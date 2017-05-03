Wednesday's prep highlights: Vinson’s effort leads Comets to win

In baseball

■ Oakwood 8, Westville 3. Chase Vinson belted a home run, stole a base and fanned 10 batters on the mound to pace the Comets to victory. Hunter Phelps and Trent Hicks both connected for three hits for the Comets. Trey Bryant and Connor Holden had the Tigers’ only hits.

■ Central 7, Monticello 4. Cade Sestak had three hits and Cam Robinson had two RBI and Anthony Schreiber fired a three-hitter for the Maroons. Jacob Pokorny had three hits and Mitch Carr scored a run for the Sages.

■ Normal West 6, Urbana 1. Daniel Wachtel and Jacob Welbes had the Tigers’ (1-16) only two hits.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Blue Ridge 1. Luis Rodriguez had two hits and four RBI and Andrew Zenner scored a pair of runs to lead the Panthers. Drew Wells scored the only run for the Knights.

In softball

■ LeRoy 18, St. Thomas More 0. Junior Kelly Smith tripled and slammed two home runs to help the Panthers (20-5) clobber the Sabers in a game played at LeRoy. Panther hurler Marissa Adams fired a complete game one-hitter to earn her 15th victory of the season.

■ Watseka 3, Milford 0. Kennedy Bauer belted a two-run homer in the second inning and Magan Harris delivered an RBI single in the third inning to help the Warriors beat the Bearcats (8-10) in a game played at Watseka. Pitcher Taylor Hotaling delivered her 16th triumph of the season, striking out 12 Bearcats along the way. Jakki Mowrey had three hits for the Bearcats.

■ Westville 12, Oakwood 7. Tiffanie Elliott connected for a solo homer and Hunter Lange came through with three RBI to pace the Tigers. Kelsey Blackford slugged two home runs for the Comets, one a solo shot and the other a two-run round-tripper. Shaelyn Turner also homered for the Comets.

■ Lexington 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. Sindra Gerdes was 2 for 2, including a triple, and scored two runs in a losing cause for the Panthers.

■ Tri-Valley 8, Blue Ridge 0. Hannah Brackenhoff and Haley Ester combined for a seven-hitter for the Knights (8-19).

In boys’ tennis

■ Bloomington 6, Centennial 2. Sophomore Jared Thomas won his singles match and the doubles team of senior Youngwoo Kim and junior Hans Dee triumphed for the Chargers in a match played at Bloomington.

Tim Mitchell