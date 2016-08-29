Monday's highlights: Chopra wins local golf event

Image Gallery: HS Boys Golf: Champaign County 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Uni High's Varun Chopra, center, and Centrals' Conor Butts watch Centennial's Cam Hedge putt on the 9th hole during the Champaign County Boys' Golf meet at Lincolnshire Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Augut 29, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Heritage 2, Paris 1. Katelyn Stokes totaled 26 digs and Lindsey Stokes handed out 23 assists as the Hawks overcame a one-set deficit to beat Paris 22-25, 25-21, 25-12. Allison Benschneider collected six kills, Morgan Rothermel had five kills and Nicole Cheatham served four aces.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Bement 0. Madison Brown had 19 assists and four aces as ALAH (2-0) topped Bement 25-20, 26-24. Taylor Powell landed 11 kills, and teammate Liz Shipman had seven digs. For Bement (4-3), Hannah Le Foran had 10 digs, Tatum Auth had eight assists and Jaylen Dillow had five kills.

■ Arcola 2, Villa Grove 0. Morgan Hobgood had seven kills and seven digs as Arcola (4-2) overpowered Villa Grove 25-15, 25-18. Faith Spelman had eight assists and Megan Lindenmeyer added six assists.

■ Tri-County 2, Cerro Gordo 1. Sophie Turner had 19 assists as the Titans edged the Broncos 25-13, 20-25, 25-14. Andrea Stiff had seven kills, Grace Burnside six kills and Ali Smith five kills to go with five aces. CG’s Anna Peter had 13 digs, Taylor Cherry had 10 assists and Sydney Walker landed five kills.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Urbana 0. The Spartans swept the visiting Tigers, 25-13, 25-18.



In boys’ golf

■ At Champaign. Urbana Uni High’s Varun Chopra shot a 71 at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club and earned medalist honors by 3 strokes in the Champaign County Tournament. Champaign Central’s Hayden Cekander (74) was the runner-up. Central’s Justin McCoy was third (75), followed by Mahomet-Seymour teammates Evan Scott (76) and Adam Woller (77). The team-champion Maroons had six top-10 individuals. Other leaders for the Maroons were Conor Butts (78) and a trio of athletes at 79: Matt Becker, Ben Carnahan and Cage Sestak. Central’s team score (306) was good for a 21-stroke victory over M-S in the nine-school field. Centennial, led by Cam Hedge (79), took third.

■ At Oakland. Logan Richardson shot a 2-over 36 and won medalist honors by one stroke for Tri-County (1-6), which lost a dual meet to Marshall 158-186 at Norton Knolls Golf Course.

■ At Fairbury. Prairie Central’s Karson Kafer fired a 38 and tied for medalist honors at Indian Creek. The Hawks (1-0) and El Paso-Gridley tied for team honors, but PC had the better fifth score (47) by 3 shots and earned the meet victory.

■ At Tuscola. Oakwood’s Brandon Rowe shared medalist honors with Arcola’s Clayton Miller with even-par 36s, and the Comets won a four-team meet at Ironhorse. Oakwood (7-0) edged Arcola (7-1) 167-169. Tuscola (183) and Salt Fork (238) were the other competitors. Arcola’s Shandon Herschberger shot a 37.

■ At Beecher. Justin Kuipers shot a 46 for Iroquois West (3-2), which lost to Beecher 183-212 at Balmoral Woods.



In girls’ golf

■ At Farmer City. Blue Ridge’s Lauren Trimble shot a 45 and won medalist honors at Woodlawn Country Club by 5 shots over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Emily Sommer. Tying for fourth were GCMS’ Megan Moody and Blue Ridge’s Emily Schneman with 52s. GCMS (216) beat Blue Ridge (224) and Pontiac (249) in the team chase.

■ At Beecher. Iroquois West’s Taylor McTaggart won medalist honors (48), leading the Raiders past Beecher 213-236 at Balmoral Woods.



In boys’ soccer

■ Bismarck-Henning 3, Covington (Ind.) 2. Josh Toler scored twice in the second half, breaking a 1-1 tie, and Bismarck-Henning (2-0) won in Indiana. Blake Reifsteck had assists on all of the team’s goals. The first goal was by Drew Reifsteck. Connor Watson had nine saves for B-H.

■ First Baptist 0, Meridian 0. Kyle Cummins and Corbin Kelson split time in goal for First Baptist in a shutout of a visiting team that had scored 13 goals in its first two matches.

■ Watseka 4, Bishop McNamara 1. Jesus Cintora scored all four goals for the Warriors, who won at home. Diego Cintora, Cole Arseneau and Ethan Keller had assists. Watseka’s win was its first of the season.

■ Judah Christian 9, Normal Calvary 2. Max Berry had three goals and two assists and Judah Christian teammate Michael Ibrahim had two goals and two assists in the Tribe’s runaway victory. Sam Harris also scored twice.

■ Unity 3, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Evan Bachert scored twice and Alex Stahl had a goal as the Rockets won on the road. Jann Grote had the lone goal for ALAH (1-4).

■ Mount Zion 6, Monticello 3. Brent Buffenbarger had a goal and assist for the Sages, who fell behind 3-2 at halftime and lost at Mount Zion. Carter Burgener and Michael Norvell also scored for Monticello. Rye Johnson collected nine saves.

■ St. Teresa 1, Blue Ridge 0. Dane Houser had 14 saves for the Knights, who lost at home.