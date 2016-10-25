Area prep boys' soccer leaders: Week of Oct. 24
GOALS
PLAYER, SCHOOL GOALS
Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 51
Max Berry, Judah 32
Ethan Norton, Danville 31
Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 29
Ndumiso Madela, Urbana 23
Blake Reifsteck, B-H 23
Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 20
Evan Lundstrom, M-S 20
Joe Hoffman, STM 19
Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 19
Drayke Lannert, SJO 19
Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 18
Caleb Griffin, Danville 18
Max Cochrane, STM 17
Dawson LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 17
J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 16
Brent Buffenbarger, Monticello 14
Paul D’Angelo, Urbana Uni 14
Pablo Diaz, Urbana 13
Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 13
Josh Toler, B-H 13
Omar Camarena, IWest 12
Luis Melgoza, IWest 12
Bennett Anderson, Urbana 11
Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 11
Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 11
Magnus Parente, Urbana 11
Payton Fredrick, Hoop. Area 10
Michael Ibrahim, Judah 10
Kenny Mantell, Unity 10
Dawson Rogers, Oakwood/SF 10
Joe Sellett, STM 10
Sean Smith, GRF/W 10
Michael Ibrahim, Judah 9
Andrew McDermott, SJ-O 9
Jordan Miller, Danville FB 9
Edgar Ochoa, IWest 9
Dylan Rogers, M-S 9
Kevin Sanchez, Danville 9
Chase Stiner, SJ-O 9
Evan Bachert, Unity 8
Ren Dazey, Oakwood/SF 8
Albert Lee, Urbana Uni 8
Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 8
Carter Burgener, Monticello 7
Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 7
Nick Kotcher, Oakwood/SF 7
Omar Gomez, Ch. Central 7
Caleb Pulley, Fisher/GCMS 7
JP Ridge, STM 7
Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 7
Drew Barney, GRF/W 6
Trevor Burgess, M-S 6
Logan Flessner, Urbana 6
Sam Harris, Judah 6
Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 6
Max Larrison, Ch. Central 6
Drew Reifsteck, B-H 6
Hugo Rios-Neto, Urbana 6
Colton Story, B-H 6
Matt Tankersley, SJ-O 6
Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 6
Riley Baker, SJ-O 5
Matthias Dean, Fisher/GCMS 5
Ivan Diaz, Rantoul 5
Cameron Haskins, Oakwood/SF 5
Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 5
Alexander Higgs, Urbana Uni 5
Jonathan Mnyampara, Urbana 5
Paul Limentato, Judah 5
Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 5
Germain Salinas, Rantoul 5
Nick Stone, Judah 5
Colby Woolcott, Unity 5
John Ashikyan, GRF/W 4
Jarrett Brunner, M-S 4
Raul Castillo, Rantoul 4
Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 4
Caruso Craft, STM 4
Traycen Gilman, Blue Ridge 4
Jesus Gonzalez, Rantoul 4
Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul 4
Landon LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 4
Jared Motley, Rantoul 4
Derek Peterson, Urbana 4
Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS 4
Ethan Smith, Hoop. Area 4
Ty Stegall, SJ-O 4
Lawrence Taritsa, Urbana Uni 4
Caleb Aldridge, Judah 3
Tyler Alt, Judah 3
Jon Andrade, IWest 3
Joe Bagger, Ch. Central 3
Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 3
