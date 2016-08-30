SJ-O's Phillips setting his sights high

St. Joseph-Ogden senior Justin Phillips knows the goal sounds lofty.

After all, going from 24th place in Class 1A one year to a state championship the next is a huge leap.

But Phillips has done the research, and he knows it is possible.

“Last year, that senior class, as I’ve been told by multiple people, was one of the most competitive classes in history for 1A, especially for running, but in other sports as well,” Phillips said. “A lot of the competition is thinning out. There’s still a few really good people that I know I’m going to have to compete with, but a big chunk of the front half of the field is gone now.”

Phillips is right.

Oakwood great Jon Davis, who won the last three 1A state titles, was far from the only talented senior to graduate.

Out of the top 19 runners in Class 1A last year, 18 graduated, including five all-state runners from Unity.

Phillips still will have to compete with five athletes who topped him, but four of those runners, including Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall and Monticello’s Alex Helmuth, finished within nine seconds of Phillips during last year’s race at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Just one runner, Rock Falls’ third-place finisher Brayden Hamilton, finished far ahead of that pack.

“I’m really hoping we’re going to be able to get another trophy as a team, but I’m also going for an individual state championship,” Phillips said. “I’ve been to cross (country) state two years in the past, and I’m pretty excited for it because I’m used to it. I’m used to the course. I think that experience from there will carry over.”



Vikings want more

A high finish at the Class 2A state meet seemed within the realm of possibility for Danville last season, but by the time the sectional meet ended, the Vikings found themselves in a waiting game.

“It was kind of disappointing,” senior William Powell said. “We didn’t know if we made it.”

The Vikings qualified, but only by nine points.

After taking 13th place in 2A, the Vikings feel as if a higher finish is possible this year after returning four runners, including Powell, the team’s top finisher at state last year, and juniors Sincere-Williams-Davis and Phillip Hall.

Williams-Davis and Hall were members of Danville’s 3,200-meter relay team that finished seventh at last year’s track and field state meet.

“(The 3,200-relay finish) gave me a bunch of confidence to the point where if I’m running this fast, I can do better in cross-country,” Williams-Davis said.

Powell, who hopes to break the school record of 14 minutes, 30 seconds after running 15:32 last year, thinks a much better finish is possible.

“I think we can probably go top five,” he said.



M-S top team in Class 2A

The feeling at the end of last year’s Class 2A state meet was mixed for the Mahomet-Seymour runners.

The Bulldogs smiled as they took a photo with the 2A second-place trophy, but it wasn’t what they wanted or expected after securing MileSplitIL’s No. 1 ranking throughout the season.

“I thought we did pretty well the whole season, but I thought we had a bad race at state, more mentally than physically maybe,” M-S senior Brian Butcher said. “I feel like we’re going to change that this year.”

Once again, the Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in 2A to open the season after returning all-state senior Andrew Walmer and classmates Gabe Pommier, Butcher and Ben Craw from last year’s top

seven.

But the Bulldogs aren’t concerned with that ranking — at least not as much as they were last year.

“Our coach always tells us not to worry too much about rankings, and for the most part we don’t, but the No. 1 ranking kind of got to our head by the end of the season,” Walmer said. “We were all set on, ‘If we run our best, we’ll be good enough to win state.’ That really came back to bite us.

“This year, it’s just more of, ‘We’re going to train our hardest and run our best and not just good enough,’ to beat the teams that we’re running against.”