2016 Final Top 10: Boys' soccer
Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis levies his final rankings for the 2016 area boys' soccer season:
RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Urbana 19-4-1 Tigers had a season to remember with Big 12, regional titles.
2. Danville 14-4-3 Crazy playoff loss to Peoria N.D. ended season of big goals.
3. Oakwood/Salt Fork 15-8-1 Playoff upset of STM in the regional final made a statement.
4. Bismarck-Henning 11-5-1 In third year since ending co-op, Blue Devils won regional title.
5. St. Thomas More 12-10 Sabers continued yearly tradition of winning Okaw Valley title.
6. Champaign Central 12-10-1 Junior Kadji, Ryan Chalifoux led Maroons to strong year.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-7-2 New coach Dan Vogelsang led program to surprising year.
8. Blue Ridge 14-7-3 Talent up top made the Knights a tough foe for any opponent.
9. Judah Christian 8-8-2 Max Berry ended All-Area run as leader of upset-minded club.
10. Fisher/GCMS 10-8-4 Top 10 once far away for team that should be strong next year.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.