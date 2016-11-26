Meet the first team: 2016 All-Area boys' soccer

Image Gallery: Class 2A Regional Boys Soccer:Urbana vs Central » more Photo by: Holly Hart Urbana's Hugo Rios-Neto (#13) and Central's Andrew Mininger (#28) battle for ball control. IHSA Boys Soccer Class 2A Regional Championship, Urbana vs Champaign Central. Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Franklin Soccer Field. Urbana defeated Central 2-0.

A look at the 12 local boys' soccer athletes to make our All-Area first team this season:

Max Berry

Judah Christian, Sr., M

Why he made the team: Over the last four years, Berry has been one of the most technically gifted players in the area and has garnered interest from Lipscomb, Western Michigan and Loyola. This year, he scored 32 goals and dished out 18 assists playing in the midfield.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Justin Bieber (again) ... Before I compete, I eat peanut butter and a banana ... In my dream career, I would own my own business ... My favorite subject to study in school is Spanish ... My favorite athletes are Conor McGregor and Antoine Griezmann ... My favorite TV show is “Breaking Bad” ... My first job was reffing ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Jesus, Conor McGregor and Justin Bieber.

Three things on my bucket list: Go skydiving, go to a World Cup final and go to South America.

Adam Cheek

Blue Ridge, Sr., F

Why he made the team: The senior put up prolific statistics this season, pouring in 51 goals and 15 assists.

A few of my favorites: Movie I have to see is “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” ... Before I compete, I eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich ... In my dream career, I would be a professional soccer player ... My favorite subject to study in school is industrial arts ... My favorite athlete is Lionel Messi ... My favorite TV show is Narcos ... My fist job was mowing ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.

Three things on my bucket list: Visit the Seven Wonders of the World, skydive and cliff jump.

Caleb Griffin

Danville, Jr., D

Why he made the team: Griffin was dominant on both sides of the ball, winning aerial battles on defense while also managing to score 18 goals to go along with 11 assists.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Drake ... Movie I have to see is “Space Jam, 20th Anniversary” ... Before I compete, I eat nothing ... In my dream career, I would be an NFL kicker ... My favorite subject to study in school is any math class ... My favorite athletes are Grayson Allen, Marquette King and Justin March ... My favorite TV show is any sports game ... My first job was refereeing ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Coach K, Lou Groza and Kobe Bryant.

Three things on my bucket list: Watch an NBA Finals game, visit every MLB stadium and make it to state in any sport.

Joe Hoffman

St. Thomas More, Jr., F

Why he made the team: The all-sectional pick moved into fifth place in program history with 19 goals despite playing the role of withdrawn forward, and he also dished out 14 assists for the Okaw Valley champions.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Justin Bieber ... Movie I have to see is “Hacksaw Ridge” ... Before I compete, I eat anything ... My favorite subject to study in school is physics ... My favorite athletes are Anthony Davis and Alex Schenck ... My favorite TV show is “Young and Hungry” ... My first job was as a lifeguard ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Jesus, Donald Trump and Dr. Howell.

Three things on my bucket list: Be able to play basketball in peace, skydive with Brandon Taylor and go to a World Cup final.

Junior Kadji

Champaign Central, Sr., F

Why he made the team: At 6-foot-3, Kadji was an imposing figure up top. In his second season after moving from Cameroon, he scored 19 goals to go with four assists to help lead the Maroons.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Chris Brown ... Movie I have to see is Jason Statham’s “Mechanic” ... Before I compete, I eat pizza ... In my dream career, I would be a doctor ... My favorite subjects to study in school are math and physics ... My favorite athletes are Lionel Messi and Neymar ... My favorite TV show is “Survivor” ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Messi, Neymar and Ronaldinho.

Three things on my bucket list: Go to England, meet one of my favorite players and help people.

