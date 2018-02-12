Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Catching up with ... Scott Changnon
Mon, 02/12/2018 - 5:30am | Tim Ditman
Scott Changnon
Photo by: Tim Ditman
WDWS' Tim Ditman talks with Scott Changnon via FaceTime.

The Changnon name is familiar around the Unit 4 School District. Longtime administrator and coach Marc Changnon may come to mind first, but this month Marc's son Scott is paving his own way.

Scott, a Central High School graduate who works for NBC Sports Chicago, got the call to go to South Korea to be a cameraman for NBC's Olympics coverage. He recently caught up with WDWS' Tim Ditman via FaceTime.

On getting the assignment...

"My boss applied for me without telling me that he did. I didn't really think more than five minutes about it. I said, 'Yeah, let's do it.'."

On trepidations about the trip...

"My biggest fear was not the politics of it all or even the travel. It was, can I do the job they want me to do?"

Listen to the full podcast:

PODCAST: Scott Changnon from South Korea Olympics 2-12-18

Champaign native Scott Changnon is working for NBC during the South Korea Olympics. He chats with our Tim Ditman.

