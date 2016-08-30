Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Girls' cross country: Top 10
Tue, 08/30/2016 - 11:19pm | The News-Gazette

Team      COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden    Solid depth returns for third-place team in Class 1A last season

2. Unity    Hardly any dropoff with defending 1A state champions

3. Urbana Uni High    Arielle Summitt and Annemarie Michael give Illineks quite the 1-2 punch

4. Mahomet-Seymour    Bonnie Moxley’s program is always a threat come postseason time

5. Monticello    Alyssa McPike and Morgan Elmore will keep Sages competitive

6. Champaign Central    Twins Hope and Faith Llewellyn (right) poised for big senior years

7. Danville    Shanice Garbutt paced Vikings on Tuesday at Kickapoo

8. Urbana    Libby Cultra is one to watch with the Tigers

9. St. Thomas More    Fran Hendrickson and Morgan Cinnamon will help carry Sabers

10. Centennial    Madeline Martin and Katelyn Kaefring lead the Chargers