Evan Lundstrom

Mahomet-Seymour, Sr., M

Why he made the team: Lundstrom scored 24 goals and totaled 10 assists this season, and his soccer intelligence made him one of the most dynamic players in the area.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Coldplay ... Movie I have to see is “Arrival” ... Before I compete, I eat whatever I feel like ... In my dream career, I would be an Uber driver ... My favorite subject to study in school is Spanish ... My favorite athletes are David Silva and Rene Higuita ... My favorite TV show is “Parks and Recreation” ... My first job was working at Soccer Planet ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Teddy Roosevelt, Genghis Khan and Buddha.

Ndumiso Madela

Urbana, Sr., F

Why he made the team: The All-Stater was the top player for the top team in the area, using his quickness and skill to score 24 goals and rack up 11 assists.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Kanye West ... Movie I have to see is “Sausage Party” ... Before I compete, I eat anything ... In my dream career, I would be a professional soccer player in Europe ... My favorite subject to study in school is literature and composition ... My favorite athletes are LeBron James, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo ... My favorite TV show is “The Walking Dead” ... My first job was as a babysitter ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Jennifer Lopez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kevin Hart.

Three things on my bucket list: Go skydiving, bungee jumping and shark tank diving.

Omeed Miraftab-Salo

Urbana Uni High, Jr., M

Why he made the team: Miraftab-Salo notched 11 goals and 14 assists and was the engine of the midfield for the Illineks.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see J Cole ... Movie I have to see is “Shawshank Redemption” ... Before I compete, I eat a banana ... In my dream career, I would be a professional soccer scout for Manchester City ... My favorite subject to study in school is history ... My favorite athletes are Zinedine Zidane, Philippe Coutinho, Ronaldinho and Loren Krantz ... My favorite TV show is “Ridiculousness” ... My fist job was as a camp counselor ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Morgan Freeman, Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart.

Three things on my bucket list: Go BASE jumping, go to a World Cup final and go to outer space.

Rahi Miraftab-Salo

Urbana Uni High, Jr., F

Why he made the team: The Illineks lost most of their starting lineup prior to this season, but they still managed to go 18-3, largely because of Miraftab-Salo, who tallied 29 goals and 11 assists, along with his twin brother, Omeed.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see everyone at Lollapalooza ... Movie I have to see is “Neighbors 2” ... Before I compete, I eat pasta ... In my dream career, I would be the medical trainer for FC Barcelona ... My favorite subject to study in school is math ... My favorite athletes are Usain Bolt and Joey Julius ... My favorite TV show is “MTV Cribs” ... My first job was working as a counselor at Camp Intervention ... If I could have dinner with two people from any time period, I would choose Messi before he was famous and Dream Kardashian.

Ethan Norton

Danville, Sr., F

Why he made the team: With his speed and ability up top, Griffin was one of the main reasons Danville didn’t regress this season despite losing several seniors from last year. The two-time All-Area first-team player scored 31 goals and dished out seven assists.

Blake Reifsteck

Bismarck-Henning, Sr., F

Why he made the team: The All-State sprinter led the Blue Devils by scoring 23 goals and 10 assists, using his speed and skill to maneuver around defenders.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Drake ... Movie I have to see is “Doctor Strange” ... Before I compete, I eat spaghetti ... In my dream career, I would be a physical therapist ... My favorite subject to study in school is math ... My favorite athletes are Lionel Messi and LeBron James ... My favorite TV show is “The Walking Dead” ... My first job was mowing lawns ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Three things on my bucket list: Go skydiving, go scuba diving and travel the world.

Hugo Rios-Neto

Urbana, Sr., D

Why he made the team: Rios-Neto was a lockdown defender for the best team in the area. The Tigers posted 10 shutouts this season, and Rios-Neto was as influential as any Urbana defender.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Post Malone ... Movie I have to see is “Central Intelligence” ... Before I compete, I eat a protein bar ... In my dream career, I would be a soccer manager ... My favorite subject to study in school is calculus ... My favorite athletes are Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kobe Bryant ... My favorite TV show is “Narcos” ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Kobe Bryant, Pablo Escobar and Albert Einstein.

Three things on my bucket list: Go skydiving, go to a World Cup final and visit the Swiss Alps.