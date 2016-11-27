2016 boys' soccer all-conference/county teams
BIG 12
ALL-CONFERENCE
SENIORS — Wade Anderson (Normal West); Jordan Angot (Richwoods); Ryan Chalifoux (Champaign Central); Noah Dobson (Urbana); Drake Jackson (Danville); Junior Kadji (Champaign Central); Ndumiso Madela (Urbana); Jonathan Mnyampara (Urbana); Henoc Mondika (Centennial); Ethan Norton (Danville); Logan Plack (Peoria Notre Dame); Grady Schliepsiek (Peoria Notre Dame); Max Vonachen (Peoria Notre Dame); Cooper Zoff (Normal Community)
JUNIORS — McCade Brown (Normal West); Griffin Bruso (Normal Community); Ryan Flynn (Bloomington); Caleb Griffin (Danville); Josef Halcomb (Normal Community)
SOPHOMORES — Pablo Diaz (Urbana); Parker Theobald (Normal West); Jordan Walker (Normal West)
FRESHMAN — Noah Madrigal (Peoria Notre Dame)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Connor Foley (Peoria Notre Dame); Omar Gomez (Champaign Central); Hunter Highfill (Poeria Notre Dame); Darien Jackson (Danville); Matt Lage (Normal West); Brian Quintero (Peoria High); Jose Pacheco (Bloomington); Ryan Powers (Normal Community); Nick Reames (Richwoods); Nate Wagner (Richwoods)
JUNIORS — Bennett Anderson (Urbana); Artem Burnett (Urbana); Brady Fletcher (Normal Community); Jack Henry (Bloomington); Brian Jome (Bloomington); Magnus Parente (Urbana); Hugo Rios-Neto (Urbana)
SOPHOMORES — Clayton Davis (Normal West); Delphy Sabu (Normal West); Peter Wagner (Champaign Central)
FRESHMEN — Michael Reibling (Normal Community); Jesus Talavera (Manual)
EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
ALL-CONFERENCE
(all selections unanimous)
SENIORS — Max Berry (Judah Christian); Ben Brander (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian)
JUNIORS — Noah Blue (Urbana University); James McBride (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian); Omeed Miraftab-Salo (Urbana University); Rahi Miraftab-Salo (Urbana University); Bryant Sturgill (Normal Calvary Christian)
SOPHOMORES — Moses Kabuswe (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian); Paul McBride (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian)
FRESHMAN — Caleb Aldridge (Judah Christian)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Terrell Helm (Judah Christian); Ezra Johnson (Urbana University); Ethan Jordal (Normal Calvary Christian)
JUNIORS — Clay Damkoehler (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian); Paul D’Angelo (Urbana University)
SOPHOMORES — Albert Lee (Urbana University); Michael Miller (Judah Christian); Richard Phirl (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian)
FRESHMAN — Hunter Goodwin (Normal Calvary Christian)
OKAW VALLEY
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — x-Brent Buffenbarger (Monticello); x-Raul Castillo (Rantoul); x-Max Cochrane (St. Thomas More); Elliott Idleman (St. Joseph-Ogden); Joseph Johnson (St. Joseph-Ogden); Drayke Lannert (St. Joseph-Ogden); x-Germain Salinas (Rantoul); Matt Tankersley (St. Joseph-Ogden); Max Winn (Unity)
JUNIORS — x-Nick Fruehling (St. Thomas More); x-Max Hoffman (St. Thomas More); Jake Sellett (St. Thomas More)
FRESHMAN — x-Joe Sellett (St. Thomas More)
SECOND TEAM
SENIORS — Carter Burgener (Monticello); Cory Pinkston (St. Joseph-Ogden)
JUNIORS — Andrew McDermott (St. Joseph-Ogden); Chase Stiner (St. Joseph-Ogden); Jacob Swiney (Rantoul)
SPECIAL MENTION
JUNIORS — Riley Baker (St. Joseph-Ogden); Noah Hanselman (Monticello); Garet Kinnett (Rantoul); JP Ridge (St. Thomas More)
SOPHOMORE — Evan Bachert (Unity)
TWIN RIVERS
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — Tyler Bireline (Beecher); Cameron Borns (Illinois Lutheran); Ryan Cayton (Illinois Lutheran); Maatt Egeler (Illinois Lutheran); Jordan Janssen (Beecher); Alex Ranger (Beecher); Gavin Reynolds (Grant Park); Gary West (Grant Park)
JUNIORS — Diego Cintora (Watseka); Eric Godines (St. Anne)
SECOND TEAM
SENIORS — Jesus Cintora (Watseka); Jarod Meents (Clifton Central)
