Jose Gonzalez, IWest 17

Pablo Diaz, Urbana 16

Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 15

Joe Hoffman, STM 14

Michael Ibrahim, Judah 14

Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 14

Germain Salinas, Rantoul 13

Caleb Griffin, Danville 12

Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 12

Dawson LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 12

J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 11

Ndumiso Madela, Urbana 11

Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 11

Drew Reifsteck, B-H 11

Max Cochrane, STM 10

JP Ridge, STM 10

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 10

Joe Sellett, STM 10

Chase Stiner, SJ-O 10

Peter D’Angelo, Urbana Uni 9

Drake Jackson, Danville 9

Bennett Anderson, Urbana 8

Evan Lundstrom, M-S 9

Caleb Aldridge, Judah 8

Felipe Artola, M-S 8

Magnus Parente, Urbana 8

Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 8

Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 7

Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 7

Brent Buffenbarger, Monticello 7

Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 7

Darien Jackson, Danville 7

Ethan Norton, Danville 7

Dawson Rogers, Oakwood/SF 7

Evan Bachert, Unity 6

Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 6

Carter Burgener, Monticello 6

Trevor Burgess, M-S 6

Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 6

Traycen Gilman, Blue Ridge 6

Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 6

Jordan Miller, Danville FB 6

Caleb Pulley, Fisher/GCMS 6

Dylan Rogers, M-S 6

Ethan Smith, Hoop. Area 6

Luis Tapia, Danville 6

Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 6

Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 6

Tyler Alt, Judah 5

Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 5

Noah Dobson, Urbana 5

Alexandre Geubelle, Urbana Uni 5

Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 5

Albert Lee, Urbana Uni 5

Alex Stahl, Unity 5

Josh Toler, B-H 5

Joe Bagger, Ch. Central 4

Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 4

Payton Fredrick, Hoop. Area 4

Aidan Garrett, Urbana Uni 4

Cameron Haskins, Oakwood/SF 4

Alexander Higgs, Urbana Uni 4

Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 4

Ryne Krall, SJ-O 4

Max Larrison, Ch. Central 4

Paul Limentato, Judah 4

Kenny Mantell, Unity 4

Joah Moore, M-S 4

Edgar Ochoa, IWest 4

Sean Smith, GRF/W 4

Graham Voelker, Fisher/GCMS 4

Drew Barney, GRF/W 3

Ren Dazey, Oakwod/SF 3

Owen Foran, Monticello 3

Omar Gomez, Ch. Central 3

J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 3

Sam Harris, Judah 3

Ezra Johnson, Urbana Uni 3

Lorren Krantz, Ch. Central 3

Kerry Lippold, M-S 3

Andrew McDermott, SJ-O 3

Luis Melgoza, IWest 3

Samuel Norton, Danville 3

Jonathan Mnyampara, Urbana 3

Jan Ondrejcek, Urbana Uni 3

Kevin Sanchez, Danville 3

Colton Story, B-H 3

Lawrence Taritsa, Urbana Uni 3

Tyeshiro Wilson, Urbana 3

Lateef AbdulRahman-Bridgewater, Urbana 2

Kyle Alyea, Oakwood/SF 2

Samuel Arend, Urbana 2

John Ashikyan, GRF/W 2

Jarrett Brunner, M-S 2

Diego Camarena, IWest 2

Omar Camarena, IWest 2

Aiden Coon, SJ-O 2

Ren Dazey, Oakwood/SF 2

Jace Dean, Blue Ridge 2

Matthias Dean, Fisher/GCMS 2

Logan Flessner, Urbana 2

Devon Goldi-Wasson, B-H 2

Daniel Giger, Ch. Central 2

Jesus Gonzalez, Rantoul 2

Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 2

Max Grant, IWest 2

Izzy Gray, Urbana Uni 2

Tyke Gustafsson, Ch. Central 2

Eric Hall, Judah 2

Justin Hirstein, Unity 2

JP Hoffman, STM 2

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2

Elliott Idleman, SJ-O 2

AJ Ingram, Unity 2

Nick Kotcher, Oakwood/SF 2

Landon LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 2