Diego Camarena, IWest 3
Chase Fincham, Unity 3
Drake Jackson, Danville 3
Darien Jackson, Danville 3
Miguel Lemus, Urbana 3
Roman Mineyev, Urbana 3
Felipe Artola, M-S 2
Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 2
Andrew Cook, Unity 2
Nate Cundiff, Danville FB 2
Dionicio Felipe, Rantoul 2
Justyn Frisby, SJ-O 2
Aidan Garrett, Urbana Uni 2
Santiago Gasca, IWest 2
Jose Gonzalez, IWest 2
Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 2
Izzy Gray, Urbana Uni 2
Eric Hall, Judah 2
Terrell Helm, Judah 2
Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2
Ezra Johnson, Urbana Uni 2
Joseph Linsner, Judah 2
Austin Marcinko, Oakwood/SF 2
Colin Merritt, Danville FB 2
Samuel Norton, Danville 2
Ethan O’Line, Monticello 2
Jan Ondrejcek, Urbana Uni 2
Wesley Quimby, Fisher/GCMS 2
Andrew Richardson, SJ-O 2
Mikhail Sigalov, Urbana Uni 2
Josh Stephens, B-H 2
Kenrick Vail, Monticello 2
Samuel Whitesell, Urbana 2
Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 2
Lateef AbdulRaham-Bridgewater, Urbana 1
Kyle Alyea, Oakwood/SF 1
Samuel Arend, Urbana 1
Angel Barajas, IWest 1
Spencer Bauer, Ch. Central 1
Matt Bozarth, Blue Ridge 1
Tyler Brenner, IWest 1
Luke Brinegar, B-H 1
Jack Brown, Unity 1
Artem Burnett, Urbana 1
Austin Carr, M-S 1
Luke Cohen, SJ-O 1
Aiden Coon, SJ-O 1
Noah Dobson, Urbana 1
Parker Downing, GRF/W 1
Brennen Douglass, B-H 1
Devin Epstein, Urbana Uni 1
Liam Ferriara, Ch. Central 1
Dalton Fox, Oakwood/SF 1
Micah Freeman, Unity 1
Devon Goldi-Wasson, B-H 1
Max Grant, IWest 1
Tyler Grenda, Judah 1
Devon Grey, IWest 1
Martin Grosman, Urbana Uni 1
Alexis Hallden, Fisher/GCMS 1
Lucas Hofer, Hoop. Area 1
Elliott Idleman, SJ-O 1
Bobby Kapolnek, STM 1
Ethan Kasper, Fisher/GCMS 1
Sam Keck, STM 1
Jordan Kelly, SJ-O 1
Garet Kinnett, Rantoul 1
Garrett Kraft, M-S 1
Hudson Lenhart, GRF/W 1
Norman Lewis, Danville 1
Kerry Lippold, M-S 1
Jacob Lo, Ch. Central 1
Andrew Longfellow, M-S 1
Jordon Lopez, GRF/W 1
Ethan Mansfield, M-S 1
Tyler Maxwell, Blue Ridge 1
Joel Menez, Danville FB 1
Nino Miller, B-H 1
Micah Mills, Judah 1
Andrew Miniger, Ch. Central 1
Joah Moore, M-S 1
Jonathan Morales, Hoop. Area 1
Shelbert Nance, Urbana 1
Brock Newsome, Unity 1
Daniel Nobbe, B-H 1
Michael Norvell, Monticello 1
Nicolas Nuetzmann, B-H 1
Dylan Palmer, Monticello 1
Zac Peecher, Judah 1
Kaleb Pierce, GRF/W 1
Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 1
Jaydon Rose, Oakwood/SF 1
Drew Rothery, GRF/W 1
Umah Sallah, Ch. Central 1
Alex Stahl, Unity 1
Clay Stephens, Blue Ridge 1
Max Stewart, Ch. Central 1
Drew Swartz, B-H 1
Jacob Swiney, Rantoul 1
Luis Tapia, Danville 1
Kade Thomas, Fisher/GCMS 1
Graham Voelker, Fisher/GCMS 1
Evan Walworth, B-H 1
Connor Watson, B-H 1
Tyeshiro Wilson, Urbana 1
Stanley Wrzosek, Oakwood/SF 1
ASSISTS
PLAYER, SCHOOL ASSISTS
Landon Magenheimer, Blue Ridge 19
Max Berry, Judah 18
Jose Gonzalez, IWest 17
Pablo Diaz, Urbana 16
Adam Cheek, Blue Ridge 15
Joe Hoffman, STM 14
Michael Ibrahim, Judah 14
Omeed Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 14
Germain Salinas, Rantoul 13
Caleb Griffin, Danville 12
Alec Johnson, Fisher/GCMS 12
Dawson LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 12
