Catching up with ... Scott Changnon

The Changnon name is familiar around the Unit 4 School District. Longtime administrator and coach Marc Changnon may come to mind first, but this month Marc's son Scott is paving his own way.



Scott, a Central High School graduate who works for NBC Sports Chicago, got the call to go to South Korea to be a cameraman for NBC's Olympics coverage. He recently caught up with WDWS' Tim Ditman via FaceTime.



On getting the assignment...



"My boss applied for me without telling me that he did. I didn't really think more than five minutes about it. I said, 'Yeah, let's do it.'."



On trepidations about the trip...

"My biggest fear was not the politics of it all or even the travel. It was, can I do the job they want me to do?"



Listen to the full podcast:

After blowing my knee out senior year with @FootballMaroons, I decided to pick up a camera and capture the rest of the season. Little did I know nearly 13 years later my passion for sports broadcasting, sparked at CHS, would take me to the Olympics with NBC. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/Nu2aoFyr6W — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChag) February 8, 2018