Drayke Lannert, SJ-O 2

Hudson Lenhart, GRF/W 2

Joseph Linsner, Judah 2

Jordan Lopez, GRF/W 2

Jonathan Morales, Hoop. Area 2

Connor O’Mahoney, STM 2

Derek Peterson, Urbana 2

Bryan Retallick, M-S 2

Andrew Richardson, SJ-O 2

Hugo Rios-Neto, Urbana 2

Evan Walworth, B-H 2

Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 2

Jon Andrade, IWest 1

Samuel Arend, Urbana 1

Jack Aubry, STM 1

Riley Baker, SJ-O 1

Angel Barajas, IWest 1

Nick Becker, Blue Ridge 1

Luke Brinegar, B-H 1

Jack Brown, Unity 1

Izak Brown, Judah 1

Brandon Bussman, M-S 1

Austin Carr, M-S 1

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 1

Josh Coburn, Oakwood/SF 1

Andrew Cook, Unity 1

Caruso Craft, STM 1

Nate Cundiff, Danville FB 1

Ivan Diaz, Rantoul 1

Devin Epstein, Urbana Uni 1

Liam Ferriara, Ch. Central 1

Micah Freeman, Unity 1

Justyn Frisby, SJ-O 1

Nick Fruehling, STM 1

Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul 1

Samir Gray, Urbana Uni 1

Alexis Hallden, Fisher/GCMS 1

Noah Hanselman, Monticello 1

Evan Hazzard, Fisher/GCMS 1

Terrell Helm, Judah 1

Lucas Hofer, Hoop. Area 1

AJ Ingram, Unity 1

Victor Jersild, SJ-O 1

Jacob Kopp, Blue Ridge 1

Lorren Krantz, Ch. Central 1

Harry Lee, Judah 1

Miguel Lemus, Urbana 1

Norman Lewis, Danville 1

Jacob Lo, Ch. Central 1

Michael Longworth, SJ-O 1

Justin Maniquis, Danville 1

Joel Menez, Danville FB 1

Colin Merritt, Danville FB 1

Lucas Miller, GRF/W 1

Micah Mills, Judah 1

Roman Mineyev, Urbana 1

Rafael Murrieta-Garza, Ch. Central 1

Shelbert Nance, Urbana 1

Ethan O’Line, Monticello 1

Dylan Palmer, Monticello 1

Maycoll Paredes, Rantoul 1

Travis Peak, Oakwood/SF 1

Derek Peterson, Urbana 1

Andrew Prom, Ch. Central 1

Pryce Punkay, Ch. Central 1

Ivan Ramirez, IWest 1

Kyle Rasmussen, STM 1

Benji Rebeiz, Judah 1

Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS 1

Dale Robbenholt, Urbana Uni 1

Jake Robbenholt, Urbana Uni 1

Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 1

Jaydon Rose, Oakwood/SF 1

Luke Rudolph, Monticello 1

Aaron Schrock, Fisher/GCMS 1

Jeremy Steidinger, Fisher/GCMS 1

Matt Tankersley, SJ-O 1

Kenrick Vail, Monticello 1

Carsen White, B-H 1

Reece Williams, Hoop. Area 1

Griffin Winkler, B-H 1

GOALS-AGAINST AVERAGE

PLAYER, SCHOOL GA AVG.

Jacob Hamilton, M-S 0 .000

Artem Burnett, Urbana 15 .682

Dane Houser, Blue Ridge 19 .791

Connor Watson, B-H 15 .882

Ulses Aguilera, IWest 11 .917

Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 16 1.000

Josh Coburn, Oakwood/SF 1 1.000

Jarod Dazey, B-H 1 1.000

Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 2 1.000

Chris Winkler, Oakwood/SF 1 1.000

Austin Marcinko, Oakwood/SF 30 1.250

Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 9 1.286

Caleb Stout, Danville 4 1.333

Jake Sellett, STM 34 1.478

Joseph Johnson, SJ-O 33 1.500

Ethan Soloveychik, Urbana Uni 5 1.538

Day’len Davis Williams, Danville 30 1.620

Riley Wyss, Hoop. Area 18 1.636

Ethan Kasper, Fisher/GCMS 32 1.829

Peter Wagner, Ch. Central 41 1.864

Wes Ravens, Hoop. Area 28 1.867

Garret Kraft, M-S 28 1.867

Carsen White, B-H 2 2.000

Mathew Robinson, Judah 17 2.125

Kenrick Vail, Monticello 9 2.250

Corbin Kelson, Danville FB 20 2.500

Harry Lee, Judah 17 2.615

Drew Cagle, Fisher/GCMS 12 2.667

Bradley Herman, Hoop. Area 8 2.667

Brandt Williamson, GRF/W 6 3.000

Bryson Chancellor, Unity 55 3.667

Kaleb Pierce, GRF/ W 45 3.750

Nate Reitmeier, Unity 23 3.833

Mikhail Siglalov, Urbana Uni 5 4.000

Rye Johnson, Monticello 97 4.850



NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to email stats to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by noon on Mondays. Teams not represented and stats not updated are those whose coaches did not submit information.