J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 11
Ndumiso Madela, Urbana 11
Rahi Miraftab-Salo, Urbana Uni 11
Drew Reifsteck, B-H 11
Max Cochrane, STM 10
JP Ridge, STM 10
Blake Reifsteck, B-H 10
Joe Sellett, STM 10
Chase Stiner, SJ-O 10
Peter D’Angelo, Urbana Uni 9
Drake Jackson, Danville 9
Bennett Anderson, Urbana 8
Evan Lundstrom, M-S 9
Caleb Aldridge, Judah 8
Felipe Artola, M-S 8
Magnus Parente, Urbana 8
Santiago Rodriguez, Ch. Central 8
Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS 7
Logan Boggs, Blue Ridge 7
Brent Buffenbarger, Monticello 7
Jared Haynes, Blue Ridge 7
Darien Jackson, Danville 7
Ethan Norton, Danville 7
Dawson Rogers, Oakwood/SF 7
Evan Bachert, Unity 6
Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 6
Carter Burgener, Monticello 6
Trevor Burgess, M-S 6
Ryan Chalifoux, Ch. Central 6
Traycen Gilman, Blue Ridge 6
Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 6
Jordan Miller, Danville FB 6
Caleb Pulley, Fisher/GCMS 6
Dylan Rogers, M-S 6
Ethan Smith, Hoop. Area 6
Luis Tapia, Danville 6
Neil Williams, Hoop. Area 6
Reynaldo Zarco, Ch. Central 6
Tyler Alt, Judah 5
Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 5
Noah Dobson, Urbana 5
Alexandre Geubelle, Urbana Uni 5
Tanner Harding, Hoop. Area 5
Albert Lee, Urbana Uni 5
Alex Stahl, Unity 5
Josh Toler, B-H 5
Joe Bagger, Ch. Central 4
Bailey Crose, Hoop. Area 4
Payton Fredrick, Hoop. Area 4
Aidan Garrett, Urbana Uni 4
Cameron Haskins, Oakwood/SF 4
Alexander Higgs, Urbana Uni 4
Junior Kadji, Ch. Central 4
Ryne Krall, SJ-O 4
Max Larrison, Ch. Central 4
Paul Limentato, Judah 4
Kenny Mantell, Unity 4
Joah Moore, M-S 4
Edgar Ochoa, IWest 4
Sean Smith, GRF/W 4
Graham Voelker, Fisher/GCMS 4
Drew Barney, GRF/W 3
Ren Dazey, Oakwod/SF 3
Owen Foran, Monticello 3
Omar Gomez, Ch. Central 3
J.T. Habel, Blue Ridge 3
Sam Harris, Judah 3
Ezra Johnson, Urbana Uni 3
Lorren Krantz, Ch. Central 3
Kerry Lippold, M-S 3
Andrew McDermott, SJ-O 3
Luis Melgoza, IWest 3
Samuel Norton, Danville 3
Jonathan Mnyampara, Urbana 3
Jan Ondrejcek, Urbana Uni 3
Kevin Sanchez, Danville 3
Colton Story, B-H 3
Lawrence Taritsa, Urbana Uni 3
Tyeshiro Wilson, Urbana 3
Lateef AbdulRahman-Bridgewater, Urbana 2
Kyle Alyea, Oakwood/SF 2
Samuel Arend, Urbana 2
John Ashikyan, GRF/W 2
Jarrett Brunner, M-S 2
Diego Camarena, IWest 2
Omar Camarena, IWest 2
Aiden Coon, SJ-O 2
Ren Dazey, Oakwood/SF 2
Jace Dean, Blue Ridge 2
Matthias Dean, Fisher/GCMS 2
Logan Flessner, Urbana 2
Devon Goldi-Wasson, B-H 2
Daniel Giger, Ch. Central 2
Jesus Gonzalez, Rantoul 2
Brennen Granados, Hoop. Area 2
Max Grant, IWest 2
Izzy Gray, Urbana Uni 2
Tyke Gustafsson, Ch. Central 2
Eric Hall, Judah 2
Justin Hirstein, Unity 2
JP Hoffman, STM 2
Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2
Elliott Idleman, SJ-O 2
AJ Ingram, Unity 2
Nick Kotcher, Oakwood/SF 2
Landon LaBaw, Oakwood/SF 2
Drayke Lannert, SJ-O 2
Hudson Lenhart, GRF/W 2
Joseph Linsner, Judah 2
Jordan Lopez, GRF/W 2
Jonathan Morales, Hoop. Area 2
Connor O’Mahoney, STM 2
Derek Peterson, Urbana 2
Bryan Retallick, M-S 2
Andrew Richardson, SJ-O 2
Hugo Rios-Neto, Urbana 2
Evan Walworth, B-H 2
Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 2
Jon Andrade, IWest 1
Samuel Arend, Urbana 1
