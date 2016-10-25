Tigers see soccer season end

URBANA — The team he saw on Tuesday didn’t resemble the one Urbana soccer coach Randy Blackman witnessed develop into a group of players who moved the ball fluidly up and down the field each match, with talent at every position.

It didn’t seem like the same attack that Ndumiso Madela led with speed and skill to bypass most defenders or the sometimes-impenetrable back line that John Mnyampara anchored throughout a 19-4-1 season.

Instead, Chatham Glenwood won most of the 50-50 balls and physical battles to generally control the match as the Tigers’ season ended with a 3-0 loss during Tuesday night’s Class 2A Urbana Sectional semifinal.

“We seemed flat and didn’t have it,” Blackman said. “I kind of feel sorry for the kids because I’m sure they didn’t want to play like that, but the other team seemed to beat us to the ball all the time, and at this level of the playoffs at this time, you’ve got to be at the top of your game.”

The Tigers may have come out flat as the Titans (19-2-2) outshot them 6-2 in the first half, but the score was level with neither team creating any point-blank chances for more than 50 minutes.

“I honestly thought that the game might go to (penalty kicks),” Madela said. “At some point, I thought we had a tempo going, so I thought maybe we could put one in because we had some type of tempo going. We were moving and passing.”

Then, the wheels began to disassemble.

Chatham Glenwood’s first goal came when Henry Boateng stole the ball from Urbana goalkeeper Artem Burnett and knocked it into the open net with 28 minutes remaining.

Soon after, Urbana created its best chances of the match.

First, Magnus Parente forced a diving save out of Chatham Glenwood’s goalkeeper on a free kick from 30 yards out, and Pablo Diaz hit a volley from 35 yards that threatened to find the back of the net.

In the end, those would be their only two shots on goal all game.

Boateng doubled the Titans’ lead with 13:20 remaining when he received the ball on a counterattack and slotted it into the lower corner to put the Titans up 2-0.

“After that second goal, everybody just lost it,” Madela said. “That was a really big blow. It just knocked the wind out of us.”

A minute later, the Titans put the match out of reach when Niko Scott knocked in a volley off a corner kick.

While difficult, a path to a sectional title was visible for Urbana.

The Tigers defeated Springfield, the top seed in Chatham Glenwood’s sub-sectional, just a few weeks ago.

Instead, the Titans will take on the Senators, who beat them earlier in the season, at Urbana’s home field on Friday.

“I think we just beat ourselves,” Mnyampara said. “It’s devastating. We worked so hard for this. We didn’t come out playing our game, so it cost us. It was just simple mistakes, lack of concentration. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Blackman and the Tigers will look back at this season fondly, with a Big 12 title and a regional championship plaque to place in their trophy case.

But they’ll also look at what could have been after a postseason run that they hoped would last far longer.

“It’s been a very good season,” Blackman said. “I feel sorry for the seniors. It’s unfortunate to play that way when I think they know we’re capable of playing much better. We just didn’t play well. Take nothing away from Chatham. We didn’t play well, and they made us pay for not playing well. I think it would’ve been a much closer game if we had been playing well, but we just didn’t have it.”