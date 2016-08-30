Girls' cross country: Top 10

News-Gazette Top 10: Girls’ cross-country

Team COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden Solid depth returns for third-place team in Class 1A last season

2. Unity Hardly any dropoff with defending 1A state champions

3. Urbana Uni High Arielle Summitt and Annemarie Michael give Illineks quite the 1-2 punch

4. Mahomet-Seymour Bonnie Moxley’s program is always a threat come postseason time

5. Monticello Alyssa McPike and Morgan Elmore will keep Sages competitive

6. Champaign Central Twins Hope and Faith Llewellyn (right) poised for big senior years

7. Danville Shanice Garbutt paced Vikings on Tuesday at Kickapoo

8. Urbana Libby Cultra is one to watch with the Tigers

9. St. Thomas More Fran Hendrickson and Morgan Cinnamon will help carry Sabers

10. Centennial Madeline Martin and Katelyn Kaefring lead the Chargers