JUNIORS — Brayden Bailey (Clifton Central); Joel Barraza (Beecher); Alex Chagoya (St. Anne); Omar Esparza (Illinois Lutheran); Lucas Lee (Watseka)
SPECIAL MENTION
SENIORS — Alec Blanchette (St. Anne); Jeff Gifford (Clifton Central); Ivan Ramirez (Iroquois West); Jack Ranger (Beecher)
JUNIORS — Drew Douglas (Watseka)
SOPHOMORES — Jon Goldenstern (Grant Park); Kyle Gould (Illinois Lutheran)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SENIOR — Gabe Fonseca (Beecher)
VERMILION VALLEY
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — Bailey Crose (Hoopeston Area); Cameron Haskins (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Dawson LaBaw (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Nicholas Labayog (Schlarman Academy); Austin Marcinko (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Kaleb Pierce (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Sean Smith (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Colton Story (Bismarck-Henning); Josh Toler (Bismarck-Henning); Connor Watson (Bismarck-Henning)
JUNIORS — Drew Barney (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Tanner Harding (Hoopeston Area); Landon LaBaw (Oakwood/Salt Fork)
SOPHOMORE — Payton Fredrick (Hoopeston Area)
SPECIAL MENTION
SENIORS — Isaiah Goulding (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Daniel Noble (Bismarck-Henning); Joe Rose (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville)
JUNIORS — John Ashikyan (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Zach Carmean (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Trey Houmes (Hoopeston Area); Garrett Lashuay (Oakwood/Salt Fork)
SOPHOMORES — Carson Alwardt (Hoopeston Area); Dawson Rogers (Oakwood/Salt Fork)
FRESHMEN — Lucas Hofer (Hoopeston Area); Drew Reifsteck (Bismarck-Henning); Neil Williams (Hoopeston Area)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Jordan Lopez (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Nick Kotcher (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Drew Swartz (Bismarck-Henning)
SOPHOMORES — Brennen Granados (Hoopeston Area); Thomas Quick (Schlarman Academy)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SENIOR — Blake Reifsteck (Bismarck-Henning)
VERMILION COUNTY
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — Bailey Crose (Hoopeston Area); Cameron Haskins (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Dawson LaBaw (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Nicholas Labayog (Schlarman Academy); Austin Marcinko (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Kaleb Pierce (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Sean Smith (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Colton Story (Bismarck-Henning); Josh Toler (Bismarck-Henning); Connor Watson (Bismarck-Henning)
JUNIORS — Drew Barney (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Tanner Harding (Hoopeston Area); Landon LaBaw (Oakwood/Salt Fork)
SOPHOMORE — Payton Fredrick (Hoopeston Area)
FRESHMAN — Lucas Hofer (Hoopeston Area)
SPECIAL MENTION
SENIORS — Isaiah Goulding (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Daniel Noble (Bismarck-Henning); Joe Rose (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville)
JUNIORS — John Ashikyan (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville); Zach Carmean (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Trey Houmes (Hoopeston Area); Garrett Lashuay (Oakwood/Salt Fork)
SOPHOMORES — Carson Alwardt (Hoopeston Area); Dawson Rogers (Oakwood/Salt Fork)
FRESHMEN — Drew Reifsteck (Bismarck-Henning); Neil Williams (Hoopeston Area)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Kyle Alyea (Oakwood/Salt Fork); Brennen Douglas (Bismarck-Henning); Brennen Gragert (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville)
SOPHOMORE — Ethan Smith (Hoopeston Area)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SENIOR — Blake Reifsteck (Bismarck-Henning)
x-unanimous selection
Comments
