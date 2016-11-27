2016 Final Top 10: Boys' soccer

Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis levies his final rankings for the 2016 area boys' soccer season:

RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT

1. Urbana 19-4-1 Tigers had a season to remember with Big 12, regional titles.

2. Danville 14-4-3 Crazy playoff loss to Peoria N.D. ended season of big goals.

3. Oakwood/Salt Fork 15-8-1 Playoff upset of STM in the regional final made a statement.

4. Bismarck-Henning 11-5-1 In third year since ending co-op, Blue Devils won regional title.

5. St. Thomas More 12-10 Sabers continued yearly tradition of winning Okaw Valley title.

6. Champaign Central 12-10-1 Junior Kadji, Ryan Chalifoux led Maroons to strong year.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-7-2 New coach Dan Vogelsang led program to surprising year.

8. Blue Ridge 14-7-3 Talent up top made the Knights a tough foe for any opponent.

9. Judah Christian 8-8-2 Max Berry ended All-Area run as leader of upset-minded club.

10. Fisher/GCMS 10-8-4 Top 10 once far away for team that should be strong next year.