Jack Aubry, STM 1
Riley Baker, SJ-O 1
Angel Barajas, IWest 1
Nick Becker, Blue Ridge 1
Luke Brinegar, B-H 1
Jack Brown, Unity 1
Izak Brown, Judah 1
Brandon Bussman, M-S 1
Austin Carr, M-S 1
Raul Castillo, Rantoul 1
Josh Coburn, Oakwood/SF 1
Andrew Cook, Unity 1
Caruso Craft, STM 1
Nate Cundiff, Danville FB 1
Ivan Diaz, Rantoul 1
Devin Epstein, Urbana Uni 1
Liam Ferriara, Ch. Central 1
Micah Freeman, Unity 1
Justyn Frisby, SJ-O 1
Nick Fruehling, STM 1
Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul 1
Samir Gray, Urbana Uni 1
Alexis Hallden, Fisher/GCMS 1
Noah Hanselman, Monticello 1
Evan Hazzard, Fisher/GCMS 1
Terrell Helm, Judah 1
Lucas Hofer, Hoop. Area 1
AJ Ingram, Unity 1
Victor Jersild, SJ-O 1
Jacob Kopp, Blue Ridge 1
Lorren Krantz, Ch. Central 1
Harry Lee, Judah 1
Miguel Lemus, Urbana 1
Norman Lewis, Danville 1
Jacob Lo, Ch. Central 1
Michael Longworth, SJ-O 1
Justin Maniquis, Danville 1
Joel Menez, Danville FB 1
Colin Merritt, Danville FB 1
Lucas Miller, GRF/W 1
Micah Mills, Judah 1
Roman Mineyev, Urbana 1
Rafael Murrieta-Garza, Ch. Central 1
Shelbert Nance, Urbana 1
Ethan O’Line, Monticello 1
Dylan Palmer, Monticello 1
Maycoll Paredes, Rantoul 1
Travis Peak, Oakwood/SF 1
Derek Peterson, Urbana 1
Andrew Prom, Ch. Central 1
Pryce Punkay, Ch. Central 1
Ivan Ramirez, IWest 1
Kyle Rasmussen, STM 1
Benji Rebeiz, Judah 1
Tyler Ricks, Fisher/GCMS 1
Dale Robbenholt, Urbana Uni 1
Jake Robbenholt, Urbana Uni 1
Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 1
Jaydon Rose, Oakwood/SF 1
Luke Rudolph, Monticello 1
Aaron Schrock, Fisher/GCMS 1
Jeremy Steidinger, Fisher/GCMS 1
Matt Tankersley, SJ-O 1
Kenrick Vail, Monticello 1
Carsen White, B-H 1
Reece Williams, Hoop. Area 1
Griffin Winkler, B-H 1
GOALS-AGAINST AVERAGE
PLAYER, SCHOOL GA AVG.
Jacob Hamilton, M-S 0 .000
Artem Burnett, Urbana 15 .682
Dane Houser, Blue Ridge 19 .791
Connor Watson, B-H 15 .882
Ulses Aguilera, IWest 11 .917
Noah Blue, Urbana Uni 16 1.000
Josh Coburn, Oakwood/SF 1 1.000
Jarod Dazey, B-H 1 1.000
Rhys Root, Hoop. Area 2 1.000
Chris Winkler, Oakwood/SF 1 1.000
Austin Marcinko, Oakwood/SF 30 1.250
Kyle Cummins, Danville FB 9 1.286
Caleb Stout, Danville 4 1.333
Jake Sellett, STM 34 1.478
Joseph Johnson, SJ-O 33 1.500
Ethan Soloveychik, Urbana Uni 5 1.538
Day’len Davis Williams, Danville 30 1.620
Riley Wyss, Hoop. Area 18 1.636
Ethan Kasper, Fisher/GCMS 32 1.829
Peter Wagner, Ch. Central 41 1.864
Wes Ravens, Hoop. Area 28 1.867
Garret Kraft, M-S 28 1.867
Carsen White, B-H 2 2.000
Mathew Robinson, Judah 17 2.125
Kenrick Vail, Monticello 9 2.250
Corbin Kelson, Danville FB 20 2.500
Harry Lee, Judah 17 2.615
Drew Cagle, Fisher/GCMS 12 2.667
Bradley Herman, Hoop. Area 8 2.667
Brandt Williamson, GRF/W 6 3.000
Bryson Chancellor, Unity 55 3.667
Kaleb Pierce, GRF/ W 45 3.750
Nate Reitmeier, Unity 23 3.833
Mikhail Siglalov, Urbana Uni 5 4.000
Rye Johnson, Monticello 97 4.850
NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to email stats to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by noon on Mondays. Teams not represented and stats not updated are those whose coaches did not submit information.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.