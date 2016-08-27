Saturday's highlights: Watseka football surprises B-H

Image Gallery: HS Football: Centennial Season Opener 2016 » more Centennial's seniors cheer for their team during their prep football game at Centennial on Friday, August 26, 2016.

In football

■ Watseka/St. Anne 30, Bismarck-Henning 23. In a game that featured five lead changes, the Warriors went ahead of the visiting Blue Devils to stay with 10 minutes, 2 seconds left in the game, 24-17. B-H pulled within 24-23, but missed the two-point conversion at 6:43. Watseka scored with five seconds left in the second quarter and led 8-2 at halftime following a Brendan Fletcher scoring strike to Blake Castonguay. Fletcher scored a final TD with 31 seconds remaining.

■ Central A&M 34, Arcola 14. The Purple Riders’ first TD of the season came on a 92-yard pass play from Conner Strader to Daniel Mendoza, narrowing the first-quarter deficit to 8-7 in a game Arcola never led.

■ Newton 40, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Visiting Newton secured a running clock with 2:16 left in the third quarter and cruised to the shutout victory.



In volleyball

Cissna Park Tip-Off

■ Watseka 2, Cissna Park 0. All-tournament picks Katie Kidwell (11 kills, seven digs and five blocks) and Kennedy Bauer (eight digs and two aces) sparked the Warriors (5-0) past the Timberwolves 25-19, 25-21 in the championship match. Emily Bunting had 19 assists and seven digs. Madison Bauer landed six kills in the sweep. For Cissna Park (3-2), Anna Jennings had 16 assists and seven digs while teammate Gabby Wessels had seven kills and six digs. Jennings and Wessels were all-tourney picks.

■ Clifton Central 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The Trojans (3-2) lost a two-set contest in the third-place match 25-17, 25-12. Madi Gayheart and Angela Sieberns were A-P’s all-tourney picks.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Fisher 0. All-tournament selection Kalista Klann had 21 assists and three digs as the Panthers (3-2) topped Fisher 25-16, 25-15 to capture fifth place. Another all-tourney pick, Ariana Gentzler, landed eight kills to go with three blocks. Kelsey Vaughn had five kills. Setter Sydney Eichelberger was also an all-tourney selection for the Bunnies (2-3).

■ Milford 2, Momence 0. All-tournament choice Emily Duis had 15 kills and six digs as the Bearcats (3-2) topped Momence 25-8, 25-13 to finish in seventh place. Sierra Fanning had 18 assists. Cheyenne Wilken had six digs.

■ Hoopeston Area 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. In the ninth-place match, the Cornjerkers picked up their first win, 25-15, 25-18.



Ridgeview Tournament

■ Argenta-Oreana victorious. The Bombers (6-0) won all four of their tournament matches in straight sets to repeat as team champions. For the day, Haley Williamson had 56 assists, Hannah Slemp had 24 kills and eight aces, Madison Schultz had 23 digs and Madyson Eller had five blocks.

■ Arcola finishes 2-2. Megan Lindenmeyer totaled 71 assists and Morgan Hobgood slammed 45 kills and led the team in digs as the Purple Riders (3-2) beat Decatur Eisenhower and Iroquois West, but lost to A-O and Ridgeview.

■ Iroquois West goes 0-4. Grace Schroeder totaled 43 kills and Lauren Cultra added 28 for the Raiders, who are 1-5 overall but went winless in the tournament. Macy Tippie had 40 digs.



Blue Ridge Tournament

■ Blue Ridge goes undefeated. Jessica Gilbert totaled 77 assists and Hannah Brackenhoff had 43 digs for Blue Ridge, which went 5-0 to win its sixth-annual 10-team tournament. Maddy Hopkins had 22 kills and 10 blocks while teammates Jessie Wanserski and Josie Grammer each had 21 kills. Gilbert and Cassidy Wallace represented the Knights on the all-tourney team.

■ Judah captures second. All-tournament pick Josalyn Martinez led Judah Christian to four wins in pool play and a runner-up tournament finish following a 25-16, 25-17 title-match loss to Blue Ridge.

■ Heritage takes fourth. All-tournament selection Gracyn Allen collected 39 kills and 38 digs for Heritage, which beat Donovan, Calvary and DeLand-Weldon, but lost to Blue Ridge and Lowpoint-Washburn while finishing in fourth place. Lindsey Stokes had 98 assists, Katelyn Stokes had 69 digs, Madeline Fitzgerald had 64 digs and Allison Benschneider hammered 24 kills during the team’s five matches.

■ Cerro Gordo ends 2-2. All-tournament pick Anna Peter registered 32 kills and 26 digs for the Broncos (2-4), who beat Urbana Uni High and Villa Grove and lost to Judah Christian and Lowpoint-Washburn. Taylor Cherry handed out 55 assists for the day while teammate Sydney Walker had 32 kills and 31 digs.

■ D-W finishes 2-2. All-tourney pick Hanna Cunningham helped DeLand-Weldon split its four matches while placing third in its five-team pool.



