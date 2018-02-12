Catching up with ... Scott Changnon
The Changnon name is familiar around the Unit 4 School District. Longtime administrator and coach Marc Changnon may come to mind first, but this month Marc's son Scott is paving his own way.
Scott, a Central High School graduate who works for NBC Sports Chicago, got the call to go to South Korea to be a cameraman for NBC's Olympics coverage. He recently caught up with WDWS' Tim Ditman via FaceTime.
On getting the assignment...
"My boss applied for me without telling me that he did. I didn't really think more than five minutes about it. I said, 'Yeah, let's do it.'."
On trepidations about the trip...
"My biggest fear was not the politics of it all or even the travel. It was, can I do the job they want me to do?"
Listen to the full podcast:
After blowing my knee out senior year with @FootballMaroons, I decided to pick up a camera and capture the rest of the season. Little did I know nearly 13 years later my passion for sports broadcasting, sparked at CHS, would take me to the Olympics with NBC. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/Nu2aoFyr6W
— Scott Changnon (@ScottyChag) February 8, 2018
On my way to work and am still thinking about last night. #OpeningCeremonies pic.twitter.com/O3q5MectvT
— Scott Changnon (@ScottyChag) February 10, 2018
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.