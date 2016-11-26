2016 All-Area Boys' Soccer Coach of the Year: Urbana's Randy Blackman

Why he’s Coach of the Year: In his 21st year at the helm, Blackman won his 400th game and led the Tigers to a massive improvement. Urbana went 19-4-1 and was the best team in the area throughout its Big 12 Conference and Class 2A Champaign Central Regional championship season.

Season highlights: “Winning the regional title and winning the conference. I really enjoyed the way we played against Normal West this year. I thought that was one of our best games.”

From a player: “He’s 90 percent of the reason we win. Coaching is just natural to him and he’s a great leader, a born leader.” — Urbana senior Noah Dobson

A few of my favorites: Favorite food, cheeseburger ... First car, 1972 Toyota Celica ... Favorite non-sport hobby, working in my backyard ... Favorite restaurant in the area, Outback Steakhouse ... Favorite/dream vacation destination, Hawaii ... Favorite sporting event I attended live, 1994 World Cup game at Soldier Field. It was Bolivia vs. Spain ... Favorite pro/college sport team(s), Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls and Illinois ... Favorite band/musician, Toby Keith.

Three things on my bucket list: To take my better half to Hawaii, Europe and anywhere else she would like to visit.

What I enjoy most about coaching: Being able to watch young boys and girls develop as an athlete and person. Some of the best people I’ve met have been many of my players.

N-G Boys’ Soccer Coaches of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Randy Blackman Urbana

2015 Phil Anders Urbana Uni High

2014 Marty Price Blue Ridge

2013 John Klaber Hoopeston Area

2012 Randy Blackman Urbana

2011 Phil Anders Urbana Uni High