Hutsonville Tournament

■ Bement places second. Tatum Auth amassed 43 assists, Hannah Le Foran had 40 digs and Jaylen Dillow had 24 kills for Bement, which won three matches in a row before dropping a two-set decision to Newton in the title match.



Kankakee Grace Tournament

■ Arthur Okaw wins third. Arthur Okaw Christian swept Dixon Faith to earn the third-place trophy.



In boys’ soccer

Urbana Uni High Shootout

■ Urbana Uni High 3, Blue Ridge 2. Rahi Miraftab-Salo scored the tiebreaking goal with six minutes remaining in the championship match as the Illineks edged an opponent that hadn’t allowed a goal in tournament play. Albert Lee and Paul D’Angelo also scored for the Illineks. Adam cheek hit both Blue Ridge goals.

■ Urbana Uni High 5, Fisher/GCMS 1. Lee and Miraftab-Salo each scored twice for Uni. D’Angelo had the other goal for a team that led 4-0 at halftimes. Tyler Ricks scored a first-half goal for the Bunnies, who dropped a decision to the host school. Goalkeeper Drew Cagle had nine saves.

■ Urbana Uni High 6, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. D’Angelo posted a second-half hat trick for the Illineks, who were the second team with a six-goal match during tournament play. Alex Higgs and Miraftab-Salo each had two assists.

■ Blue Ridge 6, Fisher/GCMS 0. Adam Cheek scored three goals — two in the first half — and was Blue Ridge’s offensive catalyst. Dane Houser had two saves for Blue Ridge. Cagle had six saves for the Bunnies in the loss.

■ Blue Ridge 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. J.T. Habel scored twice and Cheek scored once as the Knights posted their second tournament shutout. Houser had four saves.

■ Fisher 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. Alec Johnson scored in the 58th minute, on an assist by Caleb Bleich, as Fisher/GCMS (2-3) salvaged third place with a shutout win over the Comets. Ethan Kasper finished with six saves.



Quincy Notre Dame Tournament

■ Danville 3, Jefferson City Helias 2. Ethan Norton scored all three goals — two assisted by Caleb Griffin — in the Vikings’ win. Drake Jackson also had an assist.

■ Columbia Hickman 3, Danville 0. After a scoreless first half, Danville yielded three goals thereafter and fell to 2-1-1 overall.



Mahomet-Seymour Tournament

■ Washington 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. After beating Mount Zion in the semifinals, M-S lost in a championship match that was called in the second half due to lightning.

■ Hoopeston Area 2, Mount Zion 1. The Cornjerkers (2-1) bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Washington in the semifinals to claim third place. Payton Frederick scored the winner in the second half of a match tied 1-1 at halftime. Jonathan Morales had the assist. Wes Ravens captured four saves. Neil Williams hit Hoopeston’s first goal, on an assist from Bailey Crose.



Peoria Christian Classic

■ St. Thomas More 2, Macomb 0. Joe Hoffman scored one goal and assisted on the other in the Sabers’ semifinal win. Joe Sellett also scored for STM.

■ Peoria Christian 6, St. Thomas More 1. Caruso Craft scored, on an assist from J.P. Ridge, as the Sabers placed second to secure their highest finish in five years at the event. Hoffman, Ridge and Max Cochrane were chosen to the all-tournament team.



Bradley Tournament

■ Champaign Central 3, Neuqua Valley 0. Peter Wagner collected seven saves and his third shutout as the Maroons (3-1) won the third-place match. Ryan Chalifoux had a goal and an assist for Central. Max Larrison and Santiago Rodriguez also found the net.

■ Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Central 0. Wagner had 10 saves in the semifinal setback.



Charleston Tournament

■ Mattoon 7, Monticello 0. The Sages were shut out in the event semifinals.



Nontournament

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4, Mount Pulaski 1. Jann Grote, a foreign-exchange student from Germany, netted two goals as the Knights picked up their first win on the road.

■ Bismarck-Henning 4, Judah Christian 0. Blake Reifsteck had a goal and two assists while Drew Reifsteck added one goal and one assist as B-H opened its season with a win in Champaign. Josh Toler and Colton Story also scored for the Blue Devils. Connor Watson collected 13 saves.

■ Iroquois West 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Kaleb Pierce had 16 saves for the Buffaloes (2-1), who suffered their first loss.



In cross-country

■ At Champaign. Team champion St. Thomas More had three of the four fastest boys in the 3-mile Saber Corn Classic race. Winner Dominic Magrini (17:05) was followed by STM teammate Lukas Manolakes (17:18), with a third Saber, A.J. Wrobel, placing fourth (17:37).

In the girls’ division, Mahomet-Seymour runners had four of the top five times, led by the trio of Brisa McGrath (19:36), Megan Churm (19:50) and Maddie Baubach (20:28). Teammate Jenna Straub was fifth (20:42), just behind STM’s Fran Hendrickson (20:32).

■ At Normal. Champaign Central placed fifth in the six-school Normal West Invitational, led by Faith Llewellyn (27th) and Hope Llewellyn (34th). Centennial’s top finisher was Katelyn Kaefring (36th).