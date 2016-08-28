Prep preview, week of Aug. 29

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

TODAY: Champaign County Invitational, boys’ golf

Watch out for returning All-Area honorees in Champaign Central’s Ben Carnahan, Centennial’s Cameron Hedge and Urbana’s Eli Evans at Lincolnshire Country Club. Also competing are athletes from St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More, Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul/PBL.

TUESDAY: Champaign Central at Urbana Uni High, boys’ soccer

Rahi and Omeed Miraftab-Salo will try to lead the Illineks to an undefeated run through the twin cities once again, and there may be no greater test than Ryan Chalifoux and the Maroons. Uni High is coming off a title at its own Uni High Shootout last weekend.

TUESDAY: St. Joseph-Ogden at Cissna Park, volleyball

Forget that each team lost its fair share of seniors prior to the start of this season. Cissna Park junior Gabby Wessels and St. Joseph-Ogden senior Kylie Michael lead two of the area’s premier programs as they look to rack up wins ahead of potential lengthy postseason runs.

FRIDAY: Danville at Champaign Central, football

The Maroons want to prove last year’s Class 5A semifinal appearance wasn’t a one-off. The Vikings want to show they can close out games against top competition. Both goals begin in earnest tomorrow, with teams coming off season-opening wins last week.

SATURDAY: Cow Chip Classic, cross-country, at Chrisman

One of the area’s unique cross-country races, both in name and format. Each runner on each team runs a separate race, starting with No. 7 runners all the way down to No. 1 runners. Among the teams there will be St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello, Tuscola and Unity.